To Prime Ministers and other Leaders of CARICOM…

Submitted by James C. “Jim” Lynch, Captain, retired

Good day, Ladies and Gentlemen…

I already know that the worst among you will hit the delete key before

you get halfway through this email. But if you do so, feel free to

acknowledge to yourself that you truthfully don’t really give a pinhead

of a damn about your own people, locally or regionally.

In Jamaica, aviation is growing, with one new airline in process and

another (still confidential) about to launch.

https://www.craneforum.org/viewtopic.php?t=29366

But in the rest of the English-speaking Caribbean, including the Bahamas

but especially in the eastern Caribbean, aviation has been stifled,

restricted, actually attacked by the Civil Aviation Authorities and

Departments and bound in red tape to the point where it is almost

non-existent – all the while allowing foreign carriers and even private

pilots with illegal small aircraft to rape the local and regional

carriers into bankruptcy.

And the government-owned airlines continue to operate merrily along on

political expediency, Board bullshit, and hundreds of millions of

hard-earned taxpayer dollars.

— St. Lucia used to have three small airlines. Now it has zero.

— Grenada used to have two airlines. Now it has zero – SVG Air serves

Grenada.

— St. Kitts and Nevis used to have two airlines. Not they have zero.

— Dominica has had one or two airlines on and off. Now it has zero.

— Barbados used to have FOUR airlines. Now it has one.

— Barbados used to have a thriving Flying Club. It still exists, but

most of the time its facilities are a deserted wasteland.

After spending as much as S$30,000 of their own family’s money, newly

trained pilots come back home to face a year or more of red tape,

examinations, significantly more expenses, sheer official nonsense, and

no small amount of bureaucratic contempt – this discouragement in a time

when there is a global pilot shortage.

Is LIAT going to end up advertising for European, Canadian or American

pilots while regional pilots stay home and find work selling TShirts on

a beach?

The same Authorities have turned a blind eye to non-CARICOM airlines and

even private (non-commercial, uninsured) pilots flying – in AND out –

stealing the traffic small regional carriers (who don’t suck up taxpayer

dollars) used to rely on.

FIRST for instance, business jets based in the USA are called to bring

passengers to the region, and ALSO to pick passengers up here and take

them back. When business jets based in OUR countries are called for a

charter, it takes more than 8 hours to get permission from the USA to

operate the charter – and that is whether the flight is going there or

picking people up to bring back.

By the time the regional company gets that permission, many times the

passengers have called a charter company in the USA, the bizjet has

arrived AND departed, they are already on their way, and the local

charter company is left holding useless permits.

SECOND for instance, there is someone flying a slow single engine piston

aircraft registered in the USA – apparently based in Martinique –

operating commercial charter flights throughout the islands, including

as long as Barbados to Aruba. By law, single engine flight over water

for commercial purposes is ILLEGAL, yet not a soul in authority ever

does anything about it, EVEN THOUGH THEY HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED FOR AS LONG

AS 15 YEARS.

I was told action has been taken on this particular offender, but there

are others – the fact is THERE IS NO OVERSIGHT ON THE GROUND.

And the last I heard, all of the regional aviation authorities

REQUIRED US-registered aircraft based in our islands to register

locally. But is it because it has a US registration that the pilot is

somehow untouchable? I guess he might be “touchable” if the legally

required Authority personnel were actually doing their jobs and policing

all of the airports properly. The Americans sure do.

Aviation in Barbados, particularly, is a GLOBAL JOKE. The CAD has been

stripped down to almost NO personnel, and even those have been moved a

mile AWAY from the airport ramp – where they should be on the spot where

they can see what is going on. In Barbados there are not enough

personnel/Inspectors to oversee a small KingAir, yet they accepted a

Boeing 747-400 on the registry. GLOBAL JOKE.

So tell me, where is the oversight on that huge aircraft? Little wonder

the FAA laugh at Barbados when the country says they want Category One

status. Last time they performed an evaluation they said don’t call us

for another ten years – these guys do this for a living, and they know

what they bare talking about. GLOBAL JOKE.

Barbados is not serious, not the Prime Minister, not the Minister

responsible for aviation. CANNOT BE SERIOUS. As one of my former

colleagues would say, “Not ready”. Barbados is not even “ready” for what

they have now, far less competent to provide oversight on a 747. GLOBAL

JOKE.

If one of our regionally based bizjets operates to the USA – including

to the USVI or Puerto Rico – without permission, they would be met by

Customs, Immigration and the Police. There is every chance that the

pilot would be fined, and even possible the aircraft could be

confiscated or impounded.

If a US-based bizjet operates to any of our islands without permission,

they clear Customs and Immigration, pay the landing fees, file a flight

plan, and fly back out. And this is whether they bring passengers in or

take passengers out.

I know you Prime Ministers don’t give a damn about things you don’t

really know about. For years neither you nor your Offices, or your

Ministers – ALL servants of the people – even acknowledge or respond to

emails from your own citizens. Is it not time that you stop destroying

an industry that makes a major contribution to the region? This is the

same industry you made into a “cash cow” and now refuse to roll back?

If all this were not enough, I have been told that the last meeting of

CaribAVia (an affiliate of the US-based National Business Aircraft

Association) in Sint Maarten was flooded with US airline representatives

lobbying for MUCH greater access for US carriers to the eastern

Caribbean islands, including what we call “cabotage”, or inter-island

flights they do not currently have rights for. If this is agreed to by

CARICOM, MASA would have been a hypocritical piece of stink political

crap and we, the people, will know that politicians received millions of

dollars in bribes, ALL of our carriers will disappear, and the

literally billions of US dollars that taxpayers put into LIAT over the

decades has slipped down the drain.

In such circumstances we WILL lose LIAT, Caribbean Airlines, Cayman

Airlines, BahamasAir and all others, government and privately owned.

They will be replaced with US airlines whose executives care nothing for

OUR needs, but in having the monopoly they will soak our citizens like

our politicians’ current cash-cow behaviour could never have imagined or

realised. They will serve the routes that make money, and ignore the

rest of us.

On the subject of new airlines, three years ago (based on four years of

actual data) I created a Business Plan for an intra-Caribbean

pan-regional airline… Surinam to Puerto Vallarta to Bermuda to

Surinam, with no US destinations… using single-aisle Airbus A320

family jets, with over 100 pages of details. Plus 350+ pages of private

ancillary ideas and notes.

I decided to keep the funding in Caribbean hands, so I sought a loan

from every agency I could think of, as well as the Chinese and some

Europeans. Nothing. Nobody was interested, not even Caribbean

“Development Banks”. I guess I did not offer any “grease”, so they

discarded my communications. But most of those people are political

appointees, and it is clearly apparent they are in those positions to

take such advantages.

In my travels, it appears the same “Development Banks” you politicians

set up to help entrepreneurs NOW make it harder for someone to get a

loan to start a business than the commercial banks. And I have

definitely tried, believe me. These “Development Banks” now appear to be

just dumping grounds for your political friends who have no competence

in the matter but draw huge salaries, just like on the LIAT Board.

If it walks like a duck…

And you have set up certain Banks to deal ONLY with governments – so

what Development does the CDB help with? Certainly not entrepreneurs.

They actually take orders from – and lose BIG money – only to our broke

governments whose politicians cannot pay their loans back.

I heard that CARICOM was setting up yet another fund with unused

regional bank money “to help entrepreneurs”. I wrote to Mr. Comissiong

in Barbados, and he responded with enthusiasm. I also wrote to a Ms.

Yearwood at the CARICOM Secretariat and she also responded with

enthusiasm.

But unfortunately neither one now seems willing or able to respond to

further emails. I wonder what new scam is brewing there and who will be

the new millionaires in the region. Yes, I said it. What is happening

with politicians these days is nothing short of despicable.

Transparent and accountable – don’t make me laugh out loud and fall off

my chair. And I don’t give a rocket-powered damn if you are “not

impressed”.

I now live in Canada – out of reach of anybody’s petty malicious local

retribution – yet I do have a strong desire to make a major contribution

to CARICOM, CSME, intra-regional travel and making a difference in all

of the communities the airline would serve, but since you ALL seem

not to be the slightest bit interested in improving CARICOM, maybe I

should stay the hell away from the entire CARICOM region for the rest of

my life and vacation in California or Hawaii instead. They certainly

would be cheaper to visit – especially not paying your damned greedy

cash-cow taxes and fees which double the air fare or more.

Yes, I have been somewhat insulting here. But just how long ALL of

you Prime Ministers and Ministers think you can keep up this rudeness

and neglect OF YOUR OWN CITIZENS until so many people – other than I –

get totally frustrated with the waste of people, time and money and

throw CARICOM away?

SO FIX DE DAMN TING, NAH?

Thank you so much for your extremely valuable time. And obviously I

don’t expect an acknowledgement or response to this email from ANY of

you.

Best wishes to all of you anyway,

James C. “Jim” Lynch

Captain, retired

* Originally from Barbados, West Indies

https://www.linkedin.com/in/captain-james-jim-lynch-90892328/

Sutton West, Ontario

Near Toronto (Eastern Time, same as New York)

416-602-7389 : Mobile

jim.lynch : Skype (email first to coordinate time, please)

—

Barbados Air Traffic Control – 2 years

Charter pilot – 3 years – TropicAir, Carib Aviation

Airline pilot – 18 years – Air BVI, LIAT (1974) Ltd.

Management training and experience

Webmaster, Programmer & Systems Analyst

Aviation Consultant & Caribbean Specialist

—

