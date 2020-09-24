What About CRIME Stupid
This morning the blogmaster entered the local newsfeed from traditional media to be swamped with the predictable-news about the selection of General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union (BWU) Toni More to represent the BLP in St. George North in the upcoming by-election. The proposal by the government to rename the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill in Owen Arthur’s name. The pros and cons of going republic and others. Some if us do not forget that the traditional media has a weighty responsibly to report news as it happens AND to present issues of the day to the general public. A professional and educated cadre of journalists has the awesome power to influence the citizenry.
However, one of the biggest threats to a stable society is rising CRIME, in the case of tiny Barbados; increasing gun violence. Both political parties have been targeted in the fight against crime and today the country is reaping the whirl wind. Successive governments AND private sector have not harmonized policies to sustain the economic well being of the country to address the economic and social needs of Barbadians, especially our young people. Many Barbadian families have not managed households well enough to inculcate wholesome values because they lack meaningful support.
In recent hours the blogmaster updated the Murder Tracker in the sidebar to 33 to include the body found last week on the rocks at the Animal Flower Cave and last night the random killing of a young man know as ‘Nutman’. Barbadian pedestrians and motorists should recall the mannerly young man who sold nuts at the junction of Pine Road. From all reports he happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The effect of crime on working class neighbourhoods like the Pine, Silver Hill and others must be given priority by the society. The consistent high unemployment in working class neighbourhoods in Barbados because of a lack of economic opportunity has created an underclass. Yesterday members of the BU intelligentsia reiterated a call to gentrify Bridgetown. We need similar calls to implement programs to uplift our working class neighbourhoods; improve the economic opportunities, improve the housing, eliminate the crime bosses who take advantage of this vulnerable class of society. Recently Zack Robert Nadur, an upper class 74 year old man was arrested and charged with possession of 50 rounds of .32 ammunition at his residence without a licence. We need to see more!
Shopkeeper Shirley Lynch is pleading for help as she watches her livelihood fall victim to crime. The pensioner has been operating a shop in Golden Rock, The Pine, St Michael, since 1994. (Video by Sandy Pitt)#MeAndMyNation#YourNewsYourTimeYourWay#Barbados#LoveMyNationThe Nation Barbados
Just last month the blogmaster read the impassioned cry from Shirley Lynch (quoted above) who operates a village shop in the area where ‘Nutman’ was reported to be liming outside his home last night. So many Barbadians including our politicians live in an alternate universe. There must be a fit for purpose Crime and Social Plan to arrest what is playing out at Golden Rock the Pine and similar working class neighbourhoods across Barbados. The social and economic cost is rising a la inner city Chicago. The time has come for Barbadians to reject the usual platitudes from the police, politicians, pretend social practitioners and NGOs et al. We allocate millions of dollars to implement trite projects and forget about the importance of developing meaningful social programs to assist our most vulnerable. What do we think will happen eventually if so many of our children underperform in the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination? What do we think will happen if our parents who need help are not supported?
Rising crime affects us all people.
it is telling that that MAM goes all over Bim, appears on radio and TV and addresses all sorts of issues, economic, immigration, republicanism, same sex marriages but never speaks to the issue of murders and gun related crime that has increased since the BLP came to office. the one embarrassing attempt the BLP made was in the early stages when they held a press conference with the CoP to address the British lady who allegedly was attacked in her home.
but i am not surprised. this is a PM who invited known drug dealers to the opening of parliament to celebrate her becoming PM much to the chagrin of the police. this a PM who was referred to, according to Caswell Franklyn, by said drug dealers and criminal underlords on their facebook page as General Mia. what a thing.
at the retirement of Gline Clarke the AG said that the BLP was supporting the police 100% by giving them the best equipment to do their job e.g body cameras. whilst that is good better support would come in the form of increase pay so that the police could attract better recruits on the way to becoming a professional unit so that they could stave off the attractiveness of bribery etc. and could concentrate on catching and placing these criminals before the courts in a timely manner and with the accompanying paper work.
none of these issues are being addressed by MAM or the AG and if they are it is not made known to the public which is quite unusual for a PR loving party. for all the hoopla that the BLP likes to bestow upon themselves whether it proposing to rename Cave Hill Campus, going republic, bringing in civil unions, the many attempts at stabilising the economy and when things go awry resorting to blame the lost decade, they have not made any serious attempt at combatting murders and gun crimes.
one has to wonder why? or perhaps not?
Gentrification is a bad word associated with the displacement of Black and poor people for moneyed real estate interests, Whites and upper classes.
It has been the single most actively used measure in Western societies as an instrument of racism, economic domination and displacement.
It has nothing to do with the empowerment of poor Black people living in depressed neighbourhoods.
Certainly, this could not be what is meant.
The deliberately depressed communities kept that way to feed the prison industry and greedy lawyers…promoting mental slavery, low income wage earners and unaware spineless voters, growing endless generational cornbeef and biscuit yardfowls, to further degrade the already poisonous colonial system, just like the tipos des alves we see on BU.
@Pacha
Barbados is a 95% Black country. The use of the word gentrify must therefore be applied in context.
David
Again today, you would have built additional social capital as a buttress against detractors.
Maybe, just maybe, tomorrow you maybe persuaded to editorialize the need for a radical land reform in Barbados. For this is the only salvatory way out.
Let’s stop the tinkering and the fingering and get to the meat of the matter, pun intended.
@Greene
You have amplified the point made by the blogmaster purely in a political and police enforcement context. What we are witnessing with a growing underclass in Barbados is being precipitated by greater forces and will require a massive mobilization of resources from all actors in civil society.
