THE CHAUVIN TRIAL – IS THE FIX IN?
Submitted by Pachamama
As the jury takes the murder case against Derek Chauvin for taking the life of George Floyd it has been disclosed that the kraken Chauvin was a highly-trained martial artist.
It’s amazing how both the prosecution and the defense attorneys, as officers of the court, seemed to have conspired to avoid letting the jury, and the public, know about the existence of this highly important factoid, the murder weapon. Such information should have been at the heart of a first degree murder charge, against Chauvin. But it never once came up!
Neither was the jury nor the public told that Derek Chauvin had as many as nineteen (19) complaints against him, in his police file. Yet the American injustice system is held up as a ‘paragon of virtue’, fit for wall to wall coverage on all networks.
These are the central problems with modern judicial systems. These are the structures which insist that the protection of official corruption itself is paramount.
How else can an injustice system maintain itself if it starts to convict police officers as the main protectors of that same wicked system if it starts putting on trial policemen for first degree murder like should have been the case in the death of George Floyd?
The lodge, that is a law courts, demands that both prosecutors and defense attorneys pledge allegiance to the court and not to the client or the people, with regard to public prosecutors.
Both sides managed to speak endlessly about 9 minutes and 29 seconds and other mundane issues but this central piece of information was never once told to the jury.
This occurs in a case where we were treated to any number of police officers paraded by the State of Wisconsin, including the Police Commissioner himself.
And as if to speak in code, or under the direction of unknown third parties, every prosecution or police witness made inert statements about the restraint (martial arts hold) which Chauvin used on George Floyd.
The commissioner himself said words to the effect that Chauvin’s restraint technique was not part of police training, so did several other policemen/women. The obvious question should have been, then where did it come from? But we were not to know this, certainly not the jury.
As a martial artist Chauvin ought to have known or certainly would have known that the restraint technique applied to George Floyd’s neck was certain to kill him. This qualifies as intent. This was a central requirement for first degree murder charges. Are these the workings of a Black man called Keith Ellison, the state attorney general?
Indeed, it is well known that as a martial artist one’s being is considered a deadly weapon. Either as policemen or martial artist or both the chokehold represents murder in the first degree with intentionality and as such should not escape the death penalty, if found guilty.
Given these circumstances, we are now to ask a number of wider questions. Those questions are pregnant with meanings and fall within the inalterable decay of the American judicial system and empire itself.
We need to ask, why was there such an unusual haste to pay-off the family of George Floyd with about 27 million pieces of silver just a few days before the trial started?
Was this smoking gun evidence, just coming to light, part of the financial settlement or blood money as negotiated by the family lawyers?
Was it agreed beforehand that this show trial, we’ve witnessed for the last three weeks, should be no more than that?
What were the roles of the ambulance-chasing family attorneys like Benjamin Crump, family members, people such as Al Sharpton – the sidekick of Crump, media prostitutes on the networks, public officials and others in covering up the magnitude of this modern day lynching of the late George Floyd?
When all the systems around us are so corrupted or corruptible the patina of justice only serves to galvanize and propagandize global opinion around an unjust trial for the blood of a sacrificial lamb led to the slaughter in the maw of empire.
What the jury has to decide if a heathy man without covid,, without a 90% artery blockage, without an enlarged heart, not having a possible lethal dose of fentanyl and some meth would have died being pinned to the ground . Thats the case
lawson since you are a heathy man without covid, without a 90% artery blockage, without an enlarged heart, not having a possible lethal dose of fentanyl and some meth in your system, let us try the same hold on you next time you are here to see whether you die. I know just the guy, a black belt in karate, weighing about 220 pounds, mid-twenties who would be happy to run the experiment on you.
Let me know if you are willing.
did you even watch the trial
Chauvin will probably now claim he has just been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum and is poor at reading people’s facial expressions and judging social situations.. when Floyd was saying he can’t breathe and calling out to his dead mama’s spirit and he still felt threatened for his life as black people are a danger. Blue lives matter is the white man’s meme and Republican trope.
In my martial arts training we were told NOT to keep that hold for more than 10 seconds as it stops blood and oxygen flow to the brain. that was in the 70’s when I was a spritely youngster.
“A Minneapolis jury reached a verdict Tuesday in the murder trial of accused George Floyd killer and fired police officer Derek Chauvin.
The five men and seven women, who were sequestered after closing arguments Monday afternoon, are expected to announce their decision between 4:30 and 5 p.m., Eastern time, in the heavily fortified Hennepin County Government Center. The highly anticipated verdict comes as authorities prepare for possible civil unrest in the city and across the country.”
There is no way that twelve jurors, including 4 blacks, having watched that video and heard that evidence and knowing how disastrous an aquittal would be for their country would deliberate for such a short time to light the fuse that blows up their city.
Miss Marple predicts a GUILTY VERDICT ON AT LEAST ONE COUNT AND POSSIBLY MORE THAN ONE!
Begin the countdown!
Not civil unrest….248 shopping days till christmas
Lawson..ya can try to twist and turn it but according to the prosecutor, it was what we saw, a cold-blooded public execution…end of, he was not acting in the capacity of a police officer but that of a murderer.
Five more minutes remains before this piece of shit is found guilty. And he will be!
Dirty Lying Lawson! MOST of the protesters do not loot!
Lawson may not know it but he proves our case so nicely for us. He is exhibit no.1.
He is the typical racist. Not the one who kills but the enabler. The killers are in the minority these days.
Biden suggests the evidence in Chauvin trial is ‘overwhelming’: ‘I’m praying that the verdict is the right verdict’
Source: CNN
