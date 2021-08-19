2021 Canada Elections Declared!

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

Election 2021 has arrived. Our leading political parties are vying for Canadians trust and votes. Many promises, with limited explanation’s no how they can be accomplished financially abound. an election , short lived and bitterly fought. Enjoy 🙂

Green Party: Their message grabs at our hearts and souls, our very hope to survive. Will our planet survive the effects of Global Warming? Every day we witness and see strange weather events, catastrophic global events such as hurricanes, twisters, flooding, mud slides, earth quakes and the list can go on. All have happened in the past but are now so very significant to us all. They seem to be happening at the same time. So The Greens have our attention, but do they have the answers to our problems? They often speak about changing the way we do business and live our lives. We must change our personal and national expectations if we are to pass a future onto our children. Economic policies are poor. Their vision of Green Economics is still being worked on, the details limited, promising us hope that governments & corporations will figure it out, and bring about the Green Industry we will need to employ the millions who have lost their jobs in the Energy, Plastics, Fisheries and Natural Recourse Industries. They give us hope but nothing concrete to hold on except our Fear of The Possible.



Libertarian Party: Good People just not living in the right era. While the rest of the world requires governments to do more, these pioneers try to lead us away from dependency upon the public domain. Canadians need a few of their number to be elected into our parliament, as opposites to the political status quo.



New Democratic Party: My son sees The NDP as a sound alternative to the status quo. During these last few years Jagmeet Singh and The NDP have truly been The Liberals social conscience. When the Liberals forget about the little guy, suddenly Jagmeet appears to remind them who holds the balance of power in this past government. While the NDP has promised much, and explained that the rich will pay for it, we all know its nice to have stuff like dental care, pharma care too, but the middle class and the small guy will have to pay in the long run. The wealthy have always minimized their tax burden and we don’t have the clout to do so.



Conservative Party: If there were a party that needed to reinvent itself it is this party. I was a member for far to many years, and have witnessed its chaos, infighting, lack of leadership. The Conservative Party is not “Progressive ” in any way. If given a chance to pick a word that best describes its policy making it is “Fearful”. Fearful of change, fearful of going off their mission. This party represents the wealthy Canadian,Business people beholding to Bay Street and the NYSE. Big Energy oozes from the very pores of its leader and back room boys. I say boys cause when they had a chance to elect a Black Woman to be their leader they declined to do so. Leslyn Lewis brought energy, youth and a broad perspective to a man centric party. Ask Rona Ambrose how their party deals with women in the leadership role. They have great people like Scot Davidson, someone who cares for the environment and does something about it, but most members have to rely upon a lack luster leader like Erin O’toole to set policy directives.



The Bloc Quebecois: All for One, and one for all. Quebec separation as a dream, Quebec independence a reality. Quebec rules its own roost, and the rest of Canada must still stand by and observe. This party has spunk but little imagination. Achieving independence is doable so long as the right people in leadership exist. Thankful they presently do not. I think the members of this party are very sound and competent parliamentarians. Party unity is their strength.



Liberal Party: In power and showing it. Their leadership has jumped the gun and thrown its hat into the political ring by declaring an election. After seeing the political turn about in the Nova Scotia’s election, I am sure their gambling fever maybe waning by now. The Liberals have done a reasonable job these past few years with regards to their COVID-19 Response. They have shown Canadians that they will throw economic concerns about debit aside so long as they can assist the Canadian population. Sure many errors have happened in these past few years, and much concern is directed to our Prime minister with regards to His method of managing his Team and ruling Canadians. There seems to be to much secrecy within Justin Trudeau’s Cabinet and Caucus. Transparency and accountability has been promised to Canadians, and we are still looking for a glimpse of it. Should the Liberals get re elected I hope it will be a majority cause damn they will need it to deal with the many problems set before them.



Massive Debt Foreign Affairs insecurity (China)How to deal with The Biden Administration What are they going to do for our aboriginal Neighbor’s?Inflation has shown its ugly face. What to do? Etc…



Good luck to a memorable Election. Think before you vote. But please do vote. Remember what happened last election. They who vote set the national stage.