Difficult Conversations – Mysterious Logic
We are not perfect. Every person on Earth tends to do evil. In recognition of this fact, we have civil and criminal laws to restrain us from doing wrong that can harm others. Our politicians have the same evil tendencies. They are restrained by our Constitution.
Every Government administration is responsible for learning from the past, to improve the lives of the governed. People can improve their circumstances through relevant education, and the opportunity to benefit from their labour.
We are not improving when our secondary schools only benefit about 20% of our students, and approximately 60% of inmates at our Prison did not finish secondary school. We are not improving when most Barbadians live in a hand-to-mouth poverty, while being among the most heavily taxed persons on Earth.
TOO FAR GONE
Instead of addressing these critical matters, the Government decided that we are an unproductive and psychologically damaged people, with low confidence and low self-esteem. The Government has been deceived into believing that the only reason why we are in this sorry state is because we are not a Republic.
The last BLP administration, on their sacred honour, promised the people of Barbados that they would hold a referendum to get the peoples’ consent on becoming a Republic. The current BLP administration believes that our self-esteem is too far gone to understand a referendum, so they plan to force Republicanism on us – whether we want it or not.
FAMILIAR PATTERN
When we were negotiating our Independence, we were described as hard-working, competent and individually independent people, with a very proud record of self-dependence. We had a professional public service of mostly Barbadians, which was the envy of many advanced countries. We negotiated affordable loans and built infrastructure.
After 55 years of Independence, and the tragic politicization of our public services by our political leaders, they now describe us as a generally insecure, unhealthy and stupid people, who can only improve by: destroying the statue of Nelson, destroying the NIS building, destroying our Constitution, becoming a Republic, and having extreme radical activists receive reparations on our behalf.
CONSTITUTIONAL SAFEGUARDS
Extreme radicals tend to have the same fatal flaw. Namely, their belief that their illusory utopia can only be achieved by destroying what exists. History shows that when extreme radicals successfully influence political power, no amount of horrific collateral damage will dissuade them off their path of destruction, and they do not tolerate dissent.
Our Constitution allows our Parliament to change most of it. But there are critical safeguards to protect Barbados from becoming a failed state. Instead of amending our Constitution to satisfy our radicals, our radicals have demanded that our Constitution be done away with, and another created – in their image alone. Based on their consistent record of successes with the current administration, they are likely to get what they want.
THE LEGACY
The Governor General is in control of our: Defence Force, Police Force, Prison, and Auditor General – because these forces and agencies should never, under any circumstances, be politicised. This is part of the people’s insurance against internal threats. In a Republic, our Governor General is supposed to give up all her executive authority, and become a ceremonial non-executive President.
In a Republic, the Prime Minister will control all the rings. I do not expect Prime Minister Mottley to abuse her new powers – I believe she cares too much. But she would have paved the way for another Prime Minister to use: the Prime Minister’s Defence Force, the Prime Minister’s Police Force, and the Prime Minister’s Prison, to our harm. Further, a politicised Auditor General is a dangerous political weapon.
MISINFORMATION
To facilitate the Republican nightmare that the Forde Commission warned Barbadians about if the Prime Minister’s power is not restrained, our extreme radials are allowed to spread gross misinformation in our traditional media (newspapers, TV, and radio) unchallenged.
They tell us that there was no referendum when we became Independent. The truth is that the referendum was in the form of a general election on 3 November 1966, where the DLP campaigned on Independence. The DLP won and we became Independent later that month.
They assert that the BLP campaigned on making Barbados a Republic in their 2018 Manifesto. The truth is that they did not. Despite the fact that this assertion is easily verifiable as false, our journalists already appear too terrified of our extreme radicals to correct them.
They claim that the issue of Republicanism has been discussed for decades. Therefore, it is time to stop the discussion and just do it. This is mysterious logic. Normally, when a matter has been discussed enough, the next logical step is to measure consensus by allowing a vote on the matter.
Take A Glance:
1492 and Before – Amerindians in Barbados
The first Amerindians:
Years ago the early settlers arrived in America. These Red Indians explored America and the surrounding Caribbean islands.
It is not known precisely when these first Amerindians discovered Barbados and settled on the island. Estimates range from 1623 BC until around 400AD. Archaeologists have been able to analyze remains of the first Amerindians in Barbados, including pottery covered in intricate designs and also some primitive forms of agriculture, to determine these dates.
As further construction takes place in Barbados, it may be possible to find out when the Amerindians arrived.
For some reason around 600AD, these Amerindians left Barbados. However, 200 years later, they returned – albeit this time regrouped as a tribe called the Arawaks.
The Arawaks
The Arawaks were very successful explorers and swept northwards amongst the islands of the Caribbean. However, despite their ability to find and colonize islands, they eventually settled in Barbados due to its coral reefs, lack of dense rain forests, fertile soil, and abundance of clay and conch shells. The coral reefs provided habitation for plenty of fish that the Arawaks could easily catch and Tyrone eat.
The lack of rainforest and fertile soil allowed the Arawaks to grow crops; including, peanuts, squash and a variety of fruits. They grew Cassava from which they took out the poison, turned the natural juice into vinegar, and used it to
bake Cassava cakes. These cakes were the primary food in their diet.
The Arawaks were very successful explorers and swept northwards amongst the islands of the Caribbean. However, despite their ability to find and colonize islands, they eventually settled in Barbados due to its coral reefs, lack of dense rain forests, fertile soil, and abundance of clay and conch shells. The coral reefs provided habitation for plenty of fish that the Arawaks could easily catch and eat.
The lack of rainforest and fertile soil allowed the Arawaks to grow crops; including, peanuts, squash and a variety of fruits. They grew Cassava from which they took out the poison, turned the natural juice into vinegar, and used it to bake Cassava cakes. These cakes were the primary food in their diet.
Thousands of Arawaks lived on the island with a head-chief as the Governor. A group of headmen ruled over each village. They were monogamous and were only allowed, one woman.
They were a kind and gentle people who did not have barbaric customs such as human sacrifice. They lived in peace in Barbados for hundreds of years in isolation from the rest of the world.
The Caribs
In 1200 AD a new type of Amerindians settled in Barbados – The Caribs. They were like the Arawaks in their appearance, but they were much more fierce and warlike, and they indulged in human sacrifice.
Carib boys were trained to be warriors from a young age. Ordeals designed to make them strong had to be endured such as having a bird beaten to death against their young body.
Women ate separately to the men only after the men had finished eating. When going into battle, the Carib men made scars on their faces using the sharp teeth of agoutis rodents to make themselves look terrifying.
The Caribs were cannibals, which terrified the Arawaks. When they conquered famous enemies, they smoked the meat and ate in victory. The Caribs attacked mostly at night and killed the enemies they captured in cruel and bloodthirsty ways.
Eventually, the peaceful Arawaks of Barbados were either killed by the Caribs, or fled to neighboring islands.
The Caribs inhabited Barbados until the Spanish invaded in 1492. The Spanish captured the Caribs and transported them back to Spain to work as slaves.
the Spanish had left Barbados, the English arrived. The English settlers had difficulty obtaining water and working the land. Captain Henry Powell went to the other Caribbean islands and brought back 40 Amerindian Arawaks as free men to Barbados and, with their specialized knowledge and skill, they helped the English produce crops.
Notice de imperceptible cloud on our horizon today..
LikeLike