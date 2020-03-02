Agrofest to the Bottomline

BU research supports that Agrofest started in 2005. It means by any reasonable expectation the objectives of the event should be starting to bear fruit.

What are the objectives?

To demonstrate the symbiotic relationship between agriculture and the community.

To highlight the impact of agriculture on other economic sectors.

To cater to the wide and divergent interests of the Barbadian public.

To demonstrate the agricultural career opportunities for young people.

To demonstrate the importance of agriculture in feeding and providing economic support to the family.

To portray agriculture in a fun and interesting way. Source: BAS website

The blogmaster respectfully suggests that if review economic indicators in a recent Central Bank, there has been no positive movement in the economic indicators measuring agriculture output. The blogmaster agrees attending Agrofest 2020 was a satisfying social event to take the family for a couple of hours.

What say you?