Caustic Man Destroys Women in the Caribbean

Submitted by Nathan Green, April 2020

Caustic can be looked upon as a chemical that is flesh destroying, or a man with the same qualities as the chemical.

One of the very worst things that can happen to a woman, a young boy, or a child is to be raped. Rape in a particular island in the Caribbean seems to be part of the culture, and cannot be blamed on just the black man as so many try and do. Yes, black men rape, so do white men.

In a predominantly white society it is mainly white men who rape, and vice versa in a black society.

But how do you feel about a white man committing mass rape, molestation, and assault against innocent black girls and women?

Rapists can come from all walks of life, doctors, religious leaders, politicians, and just simple people you can see all around you every day. I suppose the worst is when it comes from someone you know and trust, a member of your family, your priest or pastor, or prime minister.

One set of islanders have had their name sullied by a political leader who has been charged with rape and other sexual actions. Accusations so numerous they go back forty years. A man who has been accused of sexual molestation and assault by not one or two women, but dozens, and perhaps there are a hundred more waiting to lodge a complaint against him. A man that, if you put his name in an internet search engine followed by the word rape, will generate more than thirty-eight thousand pages. Try it right now for yourselves, first and second name then a comer, and the word rape, press enter. Wow! What did I tell you, bingo. There are stories, foreign newspaper reports, videos, and YouTube contributors, it will take you weeks if you read and look at everything. Not written by me but hundreds of other people.

You may think under the circumstances such a person would have been dealt with by the law many years ago. Yet during the last twenty years he has never been interviewed by the police, never appeared in a court of law to face his accusers. How is that possible I hear you all asking, how in God’s name is that possible?

Because he has such a control over the police and judiciary and has made laws to protect himself from prosecution for his vile acts, he has become invincible, untouchable.

He once compared himself to Christ and said when he is out walking; people want to touch his robes, his cuffs, his hems, even his feet.

So how come people vote for him? Because he is a walking piggy bank, dropping a coin here, and little envelopes with a $50, here and there. He gives out contracts to his friends, gives gifts to those that vote for him. Even gives out prime, top-paying jobs in government-owned corporations to the upper echelon inside and outside of his regime, and those favored by him. To the very top supporters he recommends Knighthoods from the Queen. Then before every election, gives away $20 million, perhaps double or more in building materials to villagers for whole villages to vote for him. He is a walking money tree to a people of which the majority has absolutely nothing. And that is the sweet side of him; woes betide anyone who would dare cross him or not support him, even worse anyone that openly changes sides and supports someone else. He will ensure that person, their family, their extended family, and also close friends, are destroyed financially, lose their jobs, and remain unemployed forever. The numerous islanders that had to take refuge abroad are an indication of just how bad he is.

Some people on the islands may know someone who has been sexually molested by a leader, school girls who want to buy school books or want to get scholarships, women who want food to feed their children and babies, even women who wish to hold political or business meetings with him.

I hear you ask, how can a man remain in society without someone dealing with him because if the police and the judiciary cannot, someone inevitably will? He surrounds himself with armed plainclothes police bodyguards, eighty of them allows for shifts to be scheduled. He is never without armed protection. He ensures that the police, director of public prosecutions, and judiciary are selected by him and therefore owe him a favor, even paying them a stipend for his privileged protection from the laws they are sworn to uphold. He picks people from his political party who, without his support, will never reach the top in their chosen professions, they owe him, and he reaps that harvest whenever and as frequently as he wants.

He has become such a bullying menace to journalists that the news media, online or printed, are either in his pay, on his favor list, or have been terrorized by him and are frightened to report the truth. Newspaper owners and editors, online media owners and editors, stay quiet if they want to remain in business, often scared to ask a pertinent question, never daring to ask about his accusers of rape and sexual molestation. The media is so frightened of him that they are no longer serving the best interests of the people; they are now an encouraging force for him to continue in his filth.

There is so much more I can write here, but I think that is enough for you all to digest for now. Except perhaps the following!

A message from one of the victims

“So many years past being raped, I tell myself what happened is ‘in the past.’ This is only partly true. In too many ways, the past is still with me. The past is written on my body. I carry it every single day. The past sometimes feels like it might kill me. It is a very heavy burden.”

And from another

“I am now forty, I was only fifteen when he violently raped me, and left me with my clothes in tatters.”

And yet another

“I am a lawyer; one would think that would be enough to deter him raping me, but apparently not.”

I am sure the confusion will arise when you find this behavior may apply to several Caribbean leaders.

I writing this I have named no names because I myself am unsure who this best applies to. So its the responsibility of each reader to make up their own minds, who is it, is it fact or is it fiction, because it can quite easily be either.

If anyone is offended by what I have written or what they themselves decide, I am sorry about that.