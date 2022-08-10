Submitted by Terence Blackett

Historical Fragmentation: The 612 Year “LIE” of African Slavery – Rewriting the Backstory Airbrushed from the Conventional Socio-ReLIEgious Discourse

“Negroes have no rights that the white man is bound to respect…” (Dred Scott Decision 1856 – Roger Taney US Chief Justice)

The diabolical institution of African incarceration and the economic slave trade foisted on the souls of Black men, began as a long-held grudge match between the Roman Catholic Church during the Dark Ages of medieval European domination, and the Judaic-Christian, African churches who were untouched for more than 1000 years from putrid, Papal profligacy and puerile, pagan pugnacity.

For all the reLIEgious scholars whose hubris was to whitewash the Black Presence In the Bible by their insidiousness – a history lesson 101 is required.

In 606 BC, after Sennacharib – the Black Assyrian king dragged off the 10- tribes Northern kingdom of Israel, many who escaped that ruinous debacle made their way to Africa to live as free men – carrying the Law of Moses and their families with them – in migration patterns that stretched from Morocco to Central Africa.

The 2nd conquest of Jerusalem was bulwarked by Nebuchadnezzar, the king of Babylon, destroying the southern kingdom in 538 – 587 BC and taking the two-tribe kingdom of Judah & Benjamin to Babylonia for 70 years – as prophesied by Jeremiah, but this too has been airbrushed from the records, given the fact that many Black Judahites and Benjamites, escaped the horrendous pillage – making their way to Africa, as a growing community of Black diasporic Israelites had already built thriving communities there.

Then in AD 70, for the 3rd time, before the final rape, pillage, murder and sacking of Jerusalem, many Black Jews who were now Christian converts, had heeded the warnings of the prophets and words of Yeshua Messiah (THE CHRIST), and migrated to the African continent before Roman General Titus left the city in a heap of rubble and ruins.

From 538 AD onward as shown by Papal history, it was during the conquest of Europe by ecclesiastical/reLIEgious Rome, that bishops, cardinals, monks and priests tried to convert the continent of Africa, but in places like Ethiopia, Somalia et al they met with stiff resistance. Many reLIEgious scholars refuse to accept authentic Black facts that although Africa had its traditional culture – there was also a parallel Judaic-Christian culture that was birthed even before the Ethiopian eunuch, who was Queen Candace’s treasurer (a very rich man) was able to proselytize his nation with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, after his conversion and baptism by Philip the Evangelist (post his Sabbatical to Jerusalem for one of the Jewish feasts of either Passover, Pentecost or Sukkot). Again, some reLIEgious scholars and albino-centric commentators suggest that the Ethiopian eunuch was a Gentile, when in fact there is no logical basis in fact to support that assertion, given that Ethiopia already had diasporic Jews living there for centuries and today, we see the remnants of those Jewish/Israelite communities – bar those who re-migrated back to what is now modern Israel.

This rewriting of the historical record is not new or is it being purported in any way to obfuscate responsibility for what has been criminally etched in the anthropological, historical and epistemological records, teleologically upending genealogical accuracy – with the burden of proof on those who think that they can somehow try to debunk what was clearly airbrushed from the timeline of ancient records.

So let’s begin!

Gibbs (1988) suggests that “It is not sufficient simply to have an experience in order to learn”, for much of our learning has been skewed with “LIES” “MYTHS”, “HALF-TRUTHS” and a vainglorious amount of historical “SPIN doctors”. Issues of territoriality, the vagaries of mixed up priorities, the frivolous nature of nationalistic politics, based on albino-ethnocentrically based group identity politics and narratives; the pre-eminence of triangulated issues based on ‘how to get to solid truth’, in the negotiation processes of the historical discourse – notwithstanding, the inherently insalubriously complex nature of working within the crosshairs of competing human interests that oftentimes include personality clashes, and the foibles of untangling the psychological conflict that exist between races, is often at the heart of the vortex of fallen human nature, and the spiralling madness we see so evident in our world.

Yet in the beginning of time, the Black man genetic superiority was sacrosanct. A landmark 2016 Scientific Study traced man’s modern migrations after they left Africa, by the utilization of genetic parameters, resulted in mind-boggling findings. Black people were literally found in every nook and cranny of the world, from South to North; East to West – occupying lands that so-called Caucasoid historical scholars cite was not Black occupied.

Most Biblical scholars even patently deny the archaeological as well as the paleoanthropological evidence that our ancient Hebrew Israelite forefathers (most notably) Moses were all predominately Black folks who came into the land of Israel. From the Dura-Europos synagogue paintings (in the above link) shows Moses and the Hebrew Israelites crossing the Red Sea pursued by Pharaoh: (circa 303 BC – 256 AD). The evidence is overwhelming, where images are shown of Moses confronted by the “Burning Bush”; including others like the prophet Jeremiah, and/or Ezra the Scribe & priest along with a myriad of other historical tokens that explicitly prove Black civilization ruled the world from the day JEHOVAH made man upon the earth. It is often asked: “Was Abraham a Black man?” Answer: “Yes”! Yet it does not seem to settle the argument.

So the discourse on historical fragmentation that resulted in the moribund nature of exhausted imperial racist policies, which still tries to raise its necrotic head, in the gesticulation politics of postmodern Western culture, and from the societal seismology that currently rumbles from within the so-called hallowed halls of academia, to the pews of the church – it appears the only way to completely sink this Titanic mess, may very well be through some fundamental social revamp (and/or perhaps, violent tectonic overthrow of a system that is now pass-its-sell-by-date), and the complete re-ordering and restructuring of 21st century capitalist society. However, do not hold your breath!