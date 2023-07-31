Minority Shareholders Snub Cable & Wireless’ offer

Submitted by Atrue Freeman

Oliver Jordan, Chairman of the FSC

What does it mean that so many minority C&W shareholders have refused to claim the offered compensation for their shares (https://bse.com.bb/news/23569)? Perhaps the Barbados Financial Services Commission (FSC) could learn much from the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Many jobs offer just a few opportunities for the holders of those jobs to demonstrate their suitability for the job. The remainder of the time, almost anyone could do the job,

BCSDI Custodian Trust Services Inc (BCTSI) Notice to the Former Shareholders of Cable & Wireless (Barbados) Limited

July 25, 2023, 4:23 pm

Pursuant to the De-Listing Order of the Financial Services Commission dated the 28th of September 2020, Cable & Wireless (Barbados) Limited, being required to notify its former shareholders of unclaimed monies associated with the cancellation of shares and/or unclaimed dividends, hereby notifies the former shareholders that the 6th anniversary of the Effective Date of the amalgamation of the Company and CWB Limited (the “Amalgamation”) will be 1st of September 2023. Former shareholders wishing to claim the compensation arising from the Amalgamation should submit all required information to:BCSDI Custodian Trust Services Inc.

Barbados Stock Exchange Building

8th Avenue, Belleville

St. Michael

Barbados

BB11114 Email: fundservicesteam@bse.com.bb

PBX: (246) 436-9871/2

Ms. Davianne Holder – (246) 629-1114

Ms. Nicole Weekes – (246) 629-1111



