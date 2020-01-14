Donville Inniss Watch
Millar told the court that in August 2015, she attended a meeting with former chief executive officer (CEO) of ICBL Ingrid Innes and former senior vice-president with responsibility for business development and marketing Alex Tasker.
Following that meeting, she said Innes instructed her to make “an urgent payment” of a referral bonus to Inniss.
She said she was uncomfortable with the request made by Innes as he was “politically exposed” and she enquired if she Innes had cleared such a transaction with the company’s chairman John Wight, to which Innes responded, “It’s fine”.
Bu Thursday we bajans will see if Pornville is a bad boy and if strings get pulled!
Ladies and gentlemen of the jury what say ye on Money laundering and Pornville?
Guilty you RH, guilty as charged!!!
I am surprise that Inniss did not speak on his behalf and that did his defence did not call any witnesses. If indeed the money entered the US the way the prosecution said it did then I think he is cooked.
