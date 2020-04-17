Open Letter to Attorney General Marshall – Cry for Child Support Ease

Everybody getting some moratorium on payments. What about fathers who are now unemployed will incur arrears. Here is your opportunity to do right by children and society.

Why not enact that amendment to the Maintenance Act that speaks to Support In-Kind for the benefits are tremendous.

Extended families would finally get to help with the support of children both emotionally and financially, access issues would be a thing of the past, fewer men going to prison for contempt, decongestion of courts with the removal of cases going on for years and the elimination of the financial incentive for mothers to abuse children emotionally by keeping them away from loving fathers. Very often many mothers put men before the law courts and end us with less financially.

This is an opportunity for you to create a legacy of parental justice when your political history is written?

It is hoped all who may wish not to hear this plea humbly Ignore the messenger and focus on the message.