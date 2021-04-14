Barbados in a Wobble

Barbados is currently being affected by significant ash fall from the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent. Dust in the air, dust everywhere. There is the consolation view Barbadians should be thankful because we do not have it as bad as Vincentians on the ground- many who have seen priceless possessions destroyed or damaged. Thousands have had to be evacuated to shelters in the South or neighbouring islands to stay with relatives and friends.

We have had reports of damage to properties in Barbados- water damage from blocked drainpipes, guttering ripped from houses due to the weight of the ash, clogged guttering but nothing to compare with the depressing pictures coming out of St. Vincent. There is the saying he who feels it knows it.

It still has been a lousy last 15 years for Barbadians. Some hate the term the lost decade but we have to admit the island has been in a spiral since the global recession of 2007. The Thompson/Stuart period of government tried to right the economy and failed spectacularly. The electorate voted for a change in government in 2018 and created history by returning the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to office with a 30-0 victory. Some will argue we are not falling as fast but …

Immediately on taking the reins of government a premeditated decision was taken by the Mottley led government with her battery of financial advisors to aggressively restructure domestic and foreign debt. The result is that a generation of middleclass Barbadians having prepared well for retirement have suffered a significant dent in financial fortune. The social and economic effect is still to be measured because of the decision. Some will argue it had to be done to slow the descent into the economic pit we find ourselves, others will ask- who brought us here, why are we here after the experiences of the 70s and early 90s. What cannot be refuted is that for the first time since 1966 Barbadians have been suffering from economic fatigue of the unprecedented kind. Not to forget the pandemic Covid 19. Not to forget the 2021 hurricane season is rapidly approaching.

What is the point of cobbling these thoughts?

If Barbados were a human being urgent counselling and phycological care would be urgently recommended.

Unlike some here the blogmaster does not have the answers to our problems nicely gift wrapped. Solutions no doubt are to be found in adopting the best leadership approaches that will influence all facets how we prefer to live our life. As a people we tend to look to politicians to provide answers to our problems often times forgetting they are mere mortals who sat next to us in school and come from among us. This type of laissez-faire thinking must be ignored and significantly more Barbadians must become more strident advocates to support the cause for advancement of the country. The whole of Barbados is the sum of all of us. Thought leadership must come to the fore before it is too late.

Truth be told we will continue to box these issues into the political and therefore have to live with the results. Should the blogmaster go with the flow and ask with 2023 approaching what are the options? Is the DLP ready? Unfortunately we see no other options available for the electorate. We will always get the government we deserve.