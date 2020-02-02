Sweet Sunday Sermon – SIX PREDICTIVE VIEWS OF CHRIST IN ZECHARIAH 3

Submitted by Dr. GP

IN Zechariah chapter Joshua the high priest IS standing before the Angel of the LORD. because he is conducting his priestly duties representing the nation Israel (Deut. 10:8; 2 Chron. 29:11).

This is not Joshua, the son of Nunn, whom we encounter in the book of Joshua. This Joshua is a type of the high priest of Israel who is to come because he and his priestly companions are said to be men symbolic of things to come (v. 8).

Satan is seen standing at the right hand of Joshua accusing him before the Angel of the LORD.

The presence of Satan changes the scene from a priestly one to a judicial one.Because of God’s gracious love and choice of Israel the Angel of the LORD acquits Joshua. The acquittal took the form of removing the filthy garments (vv. 3-5) and clothing Joshua with a clean garment.

The basis of the rebuke is God’s choice of Israel. Walvoord and Zuck notes that in the figure before us just as the high priest represented the entire nation on the Day of atonement, so here Joshua the high priest was accused and acquitted on behalf of the nation Israel.

The Angel of the LORD is to be identified as the preincarnate Christ. He speaks as LORD and yet distinguishes Himself from the LORD when He addresses Satan. Moreover, He virtually forgives sins. The LORD said to Satan . . . The LORD rebuke you, Satan! (v. 2). In verse four the Angel of the LORD says, See, I have taken your iniquity away from you and will clothe you with festal robes.

8Hear now, O Joshua the high priest, thou, and thy fellows that sit before thee: for they are men wondered at: for, behold, I will bring forth my servant the BRANCH.

As the Servant of GOD , we know from the prophet Isaiah that Jesus Christ would come to do the Father’s will

He is the Lord’s Servant because of His willing, patient and perfect obedience to His Father as exprssd in several scriptures (Ps. 40:6-8; Isa. 42:1ff; 49:1-5; 52:13ff; 53:1f). (Isa. 42:1; 49:3-4; 50:10; 52:13; 53:11; Ezek. 34:23-24).

Zechariah probably has in mind Isaiah 52-53 because he says in verse nine the Messiah will remove the iniquity of the land.

In John 5:30 Jesus said, I can do nothing on My own initiative. As I hear, I judge; and My judgment is just, because I do not seek My own will, but the will of Him who sent Me. 8 SPROUT SCION OR BRANCH V 9 STONE

9For behold the stone that I have laid before Joshua; upon one stone shall be seven eyes: behold, I will engrave the graving thereof, saith the LORD of hosts, and I will remove the iniquity of that land in one day.

Jesus is also called “the Stone.” The Stone Engraved

He is predicted in Daniel 2:44-45 as the stone that the crushing stone that will destroy the statue made of various metals.

This foretells the Lord Jesus Christ rolling over the armies of the Gentiles at Armageddon at the end of the age and bringing God’s judgment to bring the times of the gentiles to and end

When Daniel explained Nebuchadnezzar’s dream to him, he said,

Dan. 2:34 “You continued looking until a stone was cut out without hands, and it struck the statue on its feet of iron and clay, and crushed them.

Dan. 2:35 “…the stone that struck the statue became a great mountain and filled the whole earth. ”

Again, this refers to the return of Christ, destroying the rebellious nations, and establishing His rule and reign upon the earth.

Jesus is the Stone that the builders rejected , Who will become the chief cornerstone (Ps. 118:22; Matt. 21:42; 1 Peter 2:5-7).

He is also a stone of stumbling for unbelieving Israel (Rom. 9:31-33). Cf. Psalm 118:22; Matt. 21:42; 1 Peter 2:5-6.

He is the Stone of stumbling for unbelieving Israel and the Rock of offense (Rom 9:32-33) .

He is the Rock that poured forth water in the wilderness (1Cor. 10:4).

The Stone is here described as having seven eyes – complete vision to see all that happens. Jesus is all-seeing, all-knowing. He knows our sins, yet desires to remove our iniquity from us. He said,

Luke 20:18 “Everyone who falls on that stone will be broken to pieces; but on whomever it falls, it will scatter him like dust.”

We can choose to fall on Him – allowing our hearts to be broken by sin – or we can reject His call and the Rock will fall on us.

The seven eyes  on one stone  is probably the wisdom and intelligence of the Messiah or the Holy Spirit upon Him (Isa. 11:2; Rev. 5:6). The seven eyes indicate perfect insight and perfect knowledge and powers of the all-knowing omniscient King.

In Revelation 5:6 the seven eyes of the Lamb are the seven Spirits of God, and with the sevenfold eyes of Yahweh, they are the sevenfold radiations of the Spirit of Yahweh (Isa. 11:2)