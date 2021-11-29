Long Live the Republic!

For many the decision to replace Queen Elizabeth II with former Governor General Sandra Mason will mean very little to many Barbadians. Hopefully after the government delivers on the promise to engage with the public next year about what is contained in the Barbados Constitution as a prerequisite to reform, civic awareness will be heightened.

The time must come soon when the Constitution is regarded as a living breathing document to reflect the will and aspirations of Barbadians. One suspects it is only when such a connection is made will apathy and cynicism of Barbadians at the ‘establishment’ be replaced with trust.

The blogmaster is sympathetic to the argument there was enough time for this government to have reengaged the public to deflate a narrative which suggest switching out the head of state is about naked political opportunism or laziness on the part of the Mottley government. The old people have a saying that every thing happens for a reason. The irreversible process creates the opportunity for Barbadians to be craftsmen of our fate has started, let us make the most of it.

The first step to usher in an era of citizen engagement by formalizing to a republican system will see the consciousness of Barbadians raised to fight the good fight to sustain a quality way of life for generations to come.

Key points from the blogmaster’s toast to the nation reflecting realistic expectations:

Relevant transparency laws are proclaimed and operationalized

Auditor General reports and recommendations are not ignored

NIS and other important SOEs are ring-fenced from political interference

Meaningful reform to the education system i.e. academic, technical

Vetoing lip service by respecting the environment i.e. waste management, educating citizens etc

Honouring the adage justice delayed is justice denied by improving delivery by Barbados Courts

Understanding the Bajan identity and implementing relevant strategies to nurture and grow pride and industry; retaining and repurchasing strategic assets for example

Reallocate tourism dollars to support agriculture and entrepreneurship; cottage industries to respond to a market place that prioritizes contractual arrangements above tenure for example

Transform to a model for Renewable Energy in the world by banning the use of fossil fuel to a negligible number to fuel a new economy

Democratize the political party system with an objective of luring citizens of integrity to the political arena. Those willing to serve country first

Improve public transportation to a standard when vehicular traffic is banish from selected locations

Oversee a system of meritocracy (nuture a performance based culture) in Barbados

Members of the BU family are invited to share thoughts on the type of Barbados we must create for our children.