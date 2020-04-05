Sweet Sunday Sermon – PALM SUNDAY WHAT A DAY!
Submitted by Doc GP
Back ground to Palm Sunday message
Purpose:
To show that
1- God was working according to a plan,
2- that Jesus was fully aware of His Father’s plan and willingly compliant, and
3- to show how Palm Sunday fit into that plan.
Introduction.
Today is the day that we celebrate Palm Sunday.
We call this Palm Sunday in commemoration of the time when, 6 days before His
crucifixion, Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem, and palm branches were placed
before Him as a “red carpet” to worship and to invite him into Jerusalem as their
King/Messiah.
On Palm Sunday our Lord made His tearful and first triumphant entry into
Jerusalem, as he continued His faithful march to being crucified on the cross five
days later.