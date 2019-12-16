Monday Sermon – The Family Business

God is the source of life. We became separated from God, but Jesus provided the only way to reconnect. It is offered as a free gift that cannot be earned. For various reasons, some accept this gift and reconnected in their youth, while others accept it later in their lives.

After we have reconnected, we become adopted into God’s family, and we can cultivate a relationship with Him as our Father. Jesus taught that we are also invited to work in the Family business. Once we are productive, we will receive the same reward, regardless of how long we were in the Family business.

Shortly before Jesus was crucified, He gave His disciples some final encouragements about the Family business. They are found in John 14.

“In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” (v.2-3)

The analytical mind will justifiable wonder how ‘mansions’ could be in a ‘house’. Whenever we read something that appears unclear, it is useful to examine the Greek or Hebrew, which was translated into English.

The Greek word translated to “house” is “oika”, which can mean ‘household’.

The Greek word translated to “mansion” is “mone”, which can mean the act of doing something in a ‘place’.

The Greek word translated to “place” is “topos”, which can mean ‘position’, or figuratively, an opportunity.

Therefore, Jesus’ encouragement appeared to be that His Father’s household had many responsibilities, and that He was going to prepare a position for His disciples. Applying it to the Family business, the Father’s business has many employment opportunities. Jesus was going to secure some of those positions for His Disciples.

What supports this view is Jesus’ next words, that He will return for His Disciples, so that “where I am, there you may be also.” Jesus explained to His parents that He must be about His Father’s business (where I am). He wants the same for His followers (there you may be also).

Jesus then repeatedly instructed them how to prepare.

“If you love Me, keep My commandments.” (V. 15a)

“He who has My commandments and keeps them, it is he who loves Me. And he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and manifest Myself to him.” V.21

Jesus answered and said to him, “If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him. He who does not love Me does not keep My words; and the word which you hear is not Mine but the Father’s who sent Me.” V.23-24)

This training is to essentially try to be a better person today than you were yesterday; to love God and demonstrably (including sacrificially) love others. No one is perfect, so you will stumble. But repent, get back up, and keep improving. We keep improving regardless of the trouble that must come. Hear John and James.

Do not fear any of those things which you are about to suffer. Indeed, the devil is about to throw some of you into prison, that you may be tested, and you will have tribulation ten days. Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life. (Revelation 2:10) Blessed is the man who endures temptation; for when he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him. (James 1:12)

Crowns are symbols of authority, suggesting that we will have responsibilities after our time of training on Earth has ended.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com