Farmers Continue to Suffer Injustice: Elites Permitted to Exploit Contaminated Pegwell and Gibbons

The following is a WhatsApp message received from a BU family member. Discuss for 5 marks.

David, Blogmaster

This country is going to hell in a basket without serious intercession. We are seeing unprecedented despotism at work and spiritual ranglings that are not of the Father.

Hiya guys are you aware that the land in Pegwell and Gibbon Boggs that has been condemned for the last 20 years and land owners and farmers not yet compensated for loss of crops and use of theirs lands. These has been contaminated with over 300,000 gallons of A1 Jet fuel, a poisonous hydrocarbon content. How is it that this government sees it fit to start construction on a desalination plant in the same area?

No remedial [work] has been done whatsoever in these areas.

There was a big squabble between Estwick and Abrams with Innotech where Abrams alleged/claimed that Estwick when he was Minister with responsibility for the various ministries under the DLP had paid Innotech over and above costs. Now, the same Innotech purportedly through purchase of lands is at present carrying out construction.

Innotech has bought this land in the same area from a Ali/Lombardi an Indo-Guyanese for the project. The well has been dug and road constructed across the said land.



This was one of 3 videos showing the cutting of the road and the well for the same.



We just had a marked change in our judicial system and Knighthoods bestowed. Yet that person has sat on this matter and prevent further progress on the matter when a class action suit was filed. Refused to follow the judges instructions, agreed to mediation for a settlement and later refused to do so. I am privy to the documents filed and utterances that speaks to the untruths in this matter. There are a number of farmers who can not have a sustainable lifestyle due to this issue not being resolved. I guess when you are on a retainer from Shell the blinkers allows only tunnel vision and not to your country man.