Covid 19 Pandemic Stress Test
Submitted by Steven Kaszab
When logic, emotions and reality checks hit the mark.
IS YOUR MIND LIKE A TORTURE CHAMBER DURING THIS PANDEMIC, ZAPPING YOUR CREATIVITY AND TAKING YOU DOWN?
I have been a manufacturer for 30 +years. And in that time have been in many stressful situations.
We all have.
But since the pandemic hit, I have experienced a whole new level of stress, anxiety and emotions. And I know I am not alone. This pandemic has robbed both life and quality of life.
I can tell you personally that my emotional state has been like a roller coaster. One day I am hopeful, then the next could be gloom and doom…although really nothing has specifically changed to sway me either way!
Then I had an epiphany about something… I asked myself:
What scene was my own mind playing out?
What was my internal dialogue?
When was I most prone to going down that dark path?
What triggered the dark thoughts?
I was, at times, turning my mind into a torture chamber…ALLOWING MY THOUGHTS TO OVER TAKE MY EMOTIONS…not realizing that I alone had the power to escape.
I remembered something I read years ago by a prominent author,
“We don’t see things as they are, we see them as WE are.” -Anaïs Nin
So we see things through our own filter, be it negative or positive. (hence, the half full or half empty glass)
SO I AM NOW FOCUSING ON MY MIND, what it sees, what it thinks, what it eats…as a means of emotional survival.
“I have known a great many troubles, most of which never happened.” – Mark Twain
Ugh…the places we allow our thinking to go, worrying about things that mostly won’t ever happen.
