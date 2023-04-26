Defending our coastline

A recent news report about what was caused sea urchins to die hammers home the importance of protecting our coastal real estate by any means necessary. Important because Barbados is a small island state dependent on a pristine coastline as an economic resource as well as being a great place to live for residents.

When the Mottley government came to office in 2018 many inquired what was this blue economy being touted. The importance of focusing on a blue economy for a small island state cannot be refuted. One wonders if focus on developing a blue economy five years later was a gimmick to fuel political hype.

A blue economy is – “an economic system or sector that seeks to conserve marine and freshwater environments while using them in a sustainable way to develop economic growth and produce resources such as energy and food.” – Internet definition

Recently in this space there was the continuing discussion about the need for the University of the West Indies to boost its capability as a research institution. Clearly our ecosystem requires so called civilized humans work harder to ensure our behaviour is at balance with nature.

Are we there yet?

