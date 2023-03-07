After Mia, who?

The late Errol Walton Barrow died in 1987, 36 years later the political party he founded, one of two main parties that have dominated the political landscape- the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), continues the struggle to ‘find’ itself. On the other side of the political fence the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) is led by the personage of Mia Mottley whose style has endeared her to the local and international community.
There is the suggestion Prime Minister Mia Mottley will elect not to offer herself as a candidate in the next general election. Political pundits again suggest that were this to occur the BLP will likely find itself in a similar state to compare to the DLP. From where the blogmaster is perched there is no obvious successor to Mottley. Some say Santia Bradshaw is being groomed, others are of the mind leaders emerge, a lazy premise if the blogmaster were to opine.
Who is the BLP leader in waiting?
After Mia what?
What will remain of our beautiful country?
Old issues unsolved; new issues invented …
And the BLP sinners going at it on a full-time schedule
Why can’t we support Mia the best way we know how and give her the confidence to run the country the best way she knows how. We can all make suggestions and comments to the Prime Minister and trust that she will respect our views. Constant bickering and criticism would not create a better working country. Look what the government did to the country. Criticism may seem find but solutions are what the country needs. I honestly hope that we can put grievances aside and be supportive in a way to help the country forward and not backwards.
This central question has bedeviled us from time immemorial. Leaders – are they born or are they made?
In academia such an assignment is a mere though experiment aimed at exercising a paper chase.
In political theatre, it’s an entirely different matter.
One, we’re not sure that Mottley will remit as promised given the culture she has built around her. A cultural of the maximalist dictator.
Two, that Mottley is alleged to be the local “dangorgun” and the darling of empire are both unnecessary and insufficient bases for determining whether “good” leaders are made or born.
Three, the political cultural of Barbados is littered with personalities which were as overarching, dictatorial, as Mottley and when removed, by death or otherwise, others seen as minions emerged. There was life after death!
Four, it would be extremely difficult, and maybe ill-advised, in spite of the two 30-loves and the characteristics posited above, to rate Mottley on some specious performance scale given the Covid19 misleadership, her wilful blindness about the future world political architecture, the absence of leadership at a time of enduring crises as Mottley almost exclusively is anchored on more and more borrowing and begging.
And on and on!
The misleadership on the Covid19 debacle, for example, and her inability to apologize, correct such stances, represent a belligerence uncharacteristic of what leadership is thought to mean.
Five, the mere appearance of a perceived gulf between Mottley and the rest, within or without, is located in the personality cultism which surrounds her, political emotionalism.
Like Barrow and the two Adames and maybe Arthur the best judgements are best made within an environment where a dispassionate assessment is possible. Should Mottley prove unable or unwilling to keep her promise about terms limitation or overrule the enormous pressures which will certainly be brought to bear by the sheeple, it maybe some time yet before the proper evaluation can be approached.
New leadership for the new age will emerge. The less baggage they bring from the past ,the better for Barbados. Too much baggage, including past by date narratives were brought from a past that have little relevance for today.
@Vincent
We live in hope. Are you happy fit for purpose leadership has emerged elsewhere in the political arena?
@David, is this the newest ‘golden chatter’ being spun from the political mill!😎
Seems to me the BLP have quite forceful personalities in their ranks (like D Marshall to name one) who have the gravitas, sharp elbows, financial underpinnings and shrewdness born of experience to successfully lead the party and nation.
It would be quite intriguing theater for Mottley to step off her perch at this absolute zenith of her life’s arc as it would surely give credence to the gossip that she covets (and is destined to receive) another more ostentatious high profile post as a history making coda to her career.
Love her or hate her she is now unquestionably the most astute political operative/leader of our nation as she ‘trumps’ all the boss-men who preceded her: ALL roads definitely lead to her beyond anything Commisioner Duffus offered re the Dipper; she imposes herself and demands fealty beyond the over-the-top limits evidenced by Tom and she comprehensively bested Owen – the man many may consider our most formidable leader.
She prepared herself for these accolades from early days so perhaps fits the inept model of the ‘born’ leader but so too have others shown leadership precociousness … I have little doubt that one or two of them can harness their talents and intellect to lead their party forward when or if she demits office for greater glory.
@Dee Word
Dale Marshall you mentioned?
Haha 😇… and what’s wrong with de brother!
Remember 2 things… 1) I am of an ‘old’ vintage so I’ll look more favorably at similar vintage characters; and 2) more importantly … didn’t the same Mottley ascend after many years in the ranks in top leadership posts (and hurdling the internal pitfalls)!
Of course others will step up but don’t dismiss ole heads so quickly.
Lata.
A leader must have appeal, he or she must have the support of the parliamentary group etc.
@Dee Word
To elaborate- do we have a quality culture that breeds ‘fit for purpose’ actors to emerge? Down with the cliché leaders emerge!
@David, I don’t follow your script re: “do we have a quality culture that breeds ‘fit for purpose’ actors to emerge? Down with the cliché leaders emerge!”
Dont you grasp how amazingly CLICHÉD it is to assert “Down with the cliché leaders emerge”! 🤦🏾♂️😎
What’s a ‘cliché leader’ brother!
Is that not the guy or girl who shows great promise at high school or UE ‘leading’ peers in social clubs, activists protest or as a representative on issues?
Or isn’t it the guy or gal who has connections at that early stage because of the power dynamics of their family unit!
Or maybe it’s the guy or gal who by dint of achievement bests their peers to reach the top.
Come on brother, this endless prattle about born/made leaders is a totall non-argument … all leaders show that nous to move forward from their early interactions (in one way or other); as they mature it can blossom and they couple natural tendencies with theories of leadership to ascend to the top … because they are ambitious; circumstances propel them forward or maybe they don’t do any of that!
It’s very freaking simple.
So YES we have and ALWAYS have had a “quality culture that breeds ‘fit for purpose’ actors” … when I was a lad it was a strong Family Unit, 4H, Scouts, Cadets, Guides, Key Club, sporting teams etc etc … today’s leaders come from there still and the many more groups now around … leaders don’t just drop from the sky!
Anyhow, enough for this day. I gone.
PM MIA will likely not run again.
Perhaps it’s time to consider whether we will not be better served by a pure capitalist political party comprised of business persons. As a socialist; my close friends say communist, coming to this conclusion, has not been easy. It’s obvious that there is no longer any serious public discourse prevalent and moving in this direction of pure capitalism , may be become the better option.
I am deliberately refusing to describe what we now have. And it makes no sense asking me to do so.
.
PM MIA 99%
All other potential leaders with 70 % of PM MIA’s apparent abilities is all that is needed to replace her.
buh doan mine me. I here vex because I lookin out my window at snow instead of sand. lol
@Hants
What is your definition of a fit for purpose leader?
‘After Mia’ in not a key issue for Barbados.
First thing…
De dog already dead.
… and too besides, anyone why actually BELIEVES that Mia will not run again next election – probably still ALSO think that Covid19 was a legit global pandemic, and that the World Bank and other Bill Gates surrogates worked to protect the global community – ESPECIALLY the Black ones.
Back when Froon was planting the Demonic Alter on the Garrison – (with the Pitchfork prominently highlighted,) Bushie told wunna that Mia would have the honor of piloting the Bajan Titanic to the ocean floor…
The ONLY thing that has changed is that the damn ship has now begun to tilt precipitously …. but the brass bowls on board are mostly concerned about who gets to be the ‘next Captain’….
But not stinking Bushie…
De bushman just waiting for the right moment to when the boss-man’s lifeboat rolling….
How long have you been waiting Bush Tea?
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Not long Boss….
But Bushie is having so much fun, that another 80 years or so would be no problem…
Talk bout sweet…!!!
Anyway, this race is not for the swift ..or the impatient –
It is all about enduring (enjoying) to the finish line.
The Bushman suspects that this is why the whacker get tek way. Bushie was having a bit TOO much fun…. LOL
When socalled leaders are themselves misled.
Maybe Owen Arthur too, with Haiti, memory seems to recall.
But it was Tom Adams who was led into the American “war” in Grenada, as regional cheerleader.
Thankfully Barrow had the good sense to permit transit for Cuban soldiers going to Angola to fight Apartheid. Certainly an act anathema to American imperial designs.
Has a Bajan PM been the genuine cheerleader for empire’s war in Ukraine as is Barbados under Mottley. Such support tied to funding and the bankrupt woke-ist religion, of course!
Only today, on the cover of the NY Times, is a case now being made, quoting CIA un-named sources, essentially that some group of Ukrainians were responsible for the Nord Stream Pipeline, act of war against Germany and the Russian Federation. An act of state sponsored terrorism, or both, as reported by Seymour Hearst.
What is happening here is that the criminal leader of Mia Mottley has an election season to engage, even as senility betrays him. Thus, Democratic Party, Deep State forces, like was the case with Russiagate, and many other propaganda projects, are seeking to wash Mottley’s leader in the blood of the lamb by telling childish lies when all sentient beings know the truth.
Indeed, Victoria Nuland, Joe Biden, himself, Anthony Blinken and others have either already publicly pleaded guilty, made public statements of guilt, made explicit statements of intent and had motive, means and opportunity. The ham sandwich is indicted.
The case against Biden crime family. And Joe Biden himself, acting as interlocketer and his son as front man, about serious criminalities involving the Ukrainian company Beresma and interfering with judicial processes there.
How do you measure someone who purports to be a leader. Someone who in turn acts merely as a factotum for another or others. Someone, who with glee, brandishes credentials similar to those of an undercover agent for American imperialism?
Is it possible for serious leadership to be itself led into the most grave consequences which are possible? What about this attempt to evangelize the ignorant about the existence of an absent leadership culture when the very subject is herself as blindly a follower as those following Mottley?
Yesuah Christos!
The propaganda plot thickens. As Mottley’s leader met with little soldier Scholz in Washington recently it’s noe clear what those meetings were about.
As a German newspaper is now giving the same propaganda story as the NY Times.
Only fools will be led by these assholes. And only assholes-assholes will be led by assholes.
What leadership?
