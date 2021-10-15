FTC Must Prosecute Kirk Brown
The quest for quick money by gullible Barbadians has tossed up the latest crook in the name of Kirk Brown, popular DJ, entertainer.
In June 2021 Director of Consumer Protection Dav Leslie-Ward at the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) issued this statement “(FTC) working on getting the regulatory framework to deal with all “blessing circles”/pyramid schemes”.
The blogmaster has posted on these dishonest pyramid schemes in earlier blogs. Why do so educated Barbadians fall for these dishonest schemes? These are the same Bajans who have the right to vote, refuse a vaccine etc. We live in interesting times. A society has the moral obligation to protect the vulnerable, the regulator (FTC) needs to prosecute Kirk Browne to send a message to the ignorant.
Thanks to Peter for drawing to the attention of Barbados Underground.
There is the claim that Kirk Browne the broke ass entertainer purchased a property in Millennium Heights.
@FTC the ball is in your rh court. What is the purpose of a consumer protection law if it does not protect the gullible from themselves?
If all these allegations are true then Kirk Brown is a despicable human being. He is not so stupid as to be ignorant of the fact that he is abusing his celebrity and public profile to defraud vulnerable Bajan people.
Apology to Kirk Brown for adding an e to his name.
I was under the impression that the AG addressed the nation on television and said that these circles were illegal in Barbados and warned citizens not to engage. They are also illegal in the USA. I received a WhatsApp from my parliament representative informing of the illegality of these circles also.
Check what the Minister had to say at the time: http://www.loopnewsbarbados.com/content/straughn-warning-minister-advises-bajans-avoid-blessings-circles
Government needs to reassess the investment made in education to determine if the ROI is really worth it. It certainly does not look that way on a daily basis.
We must be concerned about the number of Barbadians gravitating to get rich quick schemes. What does not have to pass CXC mathematics to know a blessing circle is a scam.
