If YOU Are Black, YOUR Name is George Floyd

Submitted by The Mahogany Coconut Group

As Black progressives and other informed, enlightened citizens, seek to identify with the George Floyd protests in America, it is becoming embarrassingly clear that the region’s educational systems, have failed to explain the importance of the historical connection between Afro America and the Afro Caribbean.

The MCG, unapologetically, aligns with all those people and individual countries, who are actively protesting the brutal public execution of Afro American George Floyd. Those who believe that this should be of no concern to the region, are to be forgiven for it is really not their failure but the societies from which they come, that have refused to enlighten them.

We cannot be diplomatic, and sugar coated, on this sordid or any other issue that seeks to justify and defend, the continued murder of Black Americans by those who are supposed to execute and defend the law. We are at one with the Trinidad and Tobago calypsonian, the Mighty Stalin, who in one of his vintage calypsos stated: “We took the same ship on the same trip.”

The collective failure of the region’s educational system, to have comprehensive Black history taught from the primary school onwards, must carry a tremendous amount of blame for how we see ourselves physically and mentally. Should we remain in this barren state, we would never understand why, due perhaps only to pure historical fate, that George Floyd could have been any Afro Caribbean man, in another time and place.

We go further and predict that if we don’t teach our current and future generations about the historical ties and connections we have with our Afro American brothers and sisters, history would repeat itself in a different form but with more dire, brutally destructive consequences.

The MCG therefore joins with all protests and protesters from all countries, racial and ethnic groups, in expressing sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and all those who are left to grieve because of his brutal inhumane murder.

William Skinner, Information Officer, MCG