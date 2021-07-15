Dr. Ronnie Yearwood: Points to Ponder on Going Republic Posted on July 15, 2021 by David One comment Let us consider that the Government will continue with its intended plan, it appears of swapping one ceremonial head for another, the Governor General for a President.Then I think that any new President of a Republic, ceremonial or executive should be directly elected and all Barbadians afforded the opportunity to run for and vote for this office.The Prime Minister likes to talk about every Barbadian boy or girl aspiring to the high office and knowing it is not representative of the Queen.Let us make that aspiration real and not just talk.Dr. Ronnie Yearwood: Lunch time Lecture at Barbados Yacht Club Read Full Speech (PDF) – Dr. Ronnie Yearwood’s lunch time lecture at Barbados Yacht Club Please share this blogEmailWhatsAppTweetPrintShare on TumblrTelegramMorePocketLike this:Like Loading... Related tagged with Dr Ronnie Yearwood, Republic Governance
This is the most important part of Ronnie’s presentation:
“The fact is that Barbados was not formed out of any love of liberty or gifting of
freedoms, it was formed from generations of violence and inequality perpetuated
by its legal, political and socio-economic system.
The undeniable fact is that in our Constitution, there is silence about the terror
and violence that lay at the heart of the formation of our society.
We must remind ourselves that our current disparities, social and economic, have
origins in this terror, that was overlaid by an independent Barbados. The fact is
that issues of race, class and colourism continue to pervade our country.”
