Monday Sermon – The Family Business
God is the source of life. We became separated from God, but Jesus provided the only way to reconnect. It is offered as a free gift that cannot be earned. For various reasons, some accept this gift and reconnected in their youth, while others accept it later in their lives.
After we have reconnected, we become adopted into God’s family, and we can cultivate a relationship with Him as our Father. Jesus taught that we are also invited to work in the Family business. Once we are productive, we will receive the same reward, regardless of how long we were in the Family business.
Shortly before Jesus was crucified, He gave His disciples some final encouragements about the Family business. They are found in John 14.
“In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” (v.2-3)
The analytical mind will justifiable wonder how ‘mansions’ could be in a ‘house’. Whenever we read something that appears unclear, it is useful to examine the Greek or Hebrew, which was translated into English.
The Greek word translated to “house” is “oika”, which can mean ‘household’.
The Greek word translated to “mansion” is “mone”, which can mean the act of doing something in a ‘place’.
The Greek word translated to “place” is “topos”, which can mean ‘position’, or figuratively, an opportunity.
Therefore, Jesus’ encouragement appeared to be that His Father’s household had many responsibilities, and that He was going to prepare a position for His disciples. Applying it to the Family business, the Father’s business has many employment opportunities. Jesus was going to secure some of those positions for His Disciples.
What supports this view is Jesus’ next words, that He will return for His Disciples, so that “where I am, there you may be also.” Jesus explained to His parents that He must be about His Father’s business (where I am). He wants the same for His followers (there you may be also).
Jesus then repeatedly instructed them how to prepare.
“If you love Me, keep My commandments.” (V. 15a)
“He who has My commandments and keeps them, it is he who loves Me. And he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and manifest Myself to him.” V.21
Jesus answered and said to him, “If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him. He who does not love Me does not keep My words; and the word which you hear is not Mine but the Father’s who sent Me.” V.23-24)
This training is to essentially try to be a better person today than you were yesterday; to love God and demonstrably (including sacrificially) love others. No one is perfect, so you will stumble. But repent, get back up, and keep improving. We keep improving regardless of the trouble that must come. Hear John and James.
Do not fear any of those things which you are about to suffer. Indeed, the devil is about to throw some of you into prison, that you may be tested, and you will have tribulation ten days. Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life. (Revelation 2:10)
Blessed is the man who endures temptation; for when he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him. (James 1:12)
Crowns are symbols of authority, suggesting that we will have responsibilities after our time of training on Earth has ended.
Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
HERE IS WHAT WE NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PERSON OF CHRIST
To the Artist, He is the One Altogether Lovely.
To the Architect He is the Chief Corner Stone.
To the Astronomer, He is the Bright and Morning Star.
To the Baker He is the Living Bread.
To the Banker He is the Hidden Treasure.
To the Biologist He is the Life.
To the Builder He is the Sure Foundation.
To the Carpenter He is the Door.
To the Doctor He is the Great Physician.
To the Educator He is the Great Teacher.
To the Engineer He is the New and Living Way.
To the Florist He is the Rose of Sharon and the Lily of the Valley.
To the Geologist He is the Rock of Ages.
To the Horticulturist He is the True Vine.
To the Judge He is the Righteous Judge, the Judge of all Men.
To the Jeweler He is the Pearl of Great Price.
To the Lawyer, He is the Advocate.
To the Journalist, He is the Good News.
To the Musician He’s the Horn of our Salvation.
To the Philanthropist, He is the Unspeakable Gift.
To the Philosopher, He is the Wisdom of God.
To the Preacher, He is the Living Word of God.
To Rulers and World Leaders, He’s the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
To the Sculptor He is the Living Stone.
To the Servant, He is the Good Master.
To the Diplomat, He is the Desire of All Nations.
To the Student, He is the Incarnate Truth.
To the Theologian, He is the Author and Finisher of Our Faith.
To the Shepherd, He is the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.
To the Jew, He is the Son of Abraham, and to the Gentile He is the Son of Man.
To the Sinner, He is the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.
To the Worried, He’s the Prince of Peace.
To the Downtrodden, He’s the Friend of Sinners.
To the Sick, He’s the Great Physician
To the Thirsty, He’s the Water of Life
To the Christian, He is our Christ who is our life, the Name above All Names, the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End, the Lover of our souls and the Redeemer of our Lives, the name that charms our fears and bids our sorrows cease; ‘tis music in the sinner ear, ‘tis life and health and peace.
And in all things, He must have the supremacy!
TO THE DIOTROPHETIC HE IS THE PREEMINENT ONE
RE Jesus taught that we are also invited to work in the Family business.
Where in the NT does Jesus teach the rubbish above.
Re Once we are productive, we will receive the same reward, regardless of how long we were in the Family business.
Where in the NT does Jesus teach the rubbish above.
It seems that the would be teacher is seeking to twist the Word.
He got his thoughts and Scriptures in a muddle.
Then he errs again on this subject when he brimbles thus “Crowns are symbols of authority, suggesting that we will have responsibilities after our time of training on Earth has ended.”
The crowns that can be obtained by believers at the “bema” or judgement seat of Christ are REAL! THEY ARE NOT SYMBOLIOC OF ANYTING! THEY ARE REWARDS.
The scriptures specifying five separate crowns, these being the Crown of Life; the Incorruptible Crown; the Crown of Righteousness; the Crown of Glory; and the Crown of Exultation., or Rejoicing
These crowns are earned, and contradicts the rubbish given by our would be national leader when he taught falsely thus “Once we are productive, we will receive the same reward, regardless of how long we were in the Family business.”
IF THIS MAN CANT TELL THE TRUTH ABOUT SIMPLE THINGS OME THINGS WILL YOU TRUST ME WHEN I SPEAK OF OTHER THINGS?
IF I AM OBVIOUSLY IGNORANT ABOUT THE MAIN THING AND GOD’S TRUTH, WILL YOU TRUST ME BOUT ANYTHING?
I WILL SAY MORE ON CROWNS LATER BECAUSE IT IS NOT A TOPIC TO BE MUDDLED UP
RE Therefore, Jesus’ encouragement appeared to be that His Father’s household had many responsibilities, and that He was going to prepare a position for His disciples. Applying it to the Family business, the Father’s business has many employment opportunities. Jesus was going to secure some of those positions for His Disciples.
HAVE YOU EVER HEARD SO MUCH RUBBISH IN YOUR LIFE?
HERE IS GUZICK ON THIS PASSAGE
SEE IF HE DOES NOT MAKE MORE SENSE
THE DEPARTING JESUS
A. The departing Jesus’ relationship to the Father.
(Jhn 14:1-4) Jesus assures a future reunion in His Father’s house.
“Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also. And where I go you know, and the way you know.”
a. Let not your heart be troubled: Although He is leaving them bodily, it is not forever. Jesus is confident that He will meet Peter and the rest in His Father’s house
b. Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me: Even though there was good reason why their hearts might be troubled, Jesus tells the disciples to challenge their troubled hearts with faith in the Father and the Son. They did not have to give into the emotions of fear and despair – they really could let not your hearts be troubled.
c. I go to prepare a place for you: You only prepare a place for someone if you are confident of their arrival. Jesus could only say this to the group after Judas had left. He would not go to prepare a place for Judas – at least not a place in His Father’s house.
d. Many mansions: In light of the ancient Greek, “mansions” is better translated “dwelling places. ” The noun mone (connected to the verb meno, “stay” or “remain”) means “a place to stay. ” But in light of God’s character, it is better to translate it mansions. Whatever dwelling place God has for us in heaven, it will be as glorious as a mansion.
e. To receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also: The entire focus of heaven is being reunited with Jesus. Heaven is heaven not because of streets of gold, or pearly gates, or even the presence of angels. Heaven is heaven because Jesus is there.
i. Take comfort; even as He prepares a place for us, He prepares us for that place.
HERE ARE A FEW MORE THOUGHTS ON JOHN 14 BY REPUTABLE BIBLE SCHOLARS
HERE IS WILLIAM BARCLAY
the meaning is very simple and very lovely. “There are many abiding-places in my Father’s house” may simply mean that in heaven there is room for all. An earthly house becomes overcrowded; an earthly inn must sometimes turn away the weary traveller because its accommodation is exhausted. It is not so with our Father’s house, for heaven is as wide as the heart of God and there is room for all. Jesus is saying to his friends: “Don’t be afraid. Men may shut their doors upon you. But in heaven you will never be shut out
ALBERT BARNES
It is commonly understood as affirming that in heaven there is ample room to receive all who will come; that therefore the disciples might be sure that they would not be excluded.
BRIAN BELL
A MANSION CALLED HOME! (2) H. Mansions = (lit.) “dwellings” “abiding places”, speaking of the permanency of our heavenly home. Originally a staying or abiding. 1. He pictured heaven as a loving home where the Father dwells. 2. Only used 1 other time, & its in this chapter, in vs.23 (home). a) “Who could mind the journey when the road leads home?” James M. Gray 3.
Godet(Swiss Protest. Theologian)remarks: “The image is derived from those vast oriental palaces, in which there is an abode not only for the sovereign & the heir to the throne, but also for all the sons of the king, however numerous they may be.”
I. What’s His house going to look like? I don’t know but let’s look at His backyard! 1. Seatbelt yourself to a light beam, traveling at the speed of light(186,000mps). In 8 minutes you scream past the sun. 5 hours we’d zip past Pluto. Only 300,000 years to get from 1 end of our galaxy to the other. Then just think, there are some “100 billion” galaxy’s out there, & millions of light years separating each of these billions of galaxy’s…& that’s just His backyard! – Imagine His House? your room? His throne? His table? J. The point is not the lavishness of each apartment, but the fact that such ample provision has been made that there is more than enough space for every one of Jesus’ disciples to join Him in His Father’s home.
Jesus now answers Peter’s question from 13:36 “Lord, where are You going?” 1. Christ the Carpenter is building a heavenly home for all who have trusted Him. 2. Heaven then, is a prepared place for a prepared people!
HERE IS Brian Bill
NOTE HE HAS A GREAT OUTLINE
1. Peace (John 14:1).
2. Place (John 14:2, 3a).
3. Promise (John 14:3).
4. Plan (John 14:4-6).
NOTE HE HAS STUDIED AND HE IS NOT BRIMBLING NO RUBBISH HERE!
TOO SWEET MAN! TOO SWEET! THIS IS A WORD SWEET LIKE MY MOMS COCONUT BREAD
THE ORIGINAL POST IS LIKE THAT FROM THE RAT INFESTED PURITY
THIS INFO CAN FEED THE SOUL……IT IS NOT SEEKING TO FOOL A SOUL
.” 1. Peace (John 14:1).
The disciples were upset and so Jesus looked at them with tenderness and said in verse 1: “Let not your hearts be troubled.” The tense here means to “stop letting your hearts be troubled,” indicating that they were already wigging out and falling apart. The word “your” is plural as Jesus moves from talking to Peter to the entire team. “Troubled” literally means, “to be stirred up.”
In the second half of verse 1, Jesus makes another claim to deity: “Believe in God; believe also in me.” He’s saying something like this: “You trust in God who is invisible and that’s great; now it’s time to trust in me, even though I will be leaving you for awhile.” The only way to have peace in the midst of troubled times is to trust in Christ.
Place (John 14:2, 3a).
For those who know Jesus, death is not an eerie journey to an unknown destination. Believers are assured that there is a place where all wrongs will be made right, where all imbalances will be straightened out. Look at verse 2: “In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you?” The Greek word for “rooms” here means to “abide” or “remain,” and refers to something that is not temporary, but permanent. Friends, our place here won’t last but we’re headed to a place that is everlasting
I mention this thought in almost every funeral message I give: We often think that this is the land of the living, and that when we die we go the land of the dead. The opposite is really true – this is the land of the dying, when our life here is over, we are transferred to the land of the living – either to a place of eternal joy or to a place of eternal torment. There are really only two possible destinations.
When Jesus said that He’s going ahead to prepare a place for them, He’s drawing on a very familiar image. In those days it was customary for travelers to send someone ahead to find lodging and make arrangements in a distant city – they didn’t have GPS on their phones or a Travelocity app. That’s what happened on the night of the last supper when Jesus sent two of his disciples ahead of the rest to get the upper room ready.
It’s interesting that Jesus has prepared a room for us even though there was no room for Him when He was born. Despite the fact that we kicked Jesus out of our world, Jesus invites us into His. Jesus said that there is a place for those who believe in Him. In fact, He left the disciples in order to get it ready for them, and for us.
Jesus gives us peace and He calls us to another place. The third assurance is to trust the promise of Jesus.
Promise (John 14:3).
Jesus calms his frantic followers in verse 3, “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.” Jesus is saying, “I’m not just going to show you the way to the place I’ve prepared, or just give you a map. I promise to come back and take you to that place so that we can be together forever. Then you’ll finally be home.” Jesus reinforces this promise in John 14:18: “I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.”
Some additional cultural context is helpful here. When a son wanted to get married, he and his father would add a room on to the Father’s house. When the addition was finished, the son would go and get his bride for the wedding and then they would move into the room prepared for them. Likewise, Jesus is preparing a room for His bride, the church, right now. When the time is right He will gather us and bring us to the Father’s house.
Jesus guarantees that if we put our full confidence in Him, we’ll be with Him forever. It’s his promise. The Bible is full of the promises of God and not one of them has ever been broken. Psalm 145:13: “The Lord is faithful to all His promises and loving toward all He has made.”
Let’s trust His peace, let’s focus on the right place, let’s claim His promises and then, let’s commit to follow His plan.
Plan (John 14:4-6).
WHEN EVER I READ RUBBISH LIKE WHAT THE WOULD BE LEADER OF BARBADOS WRITES, I FO LIKE THE SAINTS AT BEREA, AND I CHECK THE SCRIPTURES AND SEVERAL COMMENTARIES TO SEE WHAT REAL BILE SCHOLARS HAVE FOUND IN THEIR STUDIES
NOTE THAT NONE OF THE SCHOLARS CITED TALKS RUBBISH ABOUT BEING IN THE FAMILY BUSINESS
NONE NOT A SINGLE ONE!
HEREIS CONSTABLE FROM DALLAS THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
There are many dwelling places (Gr. mone, cognate with the verb meno, meaning “to abide” or “remain”) in heaven. The Latin Vulgate translated the noun mansiones that the AV transliterated as “mansions.” The NIV “rooms” is an interpretation of mone. The picture that Jesus painted of heaven is a huge building with many rooms or suites of rooms in which people reside. The emphasis is not on the lavishness of the facility as much as its adequacy to accommodate all believers. Other revelation about heaven stresses its opulence (e.g, Revelation 21:1 to Revelation 22:5).
“The imagery of a dwelling place (“rooms”) is taken from the oriental house in which the sons and daughters have apartments under the same roof as their parents.” [Note: Tenney, ” John ,” p143.]
“This truth may reflect the marriage custom of the bridegroom, who would go to the bride”s house and bring her to his father”s house, where an apartment would have been built for the new couple.
HERE IS BOA
“If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself, that where I am, you will be also.” Recall that in first century Israel, the custom was going to be that the betrothed would go off to his father’s house and there he would prepare a ‘meno’, or dwelling place. It might be a separate place or simply a special room. That is where he would bring his bride.
So, he would go off and prepare a place and then he would come back and receive her to himself. You see the idea? Part of the fun was that he would come at a time she would never know. It would often be in the middle of the night and he would often bring his friends with him. There would be the shout of a trumpet and she would come out and it looked almost like a sanctioned elopement. I believe that is why He is using this imagery because the Church is the bride of Christ.
So, His passion is this: He is preparing a place for you and He will come again and He will receive you to Himself. What is His intention and deep longing for us? “Where I am, you may be also.” That is a pretty big deal. He is saying He wants intimacy with you. That is a very, very major thing, indeed. He goes on to say, “And you know the way where I am going.” But then Thomas says, “Lord, we do not know where You are going. How do we know the way?” Jesus’ response, this idea of heaven being a real place, and a loving place, is also a place that doesn’t just happen to anyone. This is where the doctrine of Christ being the only way, the One way, is offensive in our culture.
DEFFINBAUGH
The bad news for the disciples (so far as they perceived it) was that Jesus was going away without them. The good news puts all this into perspective. He is going to His Father’s house; He is going back to heaven. He is going there to prepare a place for His disciples, so that they can be with Him for all eternity. His Father’s house has plenty of “dwelling places.” The word “mansions” is not really accurate, as both Leon Morris and D. A. Carson point out to us:
The Greek word translated in the King James Version as ‘mansions’ is found only here and in verse 23 in the New Testament. It is connected with the verb that means ‘to abide, dwell,’ which is used quite often in chapter 15. It points to places to stay. The translation ‘mansions’ is due to the fact that when Jerome translated the New Testament into Latin he used the word mansiones at this point, and the King James translators used the English word that came closest to that. But the Latin word means ‘lodging-places’; it refers to places to stay and not to elaborate houses.28
The King James Version promises ‘many mansions’ rather than ‘many rooms’; and no doubt the prospect of an eternal mansion is more appealing to many than the prospect of an eternal room. The word mansion has called forth quite a number of songs which picture eternal bliss in largely materialistic categories: ‘I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop,’ we sing, scarcely able to restrain our imaginations from counting the valets at our beck and call. ‘A tent or a cottage, why should I care?/They’re building a palace for me over there.’ Here we even manage to upgrade ‘mansion’ to ‘palace.’29
Our Lord is telling His disciples and us that there is plenty of room for us all in His Father’s heavenly house. Dwelling with Him there will be a significant improvement on their “housing” while on earth with Jesus: “As they were walking along the road, someone said to him, ‘I will follow you wherever you go.’ But Jesus said to him, ‘Foxes have holes and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head’” (Luke 9:57-58). A good deal of the time, the Lord and His disciples may have been camping rather than living comfortably in some spatial home. What Jesus promises His disciples is a dramatic (what an understatement!) improvement.
HERE IS A NICE U TUBE VIDEO ABOUT CROWNS THAT BELIEVERS EARN AS TAUGHT IN SCRIPTURE
YOU DONT GET ANY FOR BEING IN THE “FAMILY BUSYNESS”
AND EVERYONE DONT GET THE SAME CROWN
BEWARE OF WOLVES IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING THAT WILL DO ANYTHING INCLUDING DISTORT GOD’S WORD TO GET INTO THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
Hi GP:
I will let Jesus answer both of your questions.
YOUR FIRST QUESTION: Where did Jesus invite us to work in the Family Business?
“In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” (v.2-3)
“When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then He will sit on the throne of His glory. All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats.
“And He will set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, INHERIT THE KINGDOM prepared for you from the foundation of the world:” (Matthew 25:31-34)
And what did they do to deserve this inheritance? They obeyed Jesus.
“for I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me.’ ” (Matthew 25:35-36)
YOUR SECOND QUESTION: Where does Jesus teach that once we are productive, we will receive the same reward, regardless of how long we were in the Family business?
“For THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN is like a landowner who went out early in the MORNING to hire laborers for his vineyard. … So when EVENING had come, the owner of the vineyard said to his steward, ‘Call the laborers and give them their wages, beginning with the last to the first.’
“And when those came who were hired about the eleventh hour, they each received a denarius. But when the first came, they supposed that they would receive more; and they likewise received each a denarius.
“And when they had received it, they complained against the landowner, saying, ‘These last men have worked only one hour, and you made them equal to us who have borne the burden and the heat of the day.’” (Matthew 20:1-12)
GP, if you received a letter (most of the New Testament is comprised of letters), then what do you do with it? Do you not simply read it, and if there are some instructions, do you not follow them if they seem reasonable?
What you should not do is to spend your life studying the letter, and never following the simple instructions. The letters are not written to confuse us. They are to be read with a fair degree of common sense, to guide and inform us.
RE YOUR FIRST QUESTION: Where did Jesus invite us to work in the Family Business?
“In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” (v.2-3)
WHAT A BIBLE ILLITERATE!
YOU ARE THE ONLY IMPOSTOR THAT COME UP WITH YOUR STUPID INTERPRETATIONS
I HAVE POSTED EXAMPLES OF WHAT BIBLE EXPOSITORS HAVE WRITTEN AND PREACHED AS GUIDED BY THE SPIRIT AND COMMONSENSE
I WILL NOT LISTEN TO A FALSE TEACHER WHO IS TRYING TO IMPRESS THE BAJAN PUBLIC IN THE ATTEMPT TO WIN A SEAT IN THE HOUSE
THIS IS WHAT JESUS SAID In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” (v.2-3)
HE DID NOT SAY ANYTHING ABOUT BEING IN A FAMILY BUSYNESS
AND NO BIBLE COMMENTER OR EXPOSITOR AGREES WITH YOU
RE YOUR SECOND QUESTION: Where does Jesus teach that once we are productive, we will receive the same reward, regardless of how long we were in the Family business?
YA BIBLE DUNCE
I KNOW YOU WERE GOING TO COME WITH THAT
THAT PASSAGE REFERS TO WAGES ………NOT REWARDS. EVEN SUNDAY SCHOOL CHILDREN KNOW THAT
REWARDS ARE SOMETHING ELSE AND ALL BELIEVERS WILL NOT GET THE SAME REWARDS
ANYONE WITH COMMON SENSE CAN READ THE TEXTS AND SEE THAT
RE What you should not do is to spend your life studying the letter, and never following the simple instructions. The letters are not written to confuse us. They are to be read with a fair degree of common sense, to guide and inform us.
YOU KNOW NOTHING OF ME
HOW DO YOU KNOW WHAT INSTRUCTIONS I FOLLOW
I FOLLOW THE ONE IN 2 TIMOTHY 2:15 WHICH SAYS STUDY TO SHOW THYSELF APPROVED UNTO GOD
SO I STUDIED AND WAS GUIDED AND INFORMED THATS HOW I KNOW THAT YOU ARE TALKING NONSENSE
I HAVE READ THE WRITINGS AND LISTENED TO THE TEACHINGS WHO OBEYED THE INSTRUCTIONS IN THE LETTER THAT SAID STUDY TO SHOW THYSELF APPROVED UNTO GOD THATS HOW I KNOW THAT YOU ARE TALKING NONSENSE
DO YOU REALLY EXPECT BAJANS TO VOTE FOR YOU
YOU CAN NOT EBEN UNDERSTAND TWO SIMPLE PASSAGES IN THE BIBLE
YOU THINK I EARNED MY FOUR DEGREES IN BIBLE OR MY BARBADOS SCHOLARSHIP AWARD BY BEING A DUMMY WHO COULD NOT READ?
HERE IS AN ESSAY WRITTEN BY A MAN WANTING TO LEAD BARBADOS
God is the source of life. REFERENCE?
We became separated from God, NOT TRUE WE WERE BORN SEPARATED FROM GOD –WE DIDN’T BECOME SEPARATED
RE but Jesus provided the only way to reconnect. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? HOW? WHEN?
It is offered as a free gift that cannot be earned. WHAT IS OFFERED? For various reasons, some accept this gift and reconnected in their youth, while others accept it later in their lives.
RE After we have reconnected, we become adopted into God’s family, and we can cultivate a relationship with Him as our Father. IS HE TALKING ABOUT THE DOCTRINE OF ADOPTION OF SONS? HOW IS THIS DONE? WHAT IS THE BIBLICAL ILLUSTRATION?
RE Jesus taught that we are also invited to work in the Family business. JESUS AND JOSEPH AND HIS BROTHERS WERE CARPENTERS. DID JESUS INVITE US TO BE CARPENTERS?
RE Once we are productive, we will receive the same reward, regardless of how long we were in the Family business. SO LAZY CARPENTERS WILL GET THE SAME WAGES?
RE Shortly before Jesus was crucified, He gave His disciples some final encouragements about the Family business. They are found in John 14.
“In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” (v.2-3)
HOW COULD ANYONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND INTERPRET THESE VERSES TO MEAN THAT FOLK ARE INVITED INTO SOME FAMILY BUSYNESS?
WHERE DOES IT SAY SO?
The analytical mind will justifiable wonder how ‘mansions’ could be in a ‘house’. Whenever we read something that appears unclear, it is useful to examine the Greek or Hebrew, which was translated into English.
The Greek word translated to “house” is “oika”, which can mean ‘household’.
The Greek word translated to “mansion” is “mone”, which can mean the act of doing something in a ‘place’. IT ACTUALLY MEANS AN APARTMENT IN A LODGING OR FAMILY HOME
PLEASE READ THE BOOKLET “MANNERS AND CUSTOMS” AS WELL AS THE NOTES FROM SEVERAL GENUINE BIBLE EXPOSITORS IN THE SEVERAL POSTS ABOVE WHICH DEBUNKS THIS DRIVEL
RE The Greek word translated to “place” is “topos”, which can mean ‘position’, or figuratively, an opportunity.
ACTUALLY IT LITERALLY MEANS WHAT IT SAYS — A PLACE. A PLACE IN THE HOUSE AS WAS THE CUSTOM KNOWN TO ALL OF THE DISCIPLES IN ATTENDANCE.
HOW IN THE CONTEXT CAN IT MEAN AN OPPORTUNITY?
RE Therefore, Jesus’ encouragement appeared to be that His Father’s household had many responsibilities, and that He was going to prepare a position for His disciples.
DOES IT REALLY APPEAR TO BE SO? WHERE DOES IT SAY THAT JESUS WOULD PREPARE A POSITION OR JOB FOR HIS DISCIPLES? WILL THIS POSITION BE AT SOLUTIONS BARBADOS?
RE Applying it to the Family business, the Father’s business has many employment opportunities. Jesus was going to secure some of those positions for His Disciples.
CAN YOU TELL US WHAT THESE many employment opportunities. ARE? DOES THE TEXT SAY THIS?
RE What supports this view is Jesus’ next words, that He will return for His Disciples, so that “where I am, there you may be also.” HOW DOES THIS SUPPORT THIS FANCIFUL TALE?
REJesus explained to His parents that He must be about His Father’s business (where I am). He wants the same for His followers (there you may be also). HOW DID HIS PARENTS GET IN? THEY WERE NOT THERE IN THE UPPER ROOM?
RE Jesus then repeatedly instructed them how to prepare.
“If you love Me, keep My commandments.” (V. 15a)
“He who has My commandments and keeps them, it is he who loves Me. And he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and manifest Myself to him.” V.21
Jesus answered and said to him, “If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him. He who does not love Me does not keep My words; and the word which you hear is not Mine but the Father’s who sent Me.” V.23-24)
IS THIS THE ONLY INSTRUCTION JESUS GAVE HIS DISCIPLES?
RE This training is to essentially try to be a better person today than you were yesterday; to love God and demonstrably (including sacrificially) love others. WHERE IS THIS SAID IN THE TEXT?
RE Do not fear any of those things which you are about to suffer. Indeed, the devil is about to throw some of you into prison, that you may be tested, and you will have tribulation ten days. Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life. (Revelation 2:10)
TO WHOM WAS THIS WRITTEN? WHY? WHEN?
Blessed is the man who endures temptation; for when he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him. (James 1:12)
RE Crowns are symbols of authority, suggesting that we will have responsibilities after our time of training on Earth has ended.
WHERE DOES THE BIBLE SAY THIS?
MAN YOU WERE ALL OVER THE PLACE
NO OUTLINE
NO FLOW
POOR HERMENEUTICS
JUST IMAGINARY FALSE TEACHING THAT CAN NOT BE SUBSTANTIATED BY RELEVANT SCRIPTURES RIGHTLY DIVIDED IN THEIR CONTEXTS
YOU ARE A PRETENDER AND A DECIEVER WHO DOES NOT KNOW WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT
GP:
Jesus is explaining what the Kingdom of Heaven is like.
As you must be aware, Jesus repeatedly criticised religious leaders who emphasised studying over doing. His followers repeated a similar criticism.
“But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.” (James 1:22)
RE Jesus is explaining what the Kingdom of Heaven is like.
WHAT DOES JOHN’S GOSPEL HAVE TO DO WITH “THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN ”
“In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” (v.2-3)
WHAT DOES THESE VERSES SAY ABOUT ANY KINGDOM?
As you must be aware, Jesus repeatedly criticised religious leaders who emphasised studying over doing
WHERE DOES HE SAY THIS
DOES JESUS ANYWHERE SAY NOT TO STUDY
HOW DID YOU GET YOUR QUALIFICATIONS?
RE . His followers repeated a similar criticism.
“But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.” (James 1:22)
JAMES SAYS NOTHING ABOUT STUDYING?
WHAT DOES 2 TIMOTHY 2:15 MEAN?
WAS PAUL NOT ONE OF JESUS’ FOLLOWERS?
BECAUSE YOU HAVE NOT STUDIED YOU THINK THAT ALL BELIEVERS DONT READ AND STUDY THE WORD?
ARE YOU SAYING THAT ONE IS NOT A DOERS OF THE WORD IF THEY CAN RECOGNIZE THAT YOU DONT UNDERSTAND THE WORD AND BECAUSE THEY CAN SEE CLEARLY THAT YOU HAVE NO SOLUTIONS FOR BARBADOS
@ Nextparty246:
“God is the source of life. We became separated from God, but Jesus provided the only way to reconnect. It is offered as a free gift that cannot be earned. For various reasons, some accept this gift and reconnected in their youth, while others accept it later in their lives.”
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
What are you, GP No.2 trying to tell the ‘rest’ of the world?
That those who do not accept Jesus as the only path to Salvation stand as much chance in going to heaven as a snow cone quenching their sinful thirst in hell?
How can God be the source of (all) life yet the vast majority, in your estimation, are incapable of connecting to that only source?
Who are you, in your arrogant supercilious pompous way, to determine who are God’s creatures and who are not?
Why are you deeming Muslims, Hindus, Chinese, Japanese, Aborigines, Maoris and Incas Aztecs and all other pagans to be NOT of God’s creation?
There is One source of Life on this planet and it is the Light which shines (directly or indirectly) on all living creatures.
If you are prepared to recognize this ‘biologically-evidential fact of life then you will be able to see that there are many other paths to the Source of Salvation; not just only through Jesus.
Why do you think God’s covenant to mankind has so many different colours in its spectrum and not just black or white as seen through your myopic lens of perception of the world?
Reread your biblical extract: “In My Father’s house are many mansions”.
What do you is the ‘real’ esoteric meaning behind that metaphysically-truthful statement?
Now take your child-like “Monday Sermon” to your paediatric doctor GP, for it is One day too late!
You should have gone to ‘SUNDAY school!
Miller:
Jesus paid for the sins of all people, regardless of their regions or religions. Therefore, all people, regardless of the region where they live, or the religion that they were taught, can reconnect to God. That includes you Miller.
MILLER
GET YOUR CARPENTER TOOLS AND JOIN THE FAMILY BUSYNESS
COME AND CONNECT MAN
WHAT RIDICULOUS LOOSE TALK
NEVER HEARD THE RUBBISH I READ TODAY IN ALL MY LIFE EITHER AT HOME, UP HERE, IN MY TRAVELS OR IN MY READING
AND BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU SAY ABOUT THIS MAN– HE IS CANNONIZED ON BU
HE IS AN AINT
SOON HIS PICTURE WILL HAVE A HALO AROUND IT
@ nextparty246 December 16, 2019 5:38 PM
“Miller:
Jesus paid for the sins of all people, regardless of their regions or religions. Therefore, all people, regardless of the region where they live, or the religion that they were taught, can reconnect to God. That includes you Miller.”
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
If you have not been able to sell successfully that con of almost 2,000 solar years to the Jews how on earth do you expect to sell it to a pagan like the Miller.
What you are asking of followers of other religions is the total abandonment of the very heart of their individual faiths.
Why should the Hindus give up the three biggest of their gods (Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva) for a European-concocted Son of Man who stage-managed his own destruction, like Shiva, to save the world only to reappear 9 months later to recreate it as the Brahma and to preserve it like Vishnu?
When you can get all the followers of the Abrahamic faith to follow your sweet loving Jesus and live in harmony in the Middle East then you can talk about preaching to the unconverted.
Meanwhile the miller would continue to play the role of the iconoclast like Jesus did in the temple of corruption and hypocrisy.
Hi Miller:
Since you seem to have some respect for Jesus, I will let Him respond to you.
On Jesus being the only way. Hear Jesus.
“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” (John 14:6)
It is useful to know that Jesus stated that God gave him the authority to judge all people – including you Miller, whether you want Him to do so or not. Hear Jesus again.
“For the Father judges no one, but has committed all judgment to the Son,” (John 5:22)
On other religions, please note that the Qu’ran acknowledges Jesus as the Messiah. Therefore, you should consider paying attention to your own spiritual condition.
LikeLike
@ nextparty246 December 17, 2019 1:18 AM
“On other religions, please note that the Qu’ran acknowledges Jesus as the Messiah. Therefore, you should consider paying attention to your own spiritual condition.”
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
It is really unfortunate to see you proving, as the final footnote, what both @Piece de Legend” and the real bible doctor GP have been contending to be the ‘Truth’ about you.
If Jesus (Isa) is the final “Messiah” (messenger) in Islam where does that leave Muhammad who is considered to be the final prophet in the world of Islam?
Christianity places that ultimate position on the prophet Yeshua and even considers him to be the only son of Yahweh; not Islam.
Islam (or its mother Judaism) does not recognize any holy triumvirate of power-sharing over humans.
“There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is his messenger.”
As far as the miller’s personal spirituality is concerned why not heed the advice of the same messenger Prophet Isa:
“You hypocrite! First, remove the beam out of your own eye, and then you can see clearly to remove the speck out of your brother’s eye.”
Shalom aleichem!
As-Salamu Alaykum!
@Miller
Trying to understand the logic from a non believer going up against a man of faith. Then there is the flipside – two believers going up against each other. And we wonder…
@ David December 17, 2019 6:28 AM
Who is the “non-believer” here in the zero-sum game of religion?
Would you call Taoists from China or Shintoists from the land of the rising Sun non-believers because they do not accept the GP2 Jesus path to the Light?
Can you imagine what the world would be like today if Constantine had his own way?
Where would Muhammad be today other than in a cave of nonexistence awaiting the arrival of Genghis Khan?
No wonder the white man sees the ‘black’ man as a burden to carry!
Now that the white man has tricked the black man into accepting his version of the Sagrada Família (which Europe has long abandoned) he has found himself saddled with a stupid monkey on his back.
Ewart Archer should go along with that!
“The whole religious complexion of the modern world is due to the absence from Jerusalem of a lunatic asylum.” ~Thomas Paine
@Miller
You are way too intelligent to not understand that it will boil down to the personal experience of a personal to shap their belief. You are also aware this is guaranteed under the constitution. Debate the issue but like you said, for the most part it is a zero sum conversation.
@ David December 17, 2019 8:08 AM
Precisely!
Faith is nothing more than a personal experience with an unseen force called god(s).
We are individuals; not a readymade audience of fools who must swallow what the likes of the two GPs are trying to force down our throats as the only way to (re)connect to God.
That’s why in a democracy religion ought to be left out of public events including taxpayers’ funded educational institutions.
Top 15 Things Money Can’t Buy
Time. Happiness. Inner Peace. Integrity. Love. Character. Manners. Health. Respect. Morals. Trust. Patience. Class. Common sense. Dignity.”
― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart.
@Miller
To your point is this why we have seen the disestablishment of the Church in jurisdictions except theocracies? The point though is that people should have the right to express their faith and equally you to reject it. These bombastic exchanges by some here when discussing religion is ridiculous. The reason the blogmaster allows it is to expose the underbelly of the human condition.
@ David December 17, 2019 8:29 AM
Well here is an expression of my FAITH, dear David!
I trust both GPs (both of whom have called me a sinful spiritually lost pagan) will now accept the ‘fact’ that I, Miller, is a Christian not only by name but by deed(s):
“The Christian religion is a parody on the worship of the sun, in which they put a man called Christ in the place of the sun, and pay him the adoration originally payed to the sun.” ~Thomas Paine
RE Trying to understand the logic from a non believer going up against a man of faith
THAT HAS BEEN GOING ON FROM TIME IMMEMORIAL AND WILL GO ON FOR EVER
RE . Then there is the flipside – two believers going up against each other. And we wonder…
YOU ARE WONDERING BECAUSE YOU ARE A BIBLE ILLITERATE
I CAN TAKE YOU TO SEVERAL BIBLE BELIEVING AND BIBLE TEACHING CHURCHES IN BARBADOS WHERE YOUNGSTERS IN SUNDAY SCHOOL KNOWS THAT WHAT PHILIPS IS SPOUTING HERE ON MONDAYS IS RUBBISH
I HAVE STUDIED TO SHOW MYSELF APPROVED ACCORDING TO THE INJUNCTION IN 2 TIMOTHY 2:15 AND I KNOW WHEN A SO CALLED BELIEVER IS TALKING RUBBISH AND I WILL NOT APOLOGIZE FOR SAYING SO WHEN I SEE IT
I HAVE NEVER BEEN ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD AND READ THE RUBBISH THAT PHILIPS AND FREEDOM CRIER POST HERE ON BU
IF YOU WERE NOT A BIBLE ILLITERATE YOURSELF YOU WOULD KNOW IT IS RUBBISH
I READ HIS RUBBISH AS HE TRIES TO IMPRESS AND I TOOK THE TIME TO CHECK IT OUT AND I POSTED INFO FROM HIGHLY RESPECTED THEOLOGIANS TO REBUT IT
HE IS CLEARLY WRONG BUT YOU SEEM TO HAVE A NEED TO DEFEND HIM
RE The point though is that people should have the right to express their faith and equally you to reject it.
BUT NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO WRONGLY DIVIDE THE WORD OF GOD! NO ONE! OR TO ADD TO IT OR TAKE AWAY FROM IT!
RE These bombastic exchanges by some here when discussing religion is ridiculous. WHAT IS BOMBASTIC
I AM SUPPOSED TO EARNESTLY CONTEND FOR THE FAITH – ELPIS. I.E THAT BODY OF INSTRUCTION DELIVERED TO THE SAINTS . AND I CAN DO THAT WELL BECAUSE I HAVE STUDIED THE WORD
The reason the blogmaster allows it is to expose the underbelly of the human condition. WHAT HUMAN CONDITION? DO YOU MEAN HYPOCRISY?
I REGARD MILLER AS FUN, AND I UNDERSTAND WHERE HE IS COMING FROM SO I HAVE LEARNED TO IGNORE HIS TAUNTS
BUT I REGARD PHILIPS WITH CONTEMPT…HE IS A FALSE TEACHER
JOHN 14:1-3 WAS A WORD OF COMFORT TO HIS DISCIPLES
IT IS NOT AN INVITATION TO JOIN NO ONE’S FAMILY BUSYNESS
AS FAR AS YOU ARE CONCERNED PHILIPS IS A LEARNED MAN WHO HAS WRITTEN BOOKS
BUT YOU HAVE SPOKEN OF ME AS HAVING “PAPER TROPHIES”
I HAVE WRITTEN BOOKS ON BIBLE TOO- FOUR OF THEM
AND I STUDIED FOR ALL SIX OF MY DEGREES
YOU MAKE ME LAUGH MAN
ANY OPINION I EXPRESS ON BIBLE, I CAN BACK IT UP WITH RELEVANT SCRIPTURES………BECAUSE I WAS TRAINED TO DO SO FROM A CHILD
BIBLE SCHOLARS AND REAL THEOLOGIANS (NOT FALSE TEACHERS) OFTEN DISAGREE, BUT THEY SEEK TO ARGUE THEIR POSITIONS BY USING THEIR KNOWLEDGE OF THE WORD, THE ORIGINAL LANGUAGES OR MANNERS AND CUSTOMS
SOUND SOLID SENSIBLE SCHOLARS IN THE SCRIPTURES DO NOT SAY ANYTHING THAT THEY CAN NOT BACK UP WITH APPROPRIATE SCRIPTURES RIGHTLY DIVIDED IN THEIR CONTEXT
TO DO OTHERWISE IS FOLLY AND UNGODLY AND EVIL
@ GP December 17, 2019 9:14 AM
“ANY OPINION I EXPRESS ON BIBLE, I CAN BACK IT UP WITH RELEVANT SCRIPTURES………BECAUSE I WAS TRAINED TO DO SO FROM A CHILD
BIBLE SCHOLARS AND REAL THEOLOGIANS (NOT FALSE TEACHERS) OFTEN DISAGREE, BUT THEY SEEK TO ARGUE THEIR POSITIONS BY USING THEIR KNOWLEDGE OF THE WORD, THE ORIGINAL LANGUAGES OR MANNERS AND CUSTOMS”
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
One thing that can be said with absolute certainty about you is that you have taken over the mantle from Zoe of being BU’s biggest fan of zealotry and his cudgels of biblical propaganda.
But you are so sincerely innocent in your enthusiasm that it would be remiss of me not to offer you the final opportunity to expose your overabundance of biblical myopia.
But before that takes place you are given the last chance to confirm beyond a shadow of doubt by using references to Scripture that your Jesus was/is a descendant of King David and is indeed entitled to reign over the worldly kingdom of Israel.
Don’t take the miller for a lightweight and dismiss his request as if you are dealing with the real Bible-illiterate GP2 who argues, in true kaffir style, that Isa was the ‘final’ Messiah of the Jews and not Yahweh’s only begotten son of man sent to convert the unbelieving Muslims.
LikeLike
Miller:
In response. You noted the following.
“If Jesus (Isa) is the final “Messiah” (messenger) in Islam where does that leave Muhammad who is considered to be the final prophet in the world of Islam?”
That was clever. I never stated anything of the sort. I simply stated the following.
“On other religions, please note that the Qu’ran acknowledges Jesus as the Messiah.”
So where does that leave Mohammed? Precisely where the Qu’ran placed him.
On your accusation that I called you a “sinful spiritually lost pagan”. That is simply a lie. You are free to examine our many conversations to verify this.
Asking you to pay “attention to your own spiritual condition”, is not to call you sinful or a pagan. I asked you to do this because you seemed to reject the simple words of Jesus concerning Himself. Hear Jesus again.
“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” (John 14:6)
You need to understand that no one is forcing anything down your throat. Jesus instructed His followers to teach others what He had taught them. Recipients of that teaching are free to accept or reject it.
If you feel that something if being forced down your throat, then perhaps you need to pay attention to what may be causing that reaction within you.
LikeLike
@ nextparty246 December 17, 2019 10:51 AM
So where does that leave Mohammed? Precisely where the Qu’ran placed him.
“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” (John 14:6)
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Come on GP2, as a professional structural engineer ISO 9001 compliant, we are sure you can do much better than that!
Can’t you spot the ‘dichotomous contradiction’ in those two acclamations?
You cannot be in a Jesus worshipping chapel and in an Islamic mosque reading from “Qu’ran” at the same time.
According to your convoluted argument you can get to heaven only through Jesus and not by reading and adhering to the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) where Allah lives eternally in paradise.
So which is the way to the Light of salvation and eternal life? Only through Jesus the messenger before Islam or through Allah’s Word dictated to Mohammed in a cave or both?
You have to make up your mind on this one, GP No.2. No vacillating or trying to pull a Cephas get-out-of-jail stunt.
LikeLike
MILLER
RE One thing that can be said with absolute certainty about you is that you have taken over the mantle from Zoe of being BU’s biggest fan of zealotry and his cudgels of biblical propaganda.
IT WAS A JOY TO POST ALONGSIDE ZOE AND DICTIONARY IN THE EARLY YEARS HERE ON BU
WE WERE CALLED THE BU TRINITY AND ALL RIGHTLY DIVIDED THE WORD OF TRUTH, WITH APLOMB AND WITH OUT DOUBT.AS WE RIGHTLY DIVIDED THE WORD OF TRUTH
DICTIONARY WITH HIS VERY BRILLIANT MIND USED TO CONFOUND THE SO CALLED MATHEMATICIANS AND ANCIENT HISTORIANS
ZOE WITH HIS DOCTORATE IN THEOLOGY WAS ABLE TO BRING HIS SCHOLARSHIP TO BARE IN A DESSERT OF BIBLE ILLITERACY AND IGNORANCE
THOUGH WE HAD NEVER EVEN MET EACH OTHER, AND CAME FROM DIFFERENT CHURCH BACK GROUNDS OUR INTERPRETATIONS OF THE WORD WERE IN COHERENCE AND CORRECT
ALL THREE OF US BOWLED LINE AND LENGTH AND ONE SIDE OF THE WICKET………THOUGH WE WERE NOT TRAINED WITH SOME MYSTERIOUS MANUAL AND THOUGH NONE OF US WERE INVITED INTO SOME MYSTICAL AND FICTITIOUS “FAMILY BUSYNESS.” BUT WE ALL EARNESTLY CONTENDED FOR THE FAITH WHICH WAS ONCE DELIVERED UNTO THE SAINTS AS IS CLEARLY TAUGHT IN JUDE VERSE 3
NONE OF US SOUGHT TO USE THE WORD OF GOD AS CHARLATANS TO ATTRACT FOLK TO OURSELVES OR TO SEEK VOTES FROM THE ELECTORATE
WE STUDIED AND TAUGHT THE WORD JUST FOR THE JOY THEREOF AS WE WERE GENUINE BIBLE STUDENTS AND SCHOLARS
1 Lord, thy word abideth,
and our footsteps guideth;
who its truth believeth
light and joy receiveth.
4 Who can tell the pleasure,
who recount the treasure
by thy word imparted
to the simple-hearted?
5 Word of mercy, giving
succour to the living;
word of life, supplying
comfort to the dying.
6 O that we discerning
its most holy learning,
Lord, may love and fear thee,
evermore be near thee!
And by the way WE TAUGHT WITH AUTHORITY IN SEASON AND OUT AS SEASON AS ENJOINED………..NOT WITH BOMBAST!
WHEN YOU STAND BEFORE A GROUP IN CHAPEL OR IN MEDICAL SCHOOL AND YOU HAVE STUDIED , AND KNOW WHAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT…………….YOU CAN SPEAK SOFTLY BUT WITH AUTHORITY, AND WITHOUT APOLOGY!
Miller:
Mohammed was very clear. He explained that Muslims were to believe the Old Testament prophets, the Gospel, and that Jesus is the Messiah. The Qu’ran also teaches that the goal is a personal relationship with God.
Therefore, anyone who follows the Qu’ran should find their way to God through Jesus the Messiah.
Perhaps you need to understand what Messiah means. From your earlier comments, you seem to think that it means “messenger”. It does not.
GP:
You are like a scribe, who were scholars of the Bible (Old Testament).
Sometimes, they impressed Jesus with their responses.
“So the scribe said to Him, “Well said, Teacher. You have spoken the truth, for there is one God, and there is no other but He. And to love Him with all the heart, with all the understanding, with all the soul, and with all the strength, and to love one’s neighbor as oneself, is more than all the whole burnt offerings and sacrifices.”
“Now when Jesus saw that he answered wisely, He said to him, “You are not far from the kingdom of God.”” (Mark 12:32-34)
Sometimes, they falsely accused Him.
“And the scribes who came down from Jerusalem said, “He has Beelzebub,” and, “By the ruler of the demons He casts out demons.”” (Mark 3:22)
Sometimes Jesus tore into them.
““But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut up the kingdom of heaven against men; for you neither go in yourselves, nor do you allow those who are entering to go in.” (Matthew 23:13)
Jesus wrote about them thus. Perhaps you should go and learn what this means.
“Jesus said to them, “Have you understood all these things?” They said to Him, “Yes, Lord.” Then He said to them, “Therefore every scribe instructed concerning the kingdom of heaven is like a householder who brings out of his treasure things new and old.” ” (Matthew 13:51-52)
RE “Therefore every scribe instructed concerning the kingdom of heaven is like a householder who brings out of his treasure things new and old.” ” (Matthew 13:51-52)
THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT I HAVE BEEN DOING ON BU FOR YEARS AND NOW RECENTLY ON SUNDAY MORNINGS ———–BRINGING OUT OF THE TREASURE OF THE WORD OF GOD THINGS NEW TO MOST OF BU BLOGGERS AND OLD TO SOME OVERSEAS AND AT HOME WHO HAVE WRITTEN TO SAY THANKS
BY THE WAY THE SCRIBES WERE ORIGINALLY PRIESTS STARTING WITH EZRA, WHO KNEW THE WORD WELL BECAUSE THEY COPIED THE TEXTS RELIGIOUSLY AND ACCURATELY.
THE SCRIBES OF JESUS’S DAY WERE LIKE MOST OF THE JEWISH LEADERSHIP OF THE DAY. THEY EITHER DID NOT UNDERSTAND WHO JESUS REALLY WAS, OR THEY DID NOT ACCEPT WHO HE WAS, AS ILLUSTRATED ESPECIALLY IN JOHN CHAPTER 5.
IN CONTRAST, I KNOW WHO JESUS IS AND ACCEPT HIS LORDSHIP OVER MY LIFE
THE SCRIBES OF JESUS’S DAY WERE LIKE MOST OF THE BU BIBLE ILLITERATES OF OUR DAY. THEY DONT KNOW AND THEY DONT LISTEN, AND ASK PROPER QUESTIONS. NOR DO THEY DO LIKE THE SAINTS IN BEREA AS RECORDED IN ACTS 17 AND SEARCH THE SCRIPTURES TO SEE IF WHAT IS SAID IS SO OR NOT
THE SCRIBES Sometimes, impressed Jesus with their responses WHEN THEY CITED THE WORD CORRECTLY.
Sometimes, they falsely accused Him.AND Sometimes Jesus tore into them. BECAUSE THEY DID NOT UNDERSTAND FULLY AND BECAUSE OF THE HARDNESS OF THEIR HEARTS
YOUR ANALOGY DEMONSTRATES YOUR IGNORANCE AND ARROGANCE BECAUSE YOU ARE DEFINITELY NOT THE LORD JESUS CHRIST
I DONT COME ON BU TO IMPRESS ANYONE ESPECIALLY ———–LIKE YOU, I COME AND EARNESTLY CONTEND FOR THE WAY AS TAUGHT IN JUDE 3
I WILL TEAR INTO YOU EVERYTIME YOU WRONGLY DIVIDE THE WORD ON BU BECAUSE ONE CAN NOT TEACH PROPERLY HAVING NOT STUDIED OR LEARNED, AND YOU CLEARLY HAVE NOT STUDIED OR LEARNED THE BIBLE PROPERLY
I DONT EVER STAND UP IN CHAPEL OR BEFORE MEDICAL STUDENTS UNPREPARED AND TALK RUBBISH TELLING PEOPLE THAT JESUS INVITED THEM TO SOME FAMILY BUSYNESS
I ABHOR FALSE TEACHERS OF MEDICINE AND BIBLE WITH GREAT CONTEMPT
CONTEND FOR THE FAITH (ELPIS) I.E THE BODY OF INFORMATION DELIVERED TO THE SAINTS. I.E ALL OF THE GOD BREATHED/INSPIRED WORD OF GOD……….NOT SOME MYSTICAL SUB SECTION CALLED A “TRAINING MANUAL” FOR THOSE TO GUIDE THOSE IN “THE FAMILY BUSYNESS”
@ nextparty246 December 17, 2019 1:04 PM
“Mohammed was very clear. He explained that Muslims were to believe the Old Testament prophets, the Gospel, and that Jesus is the Messiah. The Qu’ran also teaches that the goal is a personal relationship with God.
Therefore, anyone who follows the Qu’ran should find their way to God through Jesus the Messiah.”
Perhaps you need to understand what Messiah means. From your earlier comments, you seem to think that it means “messenger”. It does not.”
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
So what does it (Messiah) mean in relation to Jesus? Certainly not King (of the Jews) sent from Above to save them from Roman occupation and colonial domination?
Joseph, himself a descendant of King David, admitted he was not the biological father of Jesus but accepted him as a readymade jacket.
Does that give Jesus entitlement to the throne of King David or must it be bestowed divinely?
You are just one conflicted confused dude trapped in that modern-day gospel of instant prosperity, aren’t you, junior?
Listen boy, from your own myopic view, it can only be through Jesus that any human being living today can find their way to God aka Yahweh in Judean culture.
Based on your ‘Jesus-only’ unicameral position of finding any of the many mansions in the heavens there is no way any Muslim (who practices the principles of the Qu’ran) can inherit eternal life in the kingdom of your Yahweh who gave that entitlement only to the descendants of Isaac; not Ishmael.
Is the waging Jihad the way of your forgiving 70 times 7 Jesus or that of Mohammed?
How about the pilgrimage to Mecca instead of Bethlehem or Jerusalem?
How about the replacement of the ‘year of the elephant’, Ramadan and Eid-al-Fitr with the recognition of the ‘virgin’ birth, Lent, crucifixion and resurrection of your Lord Jesus?
You, a son of man of Yahweh and GP1, cannot serve God through both the Lord King Jesus the Messiah (INRI) and the latter day Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).
“He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad.”
“No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.”
Miller:
Your idea that only the descendants of Isaac can inherit eternal life is flawed, and certainly not Biblical. You must know this. You have this bad habit of declaring outrageous things, claiming that they are Biblical, and then criticizing your own inventions. That is dishonest.
God said that He would make Ishmael a great nation. God was also with Ishmael – after he left Abraham. Read it for yourself.
“And God heard the voice of the lad. Then the angel of God called to Hagar out of heaven, and said to her, “What ails you, Hagar? Fear not, for God has heard the voice of the lad where he is. Arise, lift up the lad and hold him with your hand, for I will make him a great nation.”
“Then God opened her eyes, and she saw a well of water. And she went and filled the skin with water, and gave the lad a drink. So God was with the lad; and he grew and dwelt in the wilderness, and became an archer.” (Genesis 21:17-19)
On access to God through Jesus, hear Jesus Himself.
“Then Jesus said to them again, “Most assuredly, I say to you, I am the door of the sheep. All who ever came before Me are thieves and robbers, but the sheep did not hear them. I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture. The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.
“I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives His life for the sheep. … And other sheep I have which are not of this fold; them also I must bring, and they will hear My voice; and there will be one flock and one shepherd. (John 10:7-16)
GP:
All of that to simply admit that you are a good scribe.
You noted that Jesus sometimes tore into the scribes “BECAUSE OF THE HARDNESS OF THEIR HEARTS”.
How did their hearts become hardened GP? What makes people forsake the way of honest discussion, and decide that their opinion is the only correct one – even when the evidence allows for more than one reasonable interpretation?
RE How did their hearts become hardened GP?
THEY BECAME FOLLOWERS OF THE LEADER OF SOLUTIONS BARBADOS WHO HAS NO SOLUTIONS FOR BARBADOS
RE All of that to simply admit that you are a good scribe.
I DO NOT COPY THE SCRIPTURES I STUDY THEM
RE What makes people forsake the way of honest discussion, and decide that their opinion is the only correct one – even when the evidence allows for more than one reasonable interpretation?
SIMPLE I THINK THAT YOU HAVE NO SOLUTIONS FOR BARBADOS
HOW MANY REASONABLE INTERPRETATIONS ARE THERE FOR THE STATEMENT OR SENTENCE ” SOLUTIONS BARBADOS HAS NO SOLUTIONS FOR BARBADOS?
DIOTROPHES
A REASONABLE INTERPRETATION FOR THAT PASSAGE IS THAT WE SHOULD GET INTO THE FAMILY BUSY PICKING UP GARBAGE
IT TEACHES THAT SOLUTIONS BARBADOS SHOULD SERVE THE NATION BY PICKING ITS GARBAGE
@ nextparty246 December 17, 2019 6:59 PM
“Your idea that only the descendants of Isaac can inherit eternal life is flawed, and certainly not Biblical. You must know this. You have this bad habit of declaring outrageous things, claiming that they are Biblical, and then criticizing your own inventions. That is dishonest.”
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Outrageous things like the ‘fable fact’ that Joseph was not the father of Jesus?
Why didn’t Yahweh look upon an older woman like Hagar or even Sarah to bring his offspring into the world to save sinners like the miller?
Why blame the ‘ignorant’ student called Miller? He was just following what was taught by the go(o)dly biblical doctor GP; your nemesis in Jesus Christ, who has consistently argued that not one goddamn man or woman who is not of the ‘legitimate’ lineage of Abraham could ever enter the promised land far less sit at the sacred table at the right, or even left, hand of Yahweh while he is asleep in his sanctum sanctorum.
No Muslim, no Hindu, no Buddhist, not even a darn cotton-picking pagan like the tribes in Amazon rainforest or the Roman Catholic copycats whether Inca or Aztec can ever be promoted to the Vatican far less see the halo of the living Jesus in heaven.
Come on GP 2 it’s time you grow up and stop believing in the fables and lies concocted by Jewish playwrights and adopted by Europeans to promote their commercial empires’ interests.
Are you going to sit next to, in heaven, an Australian aborigine or Polynesian Maori which lived 500 years ago? What about the Olmecs of Central America or the Caribs or Arawaks before the arrival of the Jewish-Christian Columbus?
Why don’t you use your ‘scientific brain’ to discuss the implications of the DNA findings of a woman in Scandinavia who lived 6,000 years ago in the stone-age time of hunter-gatherers?
Which one of Noah’s sons do you think she was a descendant of? Shem, Japheth or the cursed ‘black’ Ham?
PHILIPS
YOU SAY THAT YOU AND SOLUTIONS BARBADOS GOT SOLUTIONS FOR BARBADOS
ALSO YOU ARE A MAN THAT SEEKING TO REWRITE AND REINTERPRET GOD’S WORD
HERE IS A CHALLENGE
IF YOU WERE TO BECOME DICTATOR OF BARBADOS IN OUR CURRENT ECONOMY IN WHICH WE HAVE NO MONEY FOR GUVMENT TRUCKS OR GUVMENT PAID WORKERS
AND SUPPOSE YOU HAD ALL 30 SEATS
HOW WOULD YOU ATTEMPT TO GET THE GARBAGE COLLECTED
CAN YOU TELL US HOW SOLUTIONS BARBADOS WOULD ATTEMPT THIS TASK
HOW OUGHT IT TO HAVE BEEN ABLE TO PICK UP THE GARBAGE SINCE MAY 18TH 2018 WITHOUT GUVMENT TRUCKS OR GUVMENT PAID WORKERS
PHILIPS
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE SINCE MAY 18TH AS A SOLUTION TO HAVE THE GARBAGE IN THE CONSTITUENCY IN WHICH YOU RAN PICKED UP
DOES SOLUTION BARBADOS HAVE ANY SOLUTIONS FOR PICKING UP THE GARBAGE IN YOUR CONSTITUENCY;
Miller:
So, you are basing your knowledge of what the Bible teaches on what you learn from GP?
While he may share his understanding of the Bible, it is much better if you simply read the Bible yourself.
