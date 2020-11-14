Covid 19 Pandemic Stress Test

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

When logic, emotions and reality checks hit the mark.

IS YOUR MIND LIKE A TORTURE CHAMBER DURING THIS PANDEMIC, ZAPPING YOUR CREATIVITY AND TAKING YOU DOWN?

I have been a manufacturer for 30 +years. And in that time have been in many stressful situations.
We all have.

But since the pandemic hit, I have experienced a whole new level of stress, anxiety and emotions. And I know I am not alone. This pandemic has robbed both life and quality of life.
I can tell you personally that my emotional state has been like a roller coaster. One day I am hopeful, then the next could be gloom and doom…although really nothing has specifically changed to sway me either way!
Then I had an epiphany about something… I asked myself:
What scene was my own mind playing out?
What was my internal dialogue?
When was I most prone to going down that dark path?
What triggered the dark thoughts?
I was, at times, turning my mind into a torture chamber…ALLOWING MY THOUGHTS TO OVER TAKE MY EMOTIONS…not realizing that I alone had the power to escape.
I remembered something I read years ago by a prominent author,

We don’t see things as they are, we see them as WE are.” -Anaïs Nin

So we see things through our own filter, be it negative or positive. (hence, the half full or half empty glass)
SO I AM NOW FOCUSING ON MY MIND, what it sees, what it thinks, what it eats…as a means of emotional survival.

“I have known a great many troubles, most of which never happened.” – Mark Twain

Ugh…the places we allow our thinking to go, worrying about things that mostly won’t ever happen.

  • David
    November 14, 2020 8:38 AM

    Vaccination: An Overview part 1

    The definition of the word ‘medicine’ includes reference to the prevention as well as the treatment of disease. According to the medical establishment one of the most effective methods of preventing disease is vaccination, which is defined by the 2007 Oxford Concise Medical Dictionary as,

    “a means of producing immunity to a disease by using a vaccine, or a special preparation of antigenic material, to stimulate the formation of appropriate antibodies.”

    The presence of the appropriate antibodies is therefore deemed to be synonymous with immunity, which is defined as,

    “the body’s ability to resist infection, afforded by the presence of circulating antibodies and white blood cells.”

    As indicated by the definition, vaccination relies on the concept of ‘immunity’ and the idea that exposure to an infectious disease stimulates the body to produce the appropriate antibodies, the presence of which is said to indicate that the body has acquired ‘natural immunity’ to that disease. There is however, a problem with this idea, because people can and do experience repeated episodes of the same infectious disease; this means that they have failed to acquire ‘immunity’ from their first exposure to the disease. The idea is clearly flawed as it is not supported by empirical evidence.

    https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/vaccination-an-overview-part-1/

  • David
    November 14, 2020 8:40 AM

    Covid-19 “a huge commercial opportunity”, says Pfizer

    Drug giant Pfizer could earn up to £15bn from its Covid-19 vaccine. It’s set a price of $19.50 per shot, and this is expected to be the industry standard for all pharmaceutical companies to follow.

    The US government has placed a $1.95bn order for 100 million doses of the vaccine—but it’s all contingent on the vaccine working. If it does, Pfizer is set for “a windfall” of $15bn, drug industry watchers predict.

    But revenues could be double that if Pfizer progresses with its plans for a two-shot Covid vaccine, which its researchers are currently working on. The two-dose shot will cost $39.

    US agencies are set to place an order for 500 million doses if the vaccine can be proven to work, and regulators will be setting the bar low to get a vaccine on the market as quickly as possible. The usual safety tests will be by-passed as those may take years of monitoring.

    It’s all great news for Pfizer shareholders, says industry analyst Randall Stanicky of RBC Capital Markets. The company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, agrees. In a recent online conference, he said the virus presented “a huge commercial opportunity”.

    https://www.wddty.com/news/2020/08/covid-19-a-huge-commercial-opportunity-says-pfizer.html

  • David
    November 14, 2020 8:41 AM

    New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination

    Abstract

    Vaccines are being under investigation for the possible side effects they can cause. In order to supply new information, an electron-microscopy investigation method was applied to the study of vaccines, aimed at verifying the presence of solid contaminants by means of an Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope equipped with an X-ray microprobe. The results of this new investigation show the presence of micro- and nanosized particulate matter composed of inorganic elements in vaccines’ samples which is not declared among the components and whose unduly presence is, for the time being, inexplicable. A considerable part of those particulate contaminants have already been verified in other matrices and reported in literature as non biodegradable and non biocompatible. The evidence collected is suggestive of some hypotheses correlated to diseases that are mentioned and briefly discussed.

    https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/new-quality-control-investigations-on-vaccines-micro–and-nanocontamination.html

  • Lawson
    November 14, 2020 8:50 AM

    David I was going to ask you if barbados has ordered any but you seem to be paving the way for reasons why they havent.Dont be looking at the US or the UK you have made your bed with china, you will have to wait till they steal the recipe

  • David
    November 14, 2020 9:08 AM

    Barbados and other islands are working with international agencies to receive an advance supply. There is an arrangement that developing countries are allocated vaccine.

