Perambulations of Robert Lucas

Stroll # 1 on March 27, 2020

Continued my stroll through town this morning. The lines were really bad. The places like “Sewing World” where one could get stuff before, there are now lines. and one has to wait. Even Scotty’s the same thing. Bought some sweet potatoes at $2.50/pound. Normally don’t buy them at this price. I wait until the price is one dollar and buy. The older the potatoes are the sweeter they are( biochemical reaction).. Bought some chicken (don’t really need it)then returned home,

Made a second journey into town..to the Library to return books due tomorrow. the Library has the best enforcement. One can’t even enter the building. There is a sign telling one to leave books in a box placed outside the door and that the Library would get the cards back to you. One person from the Library poked her head out of the door, to inform me that I could keep the books until this whole thing is over, but make sure I did not damage the books. I took the latter advice

Left the Library and encountered Lionel Brewster who was at Combermere. Asked him if he knew you. He replied that he was ahead of you at school and that he thought you were in the US or UK. Ended up in Suttle Street, the rum shop at the juncture was very quiet. We had a drink at one of the watering hole in the street. Only us and the owner The owner got into conversation. To listen to him he was the greatest thing to happen to women. According to him ,he never had a time when he experienced drought of women .One knows BS when one hears it. We concluded that the young buck was trying to impress us. We went our separate ways

Stroll # 2 on March 28, 2020 8:10 AM

I resumed my stroll.. Left the house about 7.10 am. there was young couple behind me who were clenched in a partial embrace. No respect for social distance. Passed “Mint Condition” Cleaners. Workers were hanging around as the person with the keys had not yet arrived. Feel sorry for these workers and wonder how they will manage with the curfew and no wages. Pass Jordan’s Supermarket. The line stretch as far as the Barbados Workers’ Union Credit Union. Cross the bridge. The lines from Popular stretch as far as St. Michael’s Row and back towards the juncture of Marhill street. The line from Cherish stretch as far as Lucas Street. Saw Neville who I had promised to buy a drink. Up to Wednesday, he was suffering from the gout and declined the drink. All of a sudden he wants the drink. Claims that the medication he was given did not work and that when tossed back a drink yesterday ,he was much better. Bought him the drink in Marhill Street. not too far from the pharmacy .We old-talked. Of course he said he was broke . Gave him a couple of dollars. Remembered when I was in a similar situation, how he came to my rescue. Left the watering hole and came abreast of the pharmacy. A Chinese couple was passing. I see them often . They pass through the alley by Ecaf company. The husband ( at least I think he is the husband) walks in front and the wife behind him. They also go and buy from Scotty’s. They do not bother any one. A fellow accosted them saying a lot of offensive words. Told him to leave them alone, that they did not bother people. He switch his attention to me. He knew all the antecedents of my conception. I said nothing but was thinking that If I was carrying I would blow him away( I have this urge to be very violent, I keep it in check.) would not think twice about it. He was lucky that this was Barbados and not the US. Bought a mini of Campari and some sodas. I seldom use the hard stuff at home. It is the way I was brought up. No liquor in the house. Haven’t opened that J. Wray and Nephew. I need to get some prunes to steep in it, to cool it down. Very good that way. As things are, don’t know when I will get the prunes