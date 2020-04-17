Open Letter to Attorney General Marshall – Cry for Child Support Ease
Submitted by Kammie Holder
Dear Dale Marshall,
Everybody getting some moratorium on payments. What about fathers who are now unemployed will incur arrears. Here is your opportunity to do right by children and society.
Why not enact that amendment to the Maintenance Act that speaks to Support In-Kind for the benefits are tremendous.
Extended families would finally get to help with the support of children both emotionally and financially, access issues would be a thing of the past, fewer men going to prison for contempt, decongestion of courts with the removal of cases going on for years and the elimination of the financial incentive for mothers to abuse children emotionally by keeping them away from loving fathers. Very often many mothers put men before the law courts and end us with less financially.
This is an opportunity for you to create a legacy of parental justice when your political history is written?
It is hoped all who may wish not to hear this plea humbly Ignore the messenger and focus on the message.
Are the financial needs of the child reduced during a lock down ? Surely the child’s needs are paramount ? Abuse is abuse, regardless of the source.
Why is this appeal illustrated with a picture of a white child, on a black-focussed blog?
@ Hal Austin at 1:03 PM
I was wondering the same. This is probably indicative of the Barbados Condition. The press seems immuned to the subliminal messages they send.
@Kammie Holder “Extended families would finally get to help with the support of children both emotionally and financially”
Right now there is nothing stopping extended family, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews from helping to financially and emotionally support children in their families.
Why do we seem to feel that a legal solution, a legal paper, a court order is the solution to everything?
if you believe that a child is your grandchild, niece, nephew, cousin, etc, then step up and offer to help.
For goodness sake don’t wait for a court order to do the right thing.
Children’s need for food, shelter, clothing, etc. does not go away when daddy or mummy is unemployed. Unemployed daddies may have to ask for help from their own extended family in order to to keep up with their child support obligations.
