Our Victims

Our former Prime Minister, Erskine Sandiford, has died.
When our leaders die, we are told of the good things they did. We are also told not to speak ill of the dead. This is understandable because the time for repentance has ended – the Lord will judge them. If we believe that they will rise in glory, we rejoice – otherwise, we weep for the eternal distress they chose for themselves.
We do not truly know the ways of our political leaders. They accuse each other of the most despicable behaviours imaginable, and once imagined, they either invent or recall worse behaviours. If the accusations of our politicians are true, then satan and his demons are like innocent children in comparison.
DESTROYERS OF REPUTATIONS.
Our political system encourages our politicians to make terrible accusations against each other. They are vile destroyers of others’ reputations. Whether they do it for our entertainment or our disgust is doubtful. What is certain is that they do it for us – we encourage them to behave in that manner.
Whenever a politician departs the land of the living, we witness a modern miracle. Politicians who previously convinced us that the late politician was among the worst human beings on this planet, now declare him to be cut from the same cloth as Jesus. At his funeral, the priest confidently declares that he will rise in glory.
AN OPPORTUNITY FOR GOOD.
It would be nice for the victims of our politicians to hear these nice things about them while they live. Perhaps former Prime Minister Erskine Sandiford’s death may be the catalyst that causes this desired change.
Perhaps they can start by apologising to the families of those whom they callously denigrated, and to the public whom they deceitfully misled. They should follow this with a public confession of the lies they told as they tried to destroy the reputations of others.
REPARATIONS.
Finally, they should pay reparations where their lies caused their victims to be disqualified from employment opportunities. They can reject the way that leads to eternal distress and follow the way of righteousness.
Of course, they will do no such thing because we, their audience and employers will not allow it. We much prefer to be entertained by our political agents – at the expense of the destruction of the reputations of our victims.
Grenville Phillips II is a Doctor of Engineering and a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
“Perhaps they can start by apologising to the families of those whom they callously denigrated, and to the public whom they deceitfully misled. They should follow this with a public confession of the lies they told as they tried to destroy the reputations of others.”
They need to first, start apologizing to the Afrikan population, the voters, taxpayers and pensioners they DO THE SAME VILE THINGS and more to…while TIEFING FROM THEM…
The corrupt criminal politicians OWE the population who pay their salaries reparations. ..for the hundred years of conniving lies, deceit and collusion. That they are now telling themselves, totally convinced, they can take to a new and even more dangerous level.
I just pointed out in another forum…when a journalist from UK visited and noted the blatant disrespect, parliament RATS…elite wannabes..pretenders… show to our Afrikan ancestors when they NEVER maintain their grave sites, not even put up a plague..to commemorate their memories and terrible experience…but make sure slave master graves are well maintained…the journalist was horrified…shortly after ya hear the frauds talking about a slave museum….wonder who they think will pay for that…..when they TIEF all the money already.
The abomination that is black airhead politicians is becoming legendary.
Now just imagine how well that looks and received on Afrikan platforms….already posted…..whose many artists and creatives already built massive wonderful monuments displays, acres and acres, in memory of those taken from the continent…
While the puffed up colonial negros in caricom parliaments cant even show the most basic of respect to those who suffered and sacrificed so we could survive…
…but talking on a worldstage platform about deep mining….ah wonder where they are planning to do that….the narcissitic and arrogant nerve.
What a product from a demented mind!
What about accountants or corporate bailiffs, acting on the instructions of banks, who ruthlessly destroyed businesses with corporate terrorism?
What about receivers, who took custody of assets and proceeded to gorge themselves with a criminal level of fees which stared in the face of rationality?
What about “corporate undertakers”?
And in so doing sent many of men to an early death?
What about those who inherited the proceeds from such corporate terrorism?
What about those who drank from the breast milk of such people?
This Bajan mind has reached the epitome of mindlessness. A mind not anchored in any representation of reality. But yet presumes to have things of importance to say.
A mind which has never been bent, even by force, to connect to body, far less spirit, devoid of externalities.
A vacuous mind undeterred from giving prescriptions to those who are never permitted to know better.
