Sweet Sunday Sermon – PALM SUNDAY WHAT A DAY!

Posted on by Leave a comment
Submitted by Doc GP

Back ground to Palm Sunday message

Purpose:

To show that

1- God was working according to a plan,

2- that Jesus was fully aware of His Father’s plan and willingly compliant, and

3- to show how Palm Sunday fit into that plan. 

Introduction.

Today is the day that we celebrate Palm Sunday.

We call this Palm Sunday in commemoration of the time when, 6 days before His

crucifixion, Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem, and palm branches were placed

before Him  as a “red carpet” to worship and to invite him into Jerusalem as their

King/Messiah.

On Palm Sunday our Lord made His tearful and first triumphant entry into

Jerusalem, as he continued His faithful march to being crucified on the cross five

days later.

 

 

 

tagged with ,

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s