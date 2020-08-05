Integrity in Public Life Bill Fails to Pass
Since the 1970s both Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and Democratic Labour Party (DLP) have been promising Barbadians that integrity legislation. Fifty years later Barbadians fully appreciate the adage a promise is comfort for a fool.
Can the BU intelligentsia explain to this blogmaster why the Integrity in Public Life Bill 2020 failed to pass the Upper House today?
#askingforafriend
Why yu ask? HIV-like prejudice and stigmatization and irrelevant concerns used to mask true agendas. Stay rh tuned to these buggers!
It is very clear why: the influence of the Don from New York reaches all the way to the Senate. How much did the senators receive for their nays, abstentions, etc.?
It’s time to bring the dissenting senators to justice. We need a popular uprising against the dissenters among the senators! The military and police should storm the Senate when the traitors return and arrest them!
Our leader, Mia Mottley, should finally have the Senate dissolved and the so-called senators who chose to promote corruption today should be brought to justice.
I read that Senators walked out but the news report didn’t provide the number and two senators abstained? WTF? Lastly the Gov’t must have expected a close vote that’s why there was so much effort in getting Senator Cummins to attend.
I told you long ago that the Senate is totally superfluous and undemocratic. I especially warned against Madam Taitt, who comes from an established family of arrogant blue barons. Everyone laughed at me, as usual. Now we have the trouble.
A rogue minority of senators have come to protect the Don and keep Barbados totally backward.They are enemies of the people.
To the US ambassador in Barbados personally: block their overseas accounts, revoke their visas for the USA and freeze their millions of dollars in the USA. Deport all their relatives back to Barbados.
We need US sanctions against the Senate of Barbados! It worked in Guyana, it will also work here.
@Tron
There were nine Senators that didn’t vote and you are saving your ire for a single one? How about the others that abstained?
