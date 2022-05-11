Trade Unions – A Web of Entanglement
Posted as a comment by Paula Sealy to In the Left Corner (CTUSAB), Right Corner (BWU) blog – Blogmaster
Under Dr. Suckoo CTUSAB was appointed to represent Barbados at the ILO. This position was historically viewed as the birthright of the BWU. The friction started when Sir Roy stepped down as CTUSAB head and was no longer heading to the ILO.
CTUSAB has not escaped the political gimmickry you see. The political incursion into CTUSAB is noteworthy. The DLP appointed the last president of CTUSAB, Cedric Murrell, to head the board of management at St. George Secondary while he was president. And he accepted. So who are the labour leaders serving?
When the head of the Congress agrees to represent the government on a board where labour is to be represented, something is not right but that is the norm for labour leaders in Barbados.
So Toni Moore is not alone. O’Neal was Braddy’s boy long time in the Pine. Mary is in the bosom of the government. Kimberley Agard is right beside her on the bus. Poor Akanni fell off the bus. Pedro Shepherd decided to run when he should have walked instead.
The new BUT president is connected to the former Minister of Education who nominated his father to the QEH board. There is a lot more in that boardroom than the executive.
They are hush-hush but the public is aware that last month’s election results are being challenged by losing candidates who ran for 2nd VP and 3rd VP.
With all of the infighting in the BUT and Mary’s politics the teachers are suffering.
Let them transition into political parties for they have lost their mornings, as they operate. In ways anathema to workers’ interests, recognize that cultural circumstances have passed them by especially in economy as delivered by neoliberalism, or let them die like dinosaurs.
@Pacha
We have already seen the decline in trade unions reflected in dwindling membership and passive engagement in election of officials etc. it boggles that these pariahs would present themselves to lead trade unions and are happy to position workers to the back of the bus.
If memory serves well the trade Union’s were mutual bedfellows arm in arm with the then opposition lead by Mia Mottley marching across the length and breadth of Barbados in the hot broiling sin asking for all kinds of demands from the then govt of the day
Two years after the Blp.became present govt
Toni Moore abandons her role as the mouth piece of the BWU sits on govt bench
Akanni is kick to the side walk as head of NUPW
Other Union heads have lost their way
Well Caswell he tried a thing or two but govt send him packing with dead silence
What Union’s Mia snap a hot whip across all them backs which have kept them divided and fighting and membership toss some where out there in the wind
Tanglewood are meant to deceived
You always find a way to squeeze every issue to Mottley. Was Walter Maloney a DLP disciple? What about Karen Best? The matter supersedes one political administration.
