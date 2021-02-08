Adrian Loveridge Column – Poor Service by Foreign Banks

Posted on by One comment

During the current lockdown it’s perhaps an ideal opportunity to reflect on the positives and negatives of an everyday small business and hope that these experiences can benefit us all in the recovery days to come.

While not directly tourism related, any reasonable person has to ponder what on earth was on the minds of the management of one or more ‘local’ banks to increase their charges during the current pandemic, especially when it was abundantly imminent that another lockdown was about to be enacted.

When the majority of customers are already reeling from the effects of dramatically reduced ‘service’ delivery, the closure of branches without any meaningful consultation with the people who fund their operation and being literally forced into migrated online websites, some of which are far from user-friendly.

In our own personal transactions over the last couple of months, the tardy response of at least two different banks that we deal with have caused us substantial monetary losses and hugely increased unnecessary stress.

Even when the particular bank makes obvious mistakes, the procedure often involves lengthy phone calls to remote ‘customer care’ centres and spent precious hours rectifying their problem, all at our expense, in terms of time and resources, without even a hint of an apology or compensation.

Sadly as a country we have grown to accept a diminished level of service from our financial institutions, at least partially due to Government default of debt, giving these organisations little opportunity other than to extract additional revenue from the ‘little people’ to make up that deficit.

What is so alarming is that the overwhelming number of businesses here, both small and large, will critically depend on these lending entities to sustain them until some degree of normality and viability returns.

And with seemingly such detached directors at the top of the management tree, which can only be a logical explanation for the poor levels of service meted out by the lower level of employees, it is difficult to comprehend how many of our private sector entities will survive.

Perhaps the biggest puzzle is why do we tolerate such a general poor level of service, when the majority of these foreign owned banks could not get away with it in their own domains located in the more developed countries?

My first days as a lifetime entrepreneur at the age of 12 years were spent walking door-to-door with a cheap suitcase selling kitchen items to houses in the UK from the monies I earned selling imperfect shirts from stalls in markets like London’s Petticoat Lane.

In the near six decades that have followed, I have desperately tried to understand how bank managers and their employers rationally think and sadly, do not appear to be any closer to comprehending them.

But I do know that unless there is a seismic shift in the way that ‘our’ banks respond to the immediate needs of local small to medium size businesses in the very near future, many of those enterprises will cease to exist by the end of this year.

That will inevitably take a further toll on Government coffers, so perhaps it is now long overdue that the current administration bites the bullet and encourages banking reform.

tagged with , ,

One comment

  • David
    February 8, 2021 4:18 AM

    In the midst of serenity
    WE HAD A DIFFERENT situation in Jamaica in the 1970s than presents itself now in Barbados. Barclays Bank had 45 thriving, profitable branches that were well staffed. Barclays Bank District Colonial and Overseas had just reduced its holding to Barclays Bank Jamaica Ltd with all intentions of localising its holding (in name, perhaps).
    The Manley Government, following what was agitating the minds of Caribbean leaders, was anxious to participate in the commanding heights of the economy. Commanding heights were identified as insurance and banking.
    It made its feelings known to Barclays. At that time the staff of Barclays had no real problems with the owners of the bank. However, when it became known that the Government of Jamaica was intent on purchasing the bank, the staff of the bank got worried.
    Previously staff had accepted the loose arrangement with management as to their terms of employment.
    Now that the employers were about to change, staff became concerned.
    That is when staff flexed its muscle. The real problem was that now staff had muscle and plenty of it. Staff members formed themselves into a staff association and asked Barclays to come to the table in order to firm up their terms of employment. Barclays refused to acknowledge the staff trade union. Staff solicited the help of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union in the person of Hugh Shearer.
    Went on strike
    Then the staff went on strike.
    They closed the bank’s 45 branches one Friday morning at the end of the month. Bedlam!
    The government ordered Barclays to open the bank to the public on the following Monday such that Barclays had to meet with the staff association on the Sunday. Huge concessions were given in return for opening the bank as the staff had muscle. The vast majority of staff were Jamaicans – junior and senior – and the Wild Coot was secretary of the staff trade union. He was always a wild coot.
    You see, the true owners of the bank are those who hold the keys and combination to the working of the bank. There is much power in the staff of the bank both in junior and senior people.
    The only mistake that the Manley government made was not to allow itself to be guided by the staff association in negotiating the price of the bank. Barclays had trained staff in such negotiations.
    Look at the National Commercial Bank of Jamaica Ltd now! Most important of all, those who managed it from the start were bankers, not civil servant misfits. It has even spread its wings to other areas of the Caribbean.
    We took different routes in Barbados, plus the initial structure was wrong.
    The staffing of the bank by those who assumed administration interest left much to be desired and the Wild Coot that was general manager could not abide the idiocy of decision-making to which he was not accustomed. In a huff, he left. Since then, things went downhill with questionable political decisions.
    Now we have the indecision of ownership that for the last few years has characterised FirstCaribbean International Bank although CIBC was prepared to partly foot the bill of someone willing to buy it. Sad!
    The authorities have not said why cold water has clouded the previous decision to sell. However, the staff of the bank must be in limbo. The staff of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd did not hesitate to use its tremendous power-knowing that the bank could not operate without them; knowing that the government could not allow the owners to close the bank with people’s savings, etc. The bank was obliged to give satisfaction to the staff. In Jamaica, Barclays could not penalise any senior individual leading the staff to question anything happening. There would have been chaos. Senior staff willingly stepped up to the plate.
    But there may be a difference.
    FirstCaribbean operates in several Caribbean islands. These islands have not always gone in the same direction. It might be difficult for staff to have a consensus as to what should be done in this fluid situation.
    But I wonder if the same situation applies in Barbados with any staff person who dares to seek clarification as to the goings-on.
    Would not senior staff members want to know how their future would pan out in the light of any new ownership or lack of change?
    Because there is the spectre of coronavirus overshadowing all aspects of our lives, it may be difficult to speculate about the lack of conclusion of the sale.
    Harry Russell is a banker.

    Source: Nation

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s