Supporting Bobi Wine
I am wondering why the USA Black Lives Matter Movement has remained silent on the killing in Uganda. During your recent riots the whole world stood and solidarity including many on the African continent. Why the silence? Are the lifes of Africans on the continent of any lesser value?
– Kammie Holder
The deafening silence coming from Comrades David Denny and David Commissiong and other local pan-Africanists advocates who rode the #blacklivesmatter protests for all the popularity it benefited a narrow agenda are now silent about events unfolding in Uganda. The loud dissenting voice in the person of Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulany and his house arrest after the recent election in that country should have triggered an immediate outcry from so-called local and regional Pan Africanists based in democracies like Barbados with a strong African ancestry. Sadly one must conclude that unless the US and UK have reason to protest injustice there is little traction to be had.
Barbados Underground quotes the indefatigable social and environmental commentator Kammie Holder on the silence of our people to what is unfolding in Uganda:
Unfortunately, it would appear the fake protestors are either just not interested or do not understand what they marched for.
It is deliberate the blogmaster decided to focus on political events unfolding in Uganda at this time and not the inauguration of Joe Biden in the US. There is the hope that although our geopolitical influence is limited, we should protest in the loudest way possible given our lineage and the fact we must always try to live vicariously through Africans.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley should not hesitate to use her global platform to lend a voice to the injustice being meted out to Bobi Wine. The irony for Blacks everywhere should be that an attempt by US Ambassador Natalie E. Brown to check on the well-being of Bobi Vine was refused by the Ugandan military.
The blogmaster extends gratitude to Kammie Holder for highlighting this matter and for calling out the Dennys and Commisiongs charged with showing leadership in matters related to Pan African affairs.
“Martin Luther King Jr said this in the context of many Americans not standing up against discrimination of black people and their civil rights. If there was social media in the 60s MLK would have got a lot of ‘likes’ and there may have not been a march on Washington? In normal life, we don’t care or listen to what our enemies say, but we know when our friends aren’t saying anything.
Telling people what they want to hear instead of what they need to hear does not improve any situation. But this is what happens in government, in companies, in board rooms and in families. Because the truth hurts. Being open, upfront and honest may not be really good in all situations. For example, when you see your neighbour or office colleague, you wouldn’t want to say “you really look ugly today.” But when companies or politicians or regulators do something bad why is it that no one will ever comment. Even worse is we criticize the ones who talk out by saying “they’re jobless or mad!”
If subordinates or even colleagues speak honestly instead of saying what the boss wants to hear, governance can be improved, misunderstandings can be reduced to achieve better performance. In corporate situations people who know enough keep their mouths shut, to avoid confronting their boss or ‘friend’. They also think that they’re being supportive and don’t want to rock the boat. The boss is happy that everybody agrees with him, but does not notice the lower performance or lowering motivational levels.
It will take a good leader to differentiate the words of enemies and friends. To know that our friends who know enough are keeping their mouths shut, or enemies speculating because they don’t know enough to keep theirs shut is a skill many won’t have. The leaders who are humble and well grounded will not be affected, as they don’t encourage friends to be silent, nor do they look for false praise.
I’ve been to developed countries and seen consumers demand the promised quality or service from the suppliers and they get what they demand. In Sri Lanka, rarely do consumers demand and rarely do they succeed in receiving what was promised. This is due to the lethargic law & order situation and indifference inculcated into our people over the last few years where businesses without ethics are promoted. Bribery & corruption has been the King, not the customer. There will be many friends who will silently say ‘that’s life in banana republic.’ If we can get many to revolt and demand, that will become the norm and not indifference”
https://surenrajakarier.wordpress.com/2015/10/25/in-the-end-we-will-remember-not-the-words-of-our-enemies-but-the-silence-of-our-friends/
psuedo panafricanists who don’t know the meaning of what it means to be a real panafrican and cannot open their mouths to support Black human rights, even more telling is Mia could not open her mouth about the killing of George Floyd in US, she called the protests a trend, wonder how that trend is working out for her now.
.. she can’t open her mouth about the civil rights icon MLK on his special day either…..all of them are an impediment to black liberation free from racism, apartheid and economic bondage…they’re a disgrace to the African family…and will be excluded from any interactions going forward…because injustices, human rights violations and racism still rule the tiny island with the black faces as the instigators….too sellout …too greedy, they should be isolated and kept far away from Black people or any small island power.
“Message from Leaders of the Caribbean:
Denzil Llewellyn Douglas remembered Martin’s words, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
Jamaican Prime Minister wrote, “Today is remembered as Martin Luther King Jr Day. His advocacy for equality through peaceful protests earned him tremendous praise and admiration. On this day, his legacy remains strong; the world will remember him as one of the most vocal champions in the struggle for black rights and freedoms and as a man of great intellect and wisdom.”
Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet stated, “As the world celebrates Martin Luther King Jr Day, I came across a clip of one of his many speeches which have inspired so many across the world. Though this one is short, I hope that the message resonates with you as much as it has with me.”
