Covid 19 Pandemic Stress Test

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

When logic, emotions and reality checks hit the mark.

IS YOUR MIND LIKE A TORTURE CHAMBER DURING THIS PANDEMIC, ZAPPING YOUR CREATIVITY AND TAKING YOU DOWN?

I have been a manufacturer for 30 +years. And in that time have been in many stressful situations.

We all have.

But since the pandemic hit, I have experienced a whole new level of stress, anxiety and emotions. And I know I am not alone. This pandemic has robbed both life and quality of life.

I can tell you personally that my emotional state has been like a roller coaster. One day I am hopeful, then the next could be gloom and doom…although really nothing has specifically changed to sway me either way!

Then I had an epiphany about something… I asked myself:

What scene was my own mind playing out?

What was my internal dialogue?

When was I most prone to going down that dark path?

What triggered the dark thoughts?

I was, at times, turning my mind into a torture chamber…ALLOWING MY THOUGHTS TO OVER TAKE MY EMOTIONS…not realizing that I alone had the power to escape.

I remembered something I read years ago by a prominent author,



“We don’t see things as they are, we see them as WE are.” -Anaïs Nin

So we see things through our own filter, be it negative or positive. (hence, the half full or half empty glass)

SO I AM NOW FOCUSING ON MY MIND, what it sees, what it thinks, what it eats…as a means of emotional survival.

“I have known a great many troubles, most of which never happened.” – Mark Twain

Ugh…the places we allow our thinking to go, worrying about things that mostly won’t ever happen.