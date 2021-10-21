Pandora Papers – Greed, a Deadly Sin
We have seen the transformation of the Barbados economy to service based in the 80’s and 90’s. We are now a small island developing state that depends on tourism, upwards to 60% direct and indirect to GDP and the offshore sector estimated to directly contribute about 10% to GDP.
In 2016 the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) posted to a public website 11.5 million leaked documents labelled The Panama Papers. Earlier this month an additional 11.9 million leaked documents were posted with the label The Pandora Papers. The leaked documents reminded the world the lengths rich and prominent individuals are prepared to go to open offshore accounts- in order to avoid paying taxes and or to secrete ill gotten gains. The Papers exposed the who’s who of the global community- former presidents, billionaires, celebrities, corporate players et al.
One may reasonably conclude that many rich people across across geographies see benefits to taking advantage of opportunities tax havens and tax shelters offer. Not every offshore account is illegal, however, persons have been prosecuted as a result of the leaked documents.
Why should Barbadians believe we do not have our share of tax dodgers and other shady characters operating questionable accounts in murky offshore jurisdictions across the globe? When BU leaked the Cahill documents there was evidence of accounts opened in Guernsey to support the transaction.
The incarceration in the USA of former minister Donville Inniss for money laundering is believed to be the tip of the iceberg. There is enough fire and smoke to suggest that that local rich and prominent individuals are no less inclined to manipulate the system to siphon money to accounts ‘off grid’.
Here is a question churning in the mind of the blogmaster addressed to whom it may concern – for the avoidance of doubt – individuals like @markmaloney @kyffinsimpson @miamottley @peterodle @halgollop @paulaltman @etal – what is in your outside pocket?
Relevant Link to ICIJ Offshore Leaks Database
@ David BU
Why are you stirring the pot this bright and peaceful morning? Do you want some hot peppers to put in it? Did you see any Bajans in the Panama Papers? If not what do you want the commenters to say?
Say what you want Vincent. The Panama and Pandora leaks combined for how many accounts?
@David
All this will soon be irrelevant when the globally agreed minimum tax rate of 15% comes into place. Basically the plan is where ever you try to run to the rate will be a minimum of 15%, including good old Bim who were too glad to sign on as it would triple their current corporation tax rate.
David
All of these socalled disclosures, except the ones by Edward Swonden and Julian Assange and the like, are intelligence agency projects. We mean the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
Recall for example, how Russian President Vladimir Putin was featured on almost all media dealing with these papers for nearly a month now. And this is not the first time.
The irony is that Putin is not even featured in these stories. As they otherwise continue to claim that Putin is the richest man on earth. They said the same thing about Forbes Burnham. This writer just happen to know that at death Burnham was a man of limited material means. So too were many other politicians we have worngly come to know as thieves.
Ask yourself why Assange is rotting in the Tower of London, Bellmarsh Prison, and why Edward Swoden has to be in a self-imposed exile in Russia.
Why the United States under Obama, the great “democrat”, forced the presidential aircraft carrying the Bolivian president was forced to land because of the misconception that Swoden was onboard.
Ask yourself why very few Americans are mentioned in this Pandora’s Box. Why nobody is ever criminalized like Swoden, Assange and even Manning in none of these cases.
This is just a game deploying a socalled jounalistic consortium as the proper prostitutes.
Where are the arguments about stolen information, as an illegal act, which are mounted when we get to see what we really should not, according to them.
This project is just another one of many, many others with which our envirinment is polluted aimed at maintain a centre under collapse.
@ John A at 9 :21 AM
It should also remove the fictitious divide between “tax avoidance” and “tax evasion”, i believe?
@Pacha
Agree to your position the system is manipulated by power brokers located in the west. This has always been the case BUT does it make the actions of the greedy, some listed in the leaks any less wrong?
David
How best to distract and at the same time present yourself as a paragon of virtue than by pointing at what would be percieved as widespread corruption in the world when you, yourself, are the biggest criminal nation state on earth.
Present a world in which when only you are the policemen can order be. Anybody who has had intimate relationships with these people can easily read these tired games. Unfortunately, most see them the ways you do.
