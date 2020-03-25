Call for MASS COVID 19 Testing
Highly reliable test kits are available from Germany at a cost of Bd$346 per hundred tests. We immediately need to acquire 1 million tests for under 4 million dollars (that includes chartering a private jet to bring them here).
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/24/asia/testing-coronavirus-science-intl-hnk/index.html
This is the most important way of dealing with the pandemic because without data about infection rates we are simply pissing into the wind with every other measure that we take.
We need mass testing now.
– Peter Lawrence Thompson
There has been a call by a BU commenter and philanthropist Peter Thompson for the Barbados government to initiate mass testing for the COVID-19 virus, NOW.
Discuss for 50 marks.
Is it a reasonable expectation to expect commenters to stick to the topic for a little bit instead of going for the sensational?
@Peter
How do you visualize the operationalizing of the testing if the government were to be so bold to procure the test kits?
To role out mass testing we simply ramp up procedures that we are doing now. Start with contact tracing and testing everyone with a front line health care role. Monitor people that we put in home isolation and deliver food and other requirements to them at public expense so that there is less temptation to break isolation. Then test all the volunteers doing the food deliveries.
We should probably also allow physicians to charge bougie people like me to be tested, with that revenue going to building the infrastructure to test those who don’t have the means to pay.
As WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this month: “We have a simple message for all countries: test, test, test.”
May I suggest that the government upgrades Glendiary as a temporary hospital for victims of the coronavirus? Again, we must start planning now for the forthcoming food shortage.
We need sound political leadership. God is not a Bajan.
By the way, @ Robert Lucas, Public Health England has an army of PhD scientists working on Covid-19, a large number of them are of Caribbean heritage.
We urgently need people like @ Robert Lucas to pitch in on this crisis.
