Local Microbiologist Calls for Curfew to be Extended to 28 Days
The following comment was posted by local microbiologist Dr. Robert Lucas to another blog – Bajans Jettison Social Distancing for Cheek by Jowl. The blogmaster regards it as one of the most important points shared on Barbados Underground since the status of COVID 19 was elevated by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
David, Barbados Underground
Let me repeat what I have stated elsewhere on the Blog.
The curfew has to rigorously enforced. Once this is done, there is no need for contact tracing. I will explain.
Those who manifest symptoms are easily managed. It is person Z who comes into contact with a person (asymptomatic or beginning to show signs) and is unaware of the fact, who poses the immediate threat. By having the curfew and rigidly enforcing it, means that person Z is localized to a fixed area.
There will be more than one person who qualifies for the nomenclature Z. Since the curfew is rigidly enforced when the Zs become ill and use the hotline, hot spots are known. There will be a number of these hot spots. There should be isolated and all persons in the vicinity of the Z’ screened and placed into mandatory quarantine. No crap about voluntary quarantine.
For this method to work, it means that very tough enforcement it needed. None of this crap about human rights and individual liberty. Human rights and so on can be dealt with after the situation is under control…
Elsewhere on the Blog, I said that a twenty-eight day curfew was needed. I explain my reasoning as follows: there would be different viral incubation times for different individuals. Twenty-eight days would appear to be time for all individuals to show manifestations of the infection.
In the absence of widespread testing, this approach makes sense from a public health standpoint.
For whatever reason, the public health authorities in Barbados either do not wish to institute widespread testing of the population, or are unable to institute widespread testing of the population. They are testing only symptomatic individuals or those identified as at risk through contact tracing. However, widespread testing in Iceland, Singapore and elsewhere has established that up to 50% of those who are infected show no symptoms while they go around infecting others.
Unless you pursue a widespread testing regimen to identify and isolate these asymptomatic individuals, you will need to isolate everyone as Dr. Lucas suggests.
Mr Lucas logic is flawed. The curfew doesn’t address persons entering the country from hot spots- USA/ Europe.
If the government had stopped all travel (local, regional & international) Barbados would have zero cases.
It is time to close the borders.
The Prime Minister has said anyone entering the country must enter a 14 day quarantine.
The govt says closing the borders would financially negatively impact many households
I believe govt might be of the same thinking that a long extended shutdown would do the same to households
The social distancing policy makes sense only if the virus can be passed by asymptomatic persons. How come the front line workers at the QEH who cannot practise social distancing and still take care of patients, are not tested, nor are they permitted to test the patients admitted whom they cannot be socially distanced from on a day to day basis.
ERW
@ David .
Suppose 3000 people enter Barbados in a day .
Barbados doesn’t have the capacity to deal with this volume of visitors.
If cases in Barbados skyrocket the health care system will collapse.
LIVE: White House coronavirus task force gives updates as US approaches 10,000 deaths…..
The health care systems in USA & Europe are overwhelmed by the covid-19 pandemic.
Did patient X ( the patient who died from complications of covid-19) go into quarantine?
The borders are effectively closed, this is a non point.
