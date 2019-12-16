We Are All Sunk
As a small independent country, there are a few maxims that should guide our behaviour. Never blast a hole in our boat, because it can sink, and we will all suffer. Never contaminate the food on our boat, because we will all get sick. Never sabotage any part of our boat, because it will hinder our progress.
The only justifiable reason for damaging the boat, is for enslaved people to protest their condition. However, we are no longer slaves. Our slave fore-parents purchased this land for us with their blood.
We elect persons to navigate our boat for up to 5 years. We may severely criticise their performance. However, there is no good reason for any Barbadian today to damage our boat. This should be common sense. However, there are a few Barbadians who think that they have a licence to harm our boat.
Participating in corruption, bribery, and drug-gang alliances, is to blast a hole in our boat. Infiltrating and then politicising professional, industry, news media, and union organisations is to contaminate our water supply. Discouraging responsible foreign investment, is to sabotage our boat.
Opposition politics in Barbados is about convincing people how bad things are, so that they will vote against the party in government. To do this, each party relies on their political operatives. These operatives know of only one method of maintaining discontent, that is to harm our boat.
Political operatives have adopted this slave legacy of sabotage, as part of their opposition to the party in Government. They have a real incentive. They are normally well-rewarded by their political party. Therefore, they focus on getting their party elected by any means, regardless of the cost to us.
Since either the BLP or DLP is opposing the party in Government, opposition political operatives are always trying to harm Barbados. However, this continuous harming of Barbados must stop – for all our sakes. Since the DLP is currently out of Government, it is up to them to stop this cycle.
The DLP’s political operatives will naturally feel that they are being unfaired. They saw that the BLP’s worst political operatives, who did major damage to the boat when they were in opposition, were richly rewarded. They think that now is the time for them to earn their reward.
Despite how badly the BLP’s political operatives behaved when the BLP was in opposition, someone needs to decide to be the adult. Otherwise, this toxic tit-for-tat political environment that both parties have cultivated, will never end.
If we want to preserve this country for our children, we must find a way of competing politically that does not include damaging our boat. Perhaps all political parties can consider the following initiatives.
- Each party should explain how they plan to stop their candidates from accepting bribes. The public can then decide whether their methods are effective.
- Professional organisations can analyse and compare each party’s social development and economic growth plans.
- Industry organisations can assess and compare each party’s barriers to investment.
- The media can provide fair, honest, and non-partisan political coverage.
- The unions can stop promoting and protecting one party, and frustrating and not-cooperating with the other.
After 50 years of independence, we should be mature enough to try a better path. However, it is unlikely that political operatives will behave properly, because the rewards are just too enticing. Since they harm our boat on behalf of their party, only their party can order them to stop.
It is foreseen that if both parties do not restrain their political operatives, then Barbados will become ungovernable. However, simply ordering their political operatives to cease and desist will not be enough. The DLP’s political operatives will justifiably claim that they alone are asked to bear the burden.
To ensure full participation by all political operatives, they must all be convinced that they will never again be rewarded for harming Barbados. For this to happen, then BLP must terminate the reward-appointments of their worst political operatives – otherwise, we are all sunk.
Not all black men of course Only the wufless ones. Many, like our friends miller, and white hill are good decent men, excellent sons, brothers, boyfriends, uncles, husbands, fathers and grandfathers
Trust you to sniff out all the negative news about Barbados. What a source dragging some comment from Facebook and you have no idea if true. The news that the SSA will see its fleet increasing by over 20 is good news. Bear in mind the last government did not buy one in ten years.
Hal Austin December 17, 2019 12:59 PM “In the old days, his local MP would have known about him and would have made a call to see that he was all right.”
You know that in the old days, and by the old days I believe you are referring to pre-1966, most hundred year old Bajans, that is those born before 1866, would not have had a telephone, so the MP could not have telephoned him.
David what u worrying about two 5lb garbage trucks to pick up garbage
In any case govt will need SSA workers to pick up garbage and the way it looks barbados economy cannot afford drivers and truck
Can Hal Austin tell us In the old days, that is pre-1966, how many Bajan 100 year old Bajans had running water at home.
it is my experience that thae large majority of people had neither running water at home, nor telephone service at home.
In the old days the old man would have had to beg a neighbor’s child to bring a bucket of water from the standpipe for him; or maybe a kind neighbor wold have offered without being asked. There are still plenty of kind neighbors around. Including this silly woman.
Hal is looking back at the past through rose colored glasses.
THIS WILL SOUND LIKE RUBBISH TO ALL OF WUNNAH BUT I WILL STILL SAY IT
IF WE HAD PROPER LEADERSHIP IN BARBADOS IN OUR ECONOMY WE OUGHT TO HAVE BEEN ABLE TO PICK UP THE GARBAGE SINCE MAY 18TH 2018 WITHOUT GUVMENT TRUCKS OR GUVMENT PAID WORKERS
I AM NOT GOING TO TELL WUNNAH IT COULD BE DONE
MY ROLE ON BU IS NOT TO GIVE IDEAS AND SOLUTIONS FOR THE NATIONS PROBLEMS
BUT CAN WUNNAH TALKERS TELL ME HOW THIS CAN BE DONE——-BECAUSE IT CAN BE DONE
CAN DIOTROPHES TELL US HOW SOLUTIONS BARBADOS COULD ATTEMPT IT
I don’t even know how many people in England had running water or telephone service in the old days. Certainly when my eldest sibling moved to England in 1955 she had to walk down the garden path to use the outdoor facilities.
Yup the toilet was in the backyard, and nope, there was no telephone in the house, but there was cold running water in the house, and if you were willing and able to spend a penny, or a shilling you could get hot water for the occasional bath.
We must be careful not to look at the past through rose colored glasses.
@Soutions “Our slave fore-parents purchased this land for us with their blood.”
Our enslaved foreparents had a lot of their blood shed, but that blood did not purchased little or no land. In fact until many Bajans went to Panama, and sweated to build the Canal most black Bajans owned no land. Not a single square foot.
We must be careful not to look at the past through rose colored glasses.
@Silly Woman December 17, 2019 7:43 PM
Can Hal Austin tell us In the old days, that is pre-1966, how many Bajan 100 year old Bajans had running water at home.
Hal is a major league bullshitter from the Ivy. Don’t pay attention to the nonsense he sits down and post on BU. I already told him to leave the problems in Bim to people like you, and go to the aid of the thousands at the food banks and soup kitchens in the UK.
YOU TELL US pre-1966, how many Bajan 100 year old had running water at home.
pre-1966, how many Bajan 100 year old WERE THERE?
GP I will have to check the census data. But as a physician you might be able to give us an estimate until such time as i am able to check the census for that period.
@Greene. I like your respone to Ewart. I couldn’t agree with you more. Keep your progress and civilisation and leave us alone. We are not your burden. The sentiel people on Adaman Island don’t give a damn about the outside modern world. However, most of us are already conditioned by trappings of modernity. No turning back. Somtimes I wished that every race of people should have evolved on their own separate faraway planet.
@ Bajan in New York
It is amazing. I genuinely liked you at school and enjoyed punching your up and down bowling all over the place. It seems as if the fun in the playground has seriously damaged you. Now in your mature years you seem to have gone bonkers. Plse re-read my post. You also seem obsessed with the UK.
Look at the reaction of demented people and at that of someone like @PLT, a decent man.
@fortyacresandamule
Except that we live in an interdependent world.
Trust you people to have all the good discussions when I am too busy and too exhausted to add to them in any meaningful way.
You are making this a habit.
Teewhite, Miller, Silly Woman, PLT, Forty Acres, GOOD STUFF!
PS. GP, if I had moved in your sphere and known about your great wasted ideas I WOULD have bothered about your predicament and voiced my support in no uncertain terms. But I did not know. Do not hold that against me! My mother, father and brother would also have bothered. We all love and seek to promote great ideas because we are smart enough to see that they benefit us in the end. Some people are just shortsighted and others cannot see the big picture. You must not stop caring about the rest of us.
Simple Simon (Silly Woman)
What are you doing up so late? You will send up your light bill!
@Grenville
Good to see you are maintaining a presence among rank and file?
@Donna December 18, 2019 4:31 AM “Simple Simon (Silly Woman) What are you doing up so late? You will send up your light bill!”
Is Christmas Donna. I collecting “donations” Send the cash (ONLY) to David and he will pass on to me.
I hope that WARU does not get all three ‘o we for money laundering!!!
LOLLL!!!
I know money tight, but I would suggest to Mia that she has the road, she will be pictured, on repaired before she go on a photo-op, or don’t go.
Picture makes us look backward.
https://barbadostoday.bb/2019/12/16/mission-tidy-national-clean-up-ahead-of-we-gatherin-2020/
‘Speaking with members of the media in Pot House, St John on Monday afternoon where she travelled for a firsthand look at deteriorated road conditions there, Mottley gave the residents the assurance that the access in that community would be restored soon.”
Do you think that a person traveling daily on that road would see discarding a paper-cut as a problem?
To be honest…. the rest of the story from BarbadosToday
BarbadosToday
As it relates to badly eroded roads in Pot House, Mottley said the existing drain would be cleaned and culverts would be put in place, while the entire roadway would be redesigned.
Remedial work will begin in a matter of days and the entire project should last three months.
Officials were unable to say how much the Pot House road repairs would cost, but Mottley indicated that it would be funded through the Latin American Development Bank (CAF) road rehabilitation funding”
Residents complained that the road in Pot House had been in a terrible state for many years, but was made even worse due to heavy rains, blocked drains and recent pipe laying carried out by the Jada group.
“We are at the point of frustration. We are fed up now. We cannot commute this road as we would like,” said one resident.
Mottley said: What we have become accustomed to in the last decade cannot be the standard to which we will now accept or reduce ourselves. As a result the Government will play its part, but each person in the country must play theirs too,” she insisted.
The Minister of Finance also hinted that in the next budget, the Ministry of Transport and Works may get more than the $10 million it received last year, to carry out its work.
“We are doing the audits. We have some savings that are going to come from the Inter-American Development Bank programme this year and we are reallocating those funds to the CAF programme, which is what will allow us to do this road and it will allow us to start Highway One and Highway Seven trenching,” she said, adding that those highways had water mains that were over 100-years-old that would need to be changed.
Engineer with Stantec Robert Bynoe, apologized to residents on behalf of the Barbados Water Authority and the Jada Group, saying he was aware the pipe laying project had resulted in some inconvenience.
“The permanent reinstatement is due to be installed during the coming week or two and then it will resolve this [erosion] issue. I want to apologize on behalf of the various parties for any inconveniences suffered by the residents… We are sorry,” he said.
BarbadosToday
@Bajan in NY December 17, 2019 10:18 PM “Hal is a major league bullshitter from the Ivy.”
And my mummy used to do domestic work in that community. Hal has challenged me to name the family she was working for, but I don’t feel like telling him. In any event Hal was just a sweet tiny little boy at the time. If my mummy was alive (may she rest in peace) she would be well over 100 years old. My eldest sibling migrated to the U.K in early 1955 when Hal was still a little boy.
The world did not begin with Hal’s birth, nor will it end when all of we old fogeys are dead and gone.
@ Silly
Are you suggesting I was ever a little boy? @Bajan in New York will tell you differently. He knew me well and is ever so friendly on Facebook.
Still want to know who your mum worked for in the Ivy. I will bet anything it was a family in Howells X Road? Only three families in that area were wealthy and posh enough to have servants.
By the way, the chairman believes I am a grumpy old man.
@Hal Austin December 18, 2019 3:27 AM “Look at the reaction of demented people”
Who you calling demented though?
How you know I int decent?
I used to live in the great white north too, than I came home one year and saw that my parents were getting down. My mother was only 69 then, but I packed up and came home. I had no job and little money and young children to care for, but I also had a determination to find paid work so that I could care for my beloved parents in their declining years and I fdid find well paid work a few weeks later. I consider that decent behavior.
There is NO geographical spot that I love/loved in the world more than I have love/loved my beloved parents.
It is the responsibility PRINCIPALLY of mothers and fathers to care for their young children; and it is the responsibility PRINCIPALLY of adult children to care for their parents in their declining years and I make no excuse for saying so. Others, including the elderly parents themselves, the state, other relatives, the church, friends and neighbors may chip in. But the PRIMARY responsibility for organizing and/or delivering such care remains the FAMILY.
Simple Simon,
There is nothing wrong with stressing personal responsibility. As a matter of fact, taking personal responsibility would make the government irrelevant in many cases.
While we are complaining about government wrongdoing we should also pay attention to what we ourselves could and should be doing to solve problems in our communities.
Simple but not at all silly.
Back to basics! A very good place to start.
Your perspective is very much needed.
We are not helpless. There is much that we can do despite any government.
No state anywhere can ever replace the family. Families are based principally on love. Those who seek and obtain state power/authority/status have other motivations, but those motivations are only rarely based on love.
So it is not enough to sit thousands of miles away and cry in your soup, and curse the country which nurtured you from infancy to adulthood, and expect the state to love your great aunt Eunice. The state will not/cannot love great aunt Eunice for you.
@Hal Austin December 18, 2019 7:25 AM “@ Silly. Are you suggesting I was ever a little boy?”
Yup. A sweet, happy li’l boy until life got to you. Life is oftentimes hard. Very hard.
@Simple Simon
Love is the bedrock but bad policies by any government can and does compromise the integrity of many families, especially those on the fringe. It is therefore important for both to operate in harmony given their interdependence.
