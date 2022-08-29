Update: The Scotland District Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project

The following is a report received on progress to develop the ‘challenging’ Scotland District – Blogmaster

The Scotland District Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project got underway last Monday at Shorey Village St. Andrew. This project is being financed by a $230 million loan from EXIM bank of china. This comes after the government spent the last two years investing millions of dollars into improving the water infrastructure and supply in the St.Joseph, St, Andrew and St. John, refurbish and reopen outpatient clinics in St. Joseph and St.Andrew and the construction of the Hillcrest Community Centre in Bathsheba.

The road and bridge rehabilitation project is a part of government’s plan to revitalize life in rural Barbados given that people have been leaving the area of the scotland district in relatively large numbers. The water problems have now been largely fixed except for one final project and now the government is now turning its attention to the road and bridge infrastructure in the Scotland District. Some have suggested, that given the land slippage in the district, that it should be abandoned, many disagree. The Scotland District comprises 1/7th of Barbados’s land area, given Barbados’ small size and the very fact that it can be characterized as effectively a city-state, I don’t think abandoning such a large portion of our land area is wise. Another factor is the economic potential that the unique characteristics of the area lends itself to.

Let us wish the project well since it has great potential to benefit the people living in those parishes and the country as a whole.