Corruption in Public Life

Political scientists, the Integrity Group and the Private Sector have urged the Senate to pass the Integrity in Public Life Bill (2023) without delay. They claim that it is in our national interest. If these groups are politically compromised, then passing the Bill may not be in the public’s interest.
We are told that Barbados’ reputation depends on it being passed since only two countries in this world do not have Integrity legislation, Barbados and Syria. We seem to have forgotten that Transparency International annually ranks the most corrupt countries. Every year, all but one of the top 10 most corrupt countries have integrity legislation – which is clearly ineffective.
INEFFECTIVE LEGISLATION.
Our Integrity in Public Life Bill (2023) is ineffective, and much worse than the 2018 version – which was beyond terrible. After we objected to such a blatant attempt at making corruption legal in Barbados, the 2018 Bill went to the Select Committee for improvement where we presented our concerns.
There now seems to be a public relations campaign to distract the public from the ineffectiveness of the 2023 Bill, with the claim that current judges are not captured in the Bill. Whether judges are captured in the Bill or not will not prevent the legalisation of corruption allowed in the 2023 Bill.
LEGALISING CORRUPTION.
Section 32.4 of the Integrity in Public Life Bill (2023) notes that once a person has retired from public life for five years, then he cannot be investigated for corruption. In the 2018 Bill, that time was two years. The Attorney General saw two years as a tight deadline to force the public service to investigate quickly. We saw it as a glaring loophole for legalising corruption in Barbados.
In the private sector, it can take over a decade for evidence of corruption to be uncovered by responsible junior staff, who will, by that time, be senior enough to access sensitive information in the company’s files.
In the public sector, the Auditor General may not get around to doing special audits of questionable projects until after 5 years have elapsed. The report is then written in year six, and laid in Parliament in year seven. Therefore, the five year limit only serves to legalise any corruption that took place during that time. If a time limit must be placed, then it should be a minimum of 15 years.
BUSINESS AS USUAL.
The 2018 version of the Bill described the acts of corruption and bribery in sections 51 to 53. But the fines for being convicted of corruption and bribery were not deterrents – $10,000 to $20,000. We recommended that such fines be increased to $500,000.
To signal to those paying and receiving bribes that it will be business as usual in Barbados, and that they will be protected, the 2023 Bill deleted all definitions and fines for corruption and bribery that were in the 2018 Bill. The 2023 Bill then increased the fines for leaking and receiving confidential information from the Commission – from $5,000 to $100,000.
A bad Integrity bill passed solely for public relations purposes is not better than having no Integrity law at all. Barbados’ choice is simple. Either have no law and keep corruption illegal, or pass an Integrity law that will definitely make corruption and bribery legal.
Legislating corruption into law…creating avenues for more corruption
Secret international networks of people in positions of power such as judges and lawyers in courts, politicians, police, government and criminals granting favours on request and helping each other leads to corruption. I have seen how this works someone makes an application and someone else is notified and processes it automatically granting approval.
This integrity legislation thing has been knocking around since 1975!!! Here are a couple of comments I made, one back in 2018 and the other in 2008.
John on August 15, 2018 at 8:46 AM said:
Many years ago, in fact more than a decade, I showed how division based on race was used for political advantage and gave an example of the House of Assembly as being a purveyor of the “racism”.
ITAL was the name of the game back then and I showed that it was not a new concept and had been undermined from as long ago as 1975 when it was first raised in the House of Assembly.
It isn’t a surprise that we have sunk to the depths to which we have sunk given the deliberate actions of past and present politicians to divide us!!
Here is the example of an extract from the 1975 debate.
John
June 24, 2008 at 2:31 pm
Anonymous
Here is an extract from a debate in the House of Assembly (1975) related to ITAL:
“Can you countenance anybody asking A.S. Bryden – he held office in the vestry – or who was so mad as to write in the newspaper asking him to declare his assets?
THEY have lost political power now and THEY are asking every BLACK man who is holding office, so long as he can change a car three times a year, walk about looking clean and carrying a cheque book to declare his assets” said (Patsy) Springer.”
Here was a sitting member of Parliament, (DLP) using race to justify why there should be no Integrity Legislation, a rather topical area of conversation of today!!
Wonder if this is the hold up now!! … same party wouldn’t you know!!
(Extracted from an article by Sanka Price entitled “All Talk on Integrity Law” – Heated House Debates over 35 years)
… and then there is the “white shadows” speech, used in the 1981(?) election process by the Honorable “Don” Blackman who switched sides at will, …. and the “redressing past imbalances” reasoning in the award of the Highway 2A Contract that ended our country Barbados in the Privy Council and cost it a million dollars, ….. at least.
He put The Honorable Clyde Mascoll to shame when it came to switching sides.
Guess that’s what you do when you earn the right to carry the title “The Honorable” before your name.
We can guage which of these two was the more “Honorable”.
… and wasn’t it Sir COW who took our country, or was it the GOB, to the PC?!!
All hail Sir COW!!
