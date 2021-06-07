OIL EXPLORATION to Start in Barbados WATERS
The exploration for the presence of hydrocarbons is about to start in the offshore of Barbados. This activity has provoked some discussion in quarters about whether a small island state in the Caribbean committed to transitioning to renewal and alternative energy should risk compromising the environment.
Just in time for a world that is changing from hydrocarbons toward sustainable energy, typical Barbados backward thinking political management. Tomorrow we’ll hear government proclaim this will be the country’s savour.
This is great news for Barbados and Barbadians. If the seismic tests are positive and oil or gas or both are found, I would hope that the Governments uses the revenue/wealth similar to the Norwegian model whereby a large portion is held for future generations. Finding oil/gas offshore will create many jobs in the maritime, undersea welding, catering, harbour, infrastructure, legal, offshore financial sectors, and more.
Let us hope for positive results.
Was waiting for the Norwegian model to be cited.
Hope govt policy on this exploration is clear with terms and agreements which would include the protection of the coral reefs and any damages which might occur be at the hands and the responsibility of BHP for corrective action
David
Everytime the BLP is in power the spectre of oil resources rises its ugly head.
Last time David Thompson told us all that there was no oil. Yet this administration revisits this issue.
It’s incredible that a DLP regime would have foregone this quick fix for 10 years.
Is Mugabe fooling us again.
@Pacha
Is it Mottley of BHP you should direct the question.
Wily
You are the person that is packwards!
How Long did Barbados own a demo sea Oil rig ir the Technology to do deep ses exploration?
