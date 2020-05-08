Ahmaud Arbery: Blacks NOT Worth More Than in the Eyes of Some

I turned off the video the first several times I tried to watch it. I couldn’t bear the thought of what I knew would be pictured. Many people, from what I hear, had a similar reaction. The violence was so raw that it was painful to watch. And so many other videos and images, showing similar bloodshed, have emerged over the past several years.
I’m referring, of course, to the video that has emerged in recent days of the killing of 25-year-old African-American man Ahmaud Arbery by two white men in a south Georgia neighborhood. This case will now, with the urging of the governor of Georgia, go to a grand jury to seek justice in this matter. From what reports tell us, Arbery was jogging through the neighborhood and the two men thought he seemed suspicious and took off after him, ultimately shooting and killing him. This was not a case of an interrupted home invasion, nor was it the case of law enforcement personnel involved in an escalating crime situation.
In almost any breaking news story, I usually ask myself, “What sort of information could emerge to make this the opposite of what it seems to me right now?” In this case, I am stumped to think of what that could be. The video seems to show us exactly what we have seen so often in human history: the violence of armed self-styled vigilantes against an unarmed man.
The justice system will proceed, of course, and evidence will be marshaled by the prosecution and by the defense, but there’s little question as to what the investigation will be—into a question of murder.
The system of temporal justice is important here—crucially important—but I am perhaps even more concerned about the sort of weariness that has come upon the country, when we use the word “again” about such a case, as if any happening like this should not immediately shock the conscience. The temptation will be to, as I did at first with the video, just avert our eyes.
Whatever the specifics of this case turn out to be, we do know several things. The first is that the arguments, already bandied about on social media, that “Arbery wasn’t a choirboy” are revolting. We have heard such before with Trayvon Martin and in almost every case since. For all I know, Arbery was a choirboy.
But even if he were the complete opposite (let’s suppose just for the sake of argument), that is no grounds to be chased down and shot by private citizens. There is no, under any Christian vision of justice, situation in which the mob murder of a person can be morally right. Those who claim to have a high view of Romans 13 responsibilities of the state to “wield the sword” against evildoers ought to be the first to see that vigilante justice is the repudiation not just of constitutional due process but of the Bible itself. And, of course, the Bible tells us, from the beginning, that murder is not just an assault on the person killed but on the God whose image he or she bears.
Sadly, though, many black and brown Christians have seen much of this, not just in history but in flashes of threats of violence in their own lives. And some white Christians avert their eyes—even in cases of clear injustice—for fear of being labeled “Marxists” or “social justice warriors” by the same sort of forces of intimidation that wielded the same arguments against those who questioned the state-sponsored authoritarianism and terror of Jim Crow. And so, they turn their eyes.
Now, again, these two men will get their due process, and their day in court. But ought we not to grieve for the family of this young man who is dead at just a quarter-century of life? And should we not lament the fact that there are so many names and faces—from those lynched by domestic terrorists throughout much of the 20th century to the names and faces killed much closer to our own time? Yes.
And, whatever the facts that are offered up in this case as the process moves forward, we ought to be reminded of the threat of violence that has raged inside of humanity since Cain. The courts will decide whether these men will be punished as murderers—and we can pray the courts are right and just in their verdict—but we also ought to remember that many of our black and brown brothers and sisters were killed by mobs or individuals where there was no video to show anything.
The memorial sign marking the murder of Emmett Till had to be replaced with a bulletproof marker because too many people were shooting it up, delighting in the lynching of a man by a bloodthirsty mob. And, like Cain, those who do such things always think no one will ever see. But God says to Cain, “Where is Abel your brother?” (Gen. 4:9).
And, similarly, Jesus said, “Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed or hidden that will not be known” (Lk. 12:2). Whatever is ruled in this case, we know that the blood cries from the ground in countless matters of violence and bloodshed. And God sees and knows. That’s a word of promise for those weary in seeing justice done. And it’s a word of warning for those who would avert their eyes.
You need to watch “The First 48” and see who are the real racists
Those two inbred mutations for racists have finally been arrested yesterday….
This type of incident is widespread in the USA. The only difference here is that the murder happened to be video recorded. What fraction of such murders get recorded on video… 1%, 0.5%?
It has not gone unnoticed one of the perpetrators of the heinous act is a retired police officer.
@Verona M
The real racists are embedded in the police forces across the USA. The eldest of this couple of terrorist murderers is ex law enforcement.
Only yesterday, I came to the conclusion that 30% of Americans are hateful-dumb- jackasses, hiding behind the stupid mantra of the greatest country in the world. If they would look closely at themselves they will see, as well, that in their current history, they are now brandishing the number of most racist incidents, most hate and violent crimes, and the most divided nation on earth in the name of their enabler, Trump-the dumbass-mutant-self proclaimed genius of divide and rule. But, equally dumb to all of this, is the nation of blacks who sit back in their grumbling and crumbling states, who protest that black lives matter, but who are still yet to operate on a unified front to contest their bottom from up position on the pecking order ladder of the most productive and innovative races on the planet. Sporadic bouts of brilliance amongst us blacks do not amount to anything if it is not used to push a black agenda towards greater self-sufficiency and collectivity.
Dr Judy Mikovitz WHISTLEBLOWER Lost It All For This – VLYV Interview
One hour long interview with molecular biologist Dr, Mikovits PhD regarding the sabotage of her career after she revealed that the increase in many autoimmune diseases afflicting society today were caused by mouse viruses which her research had shown were showing up in the human victims of these diseases (including autism – she does not buy the reassurances from medical authorities that there is no link between autism and vaccines). It was later determined that the most likely way these viruses were entering human bodies was through the use of animal tissue (including mouse brains) in lab experiments and vaccine manufacturing.
Starting around the 15:00 mark in the video, she discusses how some minorities in the US, specifically blacks and Mexicans, were disproportionately affected by the MMR vaccine in particular by forcing MMR vaccinations too early in life. She says the worst affects could have been avoided if they had waited until the children were a bit older and their immune system better developed and able to handle the toxins in the vaccine. She says it is beyond comprehension how the situation was allowed to continue for 20 years disrupting the lives of so many minority families who had to look after their children injured by a injecting them with a vaccine their bodies could not handle.
@Green Monkey
Is there some concerns being expressed about the veracity if the information posted?
>
