Monday Sermon – God Cares

Sometimes we may be tempted to think that God is very far from us, and is disinterested in our concerns. That is what satan wants us to believe, so that we can get discouraged and do something reckless.

Jesus frequently taught that God cares about us, by comparing us with other things. Hear Jesus.

“Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” (Matthew 6:26)

Jesus also compared God to responsible fathers.

“Or what man is there among you who, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will he give him a serpent? If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!” (Matthew 7:9-11)

He also compared God to persons in authority.

“There was in a certain city a judge who did not fear God nor regard man. Now there was a widow in that city; and she came to him, saying, ‘Get justice for me from my adversary.’ And he would not for a while; but afterward he said within himself, ‘Though I do not fear God nor regard man, yet because this widow troubles me I will avenge her, lest by her continual coming she weary me.’ ”

“Then the Lord said, “Hear what the unjust judge said. And shall God not avenge His own elect who cry out day and night to Him, though He bears long with them?” (Luke 18:2b-7)

We are to develop our trust in God’s love for us, so that we can boldly follow Jesus’ instructions. Hear Jesus once more.

“Whatever I tell you in the dark, speak in the light; and what you hear in the ear, preach on the housetops. And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.



“Are not two sparrows sold for a copper coin? And not one of them falls to the ground apart from your Father’s will. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.” (Matthew 10:27-31)

It is encouraging to know that we are not responsible for the results. We are responsible for proclaiming the words of Jesus, regardless of the consequences. We are responsible for trying.

Those who accept Jesus’ advice can only benefit. Those who reject His advice will only have themselves to blame.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com