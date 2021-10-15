FTC Must Prosecute Kirk Brown

The quest for quick money by gullible Barbadians has tossed up the latest crook in the name of Kirk Brown, popular DJ, entertainer.

In June 2021 Director of Consumer Protection Dav Leslie-Ward at the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) issued this statement “(FTC) working on getting the regulatory framework to deal with all “blessing circles”/pyramid schemes”.

The blogmaster has posted on these dishonest pyramid schemes in earlier blogs. Why do so educated Barbadians fall for these dishonest schemes? These are the same Bajans who have the right to vote, refuse a vaccine etc. We live in interesting times. A society has the moral obligation to protect the vulnerable, the regulator (FTC) needs to prosecute Kirk Browne to send a message to the ignorant.

