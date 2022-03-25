Unholy Wars

Submitted by Terence M. Blackett

(Un)holy Race Wars: “His Blood Be Upon Us And Our Children” – Russia Lights The Flame That Brings The Nations To Jerusalem For The Final Battle

“They sow the wind, and (shall) reap the whirlwind” (Hosea 8.7)

The tessellation of Europe is indeed a fascinating study endeavour. Paleobiologic and Paleogenetic science is unearthing revisionist paradigms of the 19th & 20th century narrative of who came first – whether the Neanderthal, African or the Caucasoid man (all with their morphological DNA imprints) and truthfully, the simple answer can be found in these ‘Divine Words’ – “In the beginning, GOD CREATED both male and female”. Make of that what you will!

In their ongoing conquest of Europe during the Middle Ages – “Race Wars” broke out. The ominous list of (un)holy race wars cloaked & daggered as Civil Wars in England were nothing more than reLIEgious wars” on and off the continent. The ‘Thirty Years War’ was a conflict fought largely within the (un)Holy Roman Empire from 1618 – 1648 and was considered one of the bloodiest and most destructive wars in European history given the worship of the “Black Madonna” (something few relish) by European (Catholics) and bloodline royalty verses the insurgent Asian Albinos (Germanics & Slavs) under the banner of their newly created “PROTEST MOVEMENT” or better yet, the Lutheran “Protestant Reformation” religious affiliations (i.e.) Anglican, Episcopalian, Presbyterian, Methodist, Lutheran, Baptist, Amish, Evangelical, Pentecostal, Quakers, Seventh-Day Adventism, et al.

As the ‘Protest’ gained momentum, the Catholic Church was dealt a “deadly wound” and by 1798, Pope Pius VI was arrested by Berthier (Bonaparte’s General) on 10th February, 1798 and was hauled off to France where he would die in exile. However, the Slav’s in the East (AKA the Rus or Russians), chose not to completely overhaul the Eastern Orthodox Church that they took from the Byzantines, so as a result, their (un)Holy Images still have “Dark Skin”. Similarly, as the Constantinople Turkish hordes over-ran the Asiatic and North African regions they took the Black Arabs newly created religion of Islam and made it their own. So with the near conquest of Europe complete, the Caucasoids went on to conquer the entire world, and each place they settled brought them the original biological problem of sunburn & skin cancer – as they don’t belong in hot climates as their genetic predisposition is best suited to Central Asia.

The majority of Western liberal commentators and academic talking heads refuse to construct a sound monolithic picture of how the world got to this mesmerizing current impasse, and many continue to ask the asinine question – “what is going on in Vladimir Putin’s mind” given that he has thrown open to the world the ominous gates of a hellish vision of #WW3! Clare Daly in a beautiful parliamentary rant sums up the zero-sum-game being played out on all of us while those in power are completely impotent.

A cogent search and an analytical dissection of Russian history should help us to connect the ‘dots’ but most do not want to dig deep enough for the religious coinage that posits the 3-sides of any discourse or narrative: for 2-sides allow for ‘your truth’ and ‘their truth’ and the 3rd side posits the ‘real truth’! This will be the hubris of this discourse.

In an eye-opening piece by UnHerd entitled “Putin’s Spiritual Destiny – The Religious President Wants To Rebuild Christendom” by Giles Fraser, opens some revelatory catchments for most to explore the Messianic zeal of Russia’s 22-year leader. What was remarkable in that piece is the citation – “Soviet Communism tried to crush all this – but failed. And in the post-Soviet period, thousands of churches have been built and re-built. Though the West thinks of Christianity as something enfeebled and declining, in the East it is thriving. Back in 2019, Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, boasted that they were building three churches a day. Last year, they opened a Cathedral to the Armed Forces an hour outside Moscow…”

Let us be clear, this war in Ukraine is not being reported on honestly by the 24-hour lame-stream news media pundits or on its president who is a puppet of a billionaire oligarch called Igor Kolomoisky (an ultra-nationalist- Israeli-Ukrainian-Cypriot). The Lame-Stream Media Humpty-Dumpties’ are completely given over to Bernaysian propaganda on all sides of the conflict, and the virulent commentary to garner one-sided views by the amoral news police whose job it is to stoke negative sentiments, ill-will and wanton bias, by using psychological operations akin to mass formation psychosis. For the Russian President this is more than just a land grab – this is about the soul of Ukraine, as stated by the Religious News Service.

Let us be in no doubt that this is a religious war! The lame-stream media will not tell you that Russia’s war with the Ukraine runs deeper than the sociological tenets being espoused by so-called academics, commentators and empty talking heads. This is not about the serpentine fire of the billionaire class or the gesticulation polyTRICKS of authoritarian rule by totalitarian figure heads. This war is not even about the “Great Reset” (whatever the hell that means), given that Putin has thrown a major monkey-wrench into the globalist handiworks. COVID-19 proved our utter stupidity in the light of current revelations and this war simply proves that we can be led around with an awl in our noses like dumb cattle. This war is about Putin & Purim! Ukraine was in the Pale of Settlement during Tzarist rule long before #WorldWarI and the time for major realignment has finally come.

This war is about Russian orthodoxy verses Khazarian Crypto Jewry and the Zionists underbelly of an ancient mercantile beast system that has morphed over 1900+ years since the “MURDER” of Jesus Christ by the reLIEgious Sanhedrin in cahoots with the Roman rulers of His day (all of whom still exist today in a myriad of forms – an exegesis for another day). They swore before heaven and earth that the “Precious Blood of the Innocent Lamb of God” was to be upon them and their children. Thankfully, God will resist the “PROUD” & “FOOLS” & “MURDERERS” for a season until their iniquitous cups are full, so they are forced to drink from their saucers. The ‘Hidden Hand’ of Ultra-Zionism is gloved in ancient rituals, blood oaths and cryptic cabalistic secrecy. It is a Sabbatean death cult with its Neo-Eugenics Movement at its heart, alongside the neo-Nazis death-squads who are in positions of power and global influence, especially in the Ukraine.

Ukraine is Khazaria! With some half a million Jews still on its shores – this war involves them and their ancient sophistries and their rule by subterfuge, subversion & sagacious sapience. The religio-historical antecedents are based on the “ADOPTION” of Jewish/Babylonian reLIEgion and idolatrous customs (cue the apologists, religious scholars who claim knowledge of the house of Judah having emerged from Babylonian/Persian captivity) given the 70 year prophecy of Jeremiah and in the post Middle Ages period (though little known) Khazaria was one of the largest political Jewish formations of its time. Its power, wealth, trade & influence made the Khazarian Jews very rich. When the royal family “converted” to Judaism in the 800’s several noble families and commoners did exactly the same thing – although certain schools of thought seek to debunk this historical fact. The Khazars adopted several tenets of ancient Jewish life notably, the study of the Torah & the Babylonian Talmudic Kabbalah, Judeo-Babylonian holidays & holy days along with Jewish script.

To fully understand the crisis in the Ukraine, calls for intellectual, socio-religious and historical honesty. The research is there but human mass formation psychosis provides every opportunity for plausible denial. In an upside-down world, the dissonance is palpable as most stand on their heads instead of on their feet making it difficult to determine which orifice is really speaking (no dramatic imagery intended).

The Russian president is fighting on so many fronts. It’s more than just broken Western promises; bio labs in Ukraine based on President Biden’s son Hunter involvement in Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners; Zionist-NATO nukes on Russia’s border in Deveselu Air Base in Romania. The city of Caracal is 150 km west of Bucharest Deveselu which is the home of the US Missile Defense Shield that has angered Russia, notwithstanding, a whole sleuth of other socio-political infractions that has resulted in the first major war in Europe in 77 years. So when the Russian Ambassador to the UN spoke of labs in Ukraine – it was met with disdain and rancour and now it is being purported that there is no evidence of labs yet the overwhelming evidence and receipts prove that they are there and Russia will no longer tolerate them on their doorstep, in the event of another global PlanDEMIC as was seen in 2020.

The polarization we now see in our world is endemic of what Samuel Huntingdon cited in the theory of the clash of civilizations. Moreover, we see the world hurtling towards the fulfilment of Revelation 13:16-18 and the “Mark of the Beast Crisis” which will affect the entire planet. Western powers have levelled crippling sanctions upon the Russian people while knowing that the ‘elites’ will continue to thrive irrespective of all that the media purports. This will end badly, as we witness in our lifetime a complete implosion of the world’s economic system, where the “Black Horse” will be followed by the “Pale Horse” of Rev 6 with apocalyptic ramification!

In conclusion, by 1970, Israel and the Soviet Union were virtually at war, although neither side would openly admit to it. This would have been the beginning of #WW3 – however, “Divine Intervention” made the conflict “Stand Down”. Although the land of Israel has been a harbinger for endless wars and the blood of warring factions including the “Blood of Christ” that has run the height of a horses bridle – Zechariah, the prophet in chapter 14 verse 2 paints a cataclysmic picture of the ‘war to end all wars’, where Jerusalem will be encompassed by the armies of the entire world and will see its ultimate destruction and desolation (once and for all). The Gentiles who have trodden down the land for millennia according to Daniel, the prophet, will finally come to their end, with the Neo-Assyrian yoke finally broken off the necks of the “True Israel” (144,000) – 12,000 of each of the 12 Tribes as cited in (Rev 7:4-8; 14:1-5).

From this prophetic scenario will emerge the “Kingdom Of God” on the earth, in the sight of men, where Christ’s servants will be carved out as kings & priests to Him making up that number that John, the Apostle heard. Then will be fulfilled, the prophetic Lord’s Prayer of Christ Jesus: “Let Thy kingdom come, let Thy will be done on the earth as it is done in heaven…”

Even so, come Lord Jesus!

