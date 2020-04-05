Sweet Sunday Sermon – PALM SUNDAY WHAT A DAY!

Submitted by Doc GP

Back ground to Palm Sunday message

Purpose:

To show that

1- God was working according to a plan,

2- that Jesus was fully aware of His Father’s plan and willingly compliant, and

3- to show how Palm Sunday fit into that plan.

Introduction.

Today is the day that we celebrate Palm Sunday.

We call this Palm Sunday in commemoration of the time when, 6 days before His

crucifixion, Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem, and palm branches were placed

before Him as a “red carpet” to worship and to invite him into Jerusalem as their

King/Messiah.

On Palm Sunday our Lord made His tearful and first triumphant entry into

Jerusalem, as he continued His faithful march to being crucified on the cross five

days later.