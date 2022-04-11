Submitted by Terance Blackett

Chaoskampf: The Black Horse Rider – ‘A Measure of Wheat for a Denarius’ – Wars, Plandemics, Famine, Hyper-Financial Subsidence In The Grip Of Mass Moral Panic

“If you control the oil you control the country; if you control food, you control the population…” ~ Henry Kissinger

Let us begin with the words of Arno Penzias, American physicist, and recipient of the 1978 Nobel Prize: “If I had no other data than the early chapters of Genesis, some of the Psalms, and other passages of Scripture, I would have arrived at essentially the same picture of the origin of the universe, as is indicated by the scientific data.”

In 1895, German Assyrio-Bibliologist Hermann Gunkel published what has since become an extremely influential study focused on the interpretation of Biblical and Mesopotamian literature aptly titled – “Schöpfung und Chaos in Urzeit und Endzeit” with his central theme on the mythological motif of Chaoskampf which is (the battle against ‘chaos agents’ & divine representatives of order) and how this association gave us the traditional accounts of cosmogony or creation – where Gunkel suggested that multiple references to this motif were to be found within the Hebrew Bible, Babylonian Cuneiform; Mari Tradition & Ugarit literary tablet writings discerning traces of it even within the seemingly peaceful and orderly creation account in Genesis chapter one.

As a creationist, I state for the heavenly record: “In the beginning – “GOD”! So whether war was in heaven before or after the creation process is not inimical one way or the other to this fascinating discourse, given the vagaries of historical scholarship and the perturbations of man’s finite knowledge base – as He Alone holds all empirical knowledge. For only ‘The Creator’ is Infinite! All else, is mere smoke in the wind.

In Rossana Rackley’s 2014 Master’s Research Degree Thesis in Classics, Ancient History & Archaeology entitled: “KINGSHIP, STRUGGLE, AND CREATION: THE STORY OF CHAOSKAMPF”, she posits some very interesting facts in her 60-page document. One can take away from this fascinating read, a basic, fundamental truth: “Chaoskampf is about ‘Creation & Kingship’ hands down” and we can argue or debate who holds the Sovereign right to the creative process (whether in things above or in things below) and who has the authority to be Lord over all, as the rightful King of things visible & invisible.

In the Journal of the American Oriental Society can be found around 80 abstract online documents on this Gunkelian approach to what some are calling primordial Biblical chaos theory and how the shape-shifting powers of darkness continue to influence every facet of human existence, even more so now in the 21st century.

This salubrious attempt seeks to look at a few of the cosmological juggernauts that will not only unsettle our 21st century creature comforts but will irrevocably remove every trace of our former technocratically controlled lives – common to an asteroid collision strike.

In an earlier attempt to show how wars follow Plandemics that discourse has proven unimpeachably authoritative in its praxis, delivery and predictive process. Hence, the next horseman that rides is the Black Horse, whose whole purpose is to create wholesale famine, hunger, starvation and desolation on a Chaoskampfic scale – the likes of which has not been seen in our short lifetime.

On June 1st, 2010 and again, in Sept 2011, Barbados Underground ran several predictive primers of what we are experiencing today. Little did we know that a mushroom cloud of emerging global monetary shocks, resulting in global panic hinged on Russian sanctions, and the amalgamation of China & Russia with other countries like Syria, Iran et al, posing not just an existential treat to the current monetary US fiat-based (DIS) order; a debt-cancerous economic model of fiscal governance, but more ominously, the clear and present danger of a nuclear #WW3, where all mankind will be touched forever, forebodes a crisis of Biblical proportions!

Rev.6:5 states: “And when He opened the 3rd Seal, I heard the 3rd living creature saying, Come. And I saw, and behold, a ‘Black Horse’; and he that sat thereon had a balance in his hand. And I heard as it were a voice in the midst of the 4 living creatures saying, ‘A measure of wheat for a denarius, and 3 measures of barley for a denarius; but do not hurt the oil and the wine.”

Oh, how the mighty fall!

Britannia once ruled the waves. Today, like empires before her, she merely exists in a state of fallacious fragmentation but who would have thought that once mighty empires, not only fall but fade into insignificance? Nations lob from crisis to crisis. Mere mortals play God – yet have zero answers to life’s dilemmas which stem from Chaoskampf and the dark minions of subterfuge. So as the world turns on its crooked axis, the nations are being gathered for war to the valley of ben Hinnom. Every signpost points in that direction. Yet in the la-de-da cacophonous chorus of voices, most remain clueless, without any real inkling whatsoever, as to what is about to befall mankind.

A step further back into the primordial mist of time, to the days of Nimrod & the Epic of Gilgamesh, we saw how the morphology of the Assyria-Babylonian empires emerged, and in them can be found a seed catalogue of civilizational collapses and implosions that few have even taken time to read about, far less cogitate over. In this morphology of time, Rome remains the one and only kingdom (maybe due to its longevity) that has bucked the trend, and is still the subject of much study, debate and philosophizing (as the toes of iron & clay remains an neo-amalgamation of the marriage between a post-Roman world with the fragmentational effects of Protestant, Communist & the Plandemic capitalist strands that represent our pastmodern world).

Aristotle opined that “in the corner of every genius’ mind lies the portion of the fool” but furthermore, “the greatest of human tragedies is a theory killed by a fact” The Black Horse represents famine and if left to some folks it will soon take an entire day’s wages just to buy a quart of wheat (or in this case, a loaf of stale bread – the Devil kneads).

The ‘Balances’ or ‘Scales’ reveal food scarcity & security. Most in the West don’t worry about the availability of food in times of plenty, except the homeless or those down on their luck. In these future days just ahead, the price of food will skyrocket, while millions more will have no access to food anywhere unless they steal it at the end of a gun or a weapon of sorts. Worldwide famine is not hard to imagine, given what we are already seeing with BIG AGRO & its devilish minions trying to control who eats & who dies.

The motif of Chaoskampf (German for “struggle against chaos“) is primeval history, contextually present in April 2022. This is more than dragons & demons or the crushing of Leviathan – this is mankind out of his moral and spiritual depths. The once sacred pillars that held up man’s earthly existence – marriage between a man & woman; the Sabbath & family life; work, private property & charity (taking care of one’s neighbour) and, the God-given autonomy over one’s soul & body, as free-moral-agents to decide based on conscience and reason, what is right and what is wrong has seen the walls of our humanity breached by battering rams and tars balls of fire.

Men refuse to acknowledge the counter plays at work between the visible world and the invisible worlds. So while we argue from sedentary positions on Flat Earth theories or whatever is fashionable on the day in question – there is a pressing need to see if our world reaches collapse protocols – how then will we be able to feed our children and what will be the relationship between C.H.A.O.S (Confusion, Hubbub, & Order Scale) theory and the fallout from mass formation psychosis, mass depression & mass suicide.

The journey to the supermarket or farm shop is now an obstacle course frothed with dread at what is to be discovered when you get there. Sociologist Robert Bartholomew, author of several books on mass hysteria, including The Martians Have Landed: A History of Media-Driven Panics and Hoaxes, explained that mass hysteria symptoms typically include smelling gas, seeing strange objects, acting like animals, and fainting. However, it is no facetious laughing matter, when senior citizens on fixed incomes have to decide in cold weather, whether to eat or heat their homes and in the process, has to count every penny in the supermarket aisle. The phrase “moral panic” and the development of the sociological concept have been credited to the late South African sociologist Stanley Cohen (1942 – 2013). Cohen introduced the social theory of moral panic in his 1972 book titled “Folk Devils and Moral Panics.” Cohen suggest that there are 5 Stages and 5 Key Players of Moral Panics

1 st something or someone is perceived and defined as a threat to social norms and the interests of the community or society at large. (COVID-19)

something or someone is perceived and defined as a threat to social norms and the interests of the community or society at large. (COVID-19) 2 nd the MSM and community members depict the threat in simplistic, symbolic ways that quickly become recognizable to the greater public. (ibid)

the and community members depict the threat in simplistic, symbolic ways that quickly become recognizable to the greater public. (ibid) 3 rd widespread public concern is aroused by the way news media portrays the symbolic representation of the perceived threat. (COVID-19)

widespread public concern is aroused by the way news media portrays the symbolic representation of the perceived threat. (COVID-19) 4 th the authorities and policymakers respond to the threat, be it real or perceived or imagined, with new laws or policies (i.e. Lockdowns et al).

the authorities and policymakers respond to the threat, be it real or perceived or imagined, with new laws or policies (i.e. Lockdowns et al). 5th stage, the moral panic and the subsequent actions of those in power lead to social change in the community. (Vax passports, masks & the like)

Cohen suggested that there are 5 key sets of actors involved in the process of moral panic and that was evidenced since 2020 until today.

Folk devils are the threat agents that incite moral panic, aptly termed “devils” (Fauci, Gates, Schwab et al)

The enforcers of rules and/or laws, (i.e) GOV* lackeys – police, armed forces & institutional authority figures.

The MSM role in breaking the news with 24-hour wall to wall coverage in a form of brain numbing psychosis, thereby setting the agenda for how it is discussed and often attaching doctored visual symbolic images to it.

role in breaking the news with 24-hour wall to wall coverage in a form of brain numbing psychosis, thereby setting the agenda for how it is discussed and often attaching doctored visual symbolic images to it. Finally poLIEticians, who respond to the threat and oftentimes throw gasoline on the flames of the panic, narrowing the public focus about the threat and demanding action in response to it – as we saw in the C-19 debacle where the mass of sheeple rushed out in snaked lines to get a mysterious jab for which none of us to date has any clue what was injected into our bodies. Now healthy athletes are dying in record numbers!

As the Black Horse Rider continues to morph into the Pale Horse Rider, there will be increasing moral desuetude, wanton destruction and premature death everywhere. Some live to eat – others grapple to eat in order to live. What will be the end result, when those on the margins of society are finally plunged headlong into destitution? Only God knows and time will tell.

Welcome to the Book of Eli and his two sons…

Semper Fidelis