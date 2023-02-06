Aquaponics in Barbados: A Unique Opportunity for a Small Island Developing State

Submitted by Damian Hinkson

Barbados is in a unique position to take advantage of the benefits of aquaponics. As a small island developing state, our socioeconomic situation is perfect for rapid deployment of this innovative technology. Unlike larger countries with sunken costs associated with traditional food production and industrial agriculture, Barbados has the advantage of starting fresh with aquaponics.

However, despite the many benefits that aquaponics has to offer, it is sad to say that we often fall into the trap of simply copying other countries instead of being original and taking advantage of the opportunities that we have. In this case, we are missing out on the opportunity to lead the way in the adoption of aquaponics as a main stream solution for sustainable food production.

With aquaponics, we have the opportunity to ensure that food production is always possible, no matter what happens. The system is powered by the sun, making it an energy-efficient solution that is also good for the environment. Additionally, aquaponic systems can be 100% rain-fed, meaning that they require no additional water source. In addition, by having an aquaponic system in your home, you are directly responsible for the care and well-being of the plants and fish, which means that you have to learn about the different plants and what they need to thrive. This is a unique opportunity for us to learn about plant biology and ecology, and to take an active role in ensuring our own food security.

In conclusion, Barbados has a unique opportunity to take advantage of the benefits of aquaponics and to lead the way in the adoption of this innovative technology. Let us not waste this opportunity by simply copying others. Instead, let us be original and embrace the many benefits that aquaponics has to offer. This is the future of food production, and we have the power to make it happen.

