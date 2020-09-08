An Angry Black Man

How does it make you feel that already one man can boast that he has the biggest solar energy operation in Barbados? Obviously it is his intention to replace the generation department of Barbados Light and Power.

It is only the sun and a few pieces of hardware and this is what it has to be?

How does this make you feel as a Bajan, black, white or Indian? (BU’s emphasis)



Every opportunity the same people feature. I am really worried this. While some of us are hurting and frustrated by the circumstances of our country, you mean we can have an elite that is getting on with securing their succeeding generations?

These thing don’t bother you, they don’t anger and demoralised you?

I have been crying out about this all year, only to hear Bizzy William’s boasting about his latest economic coup. He did it with desalination and sea water, now he is doing it with the sun, Jesus.

What will be our end?

Can see we are heading for a major political fall out over this. That I should have to rent my roof to some body to get solar power? Or for expats to turn up as investors. This model is wrong and it is time to speak up. Gov’t needs to revisit its policies as it relates to renewable energy and economic empowerment. Years ago the sugar industry was restructured but the white people were allowed to cut off the plantation houses and yard, and rent the lands to BAMC. Everything we do in Barbados, white people get the cream.

When is this all going to end man?

It is making me angry and frustrated man. And black Gov’ts always?

Everton Cumberbatch (with minor edits by the Blogmaster)