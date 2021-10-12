Barbados-Kenya Business Alliance

One encouraging approach of this Mottley government is the obvious policy to forge closer links with the Mother Country. Many are smiling at the news an MOU was signed to pursue trade, investment and knowledge sharing opportunities with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). Also the alliance between Kenya and Barbados which saw a two day conference which brought together business people across different sectors in both countries.

The detractors will continue to moan that improving alliance with Africa countries is being being pursued because traditional source markets have dried up, so what!

Day 1
Day 2
Day 2

