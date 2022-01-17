Submitted by Terence Blackett

‘Babylon Is Fallen, Is Fallen’: – Mass Formation Psychosis in the Face of Mass Formation Dissonance

“We live in a time where intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t be offended…” (Alan Jones – Sky News Australia)

It is said that 21st century planet earth is a smokescreen lost in a wilderness of mirrors. In the words of Voltaire, “Certainly anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices. If you do not use the intelligence with which God endowed your mind to resist believing impossibilities, you will not be able to use the sense of injustice which God planted in your heart to resist a command to do evil.”

Never before in all of human history has the words of Jesus to John the beloved on the isle of Patmos become so patently stark for a world on the brink of the abyss! He warned the prophet and Apostle in Rev 2:9; 3:9 that there are those who call themselves “Jews” but are not; but are rather, a “Synagogue of Satan”. They speak in ‘dark words’ and in ‘dark sentences’ – a rabbinic praxis whose epistemological theology hoodwinks sincere critical thinking. These dark actors love to be called ‘Teacher’, ‘Master’, ‘Expert’, ‘Scientist’ – a kind of mystical Kabbalistic gnosis based on ‘overlordship’ and the rues of godhood.

Today, they are everywhere!

If you have made it to January 2022, then you are witnessing what has been the culmination efforts of centuries of Crypto-Kabbalism and Talmudic Judaism; DNA-sequenced and typeset before the Renaissance Florentine Medicis; housed in an envelope of mass ignominy and drip-fed through the state-organs of the medieval Knights Templars, Popes, Dominicans, Franciscans, Jesuits, Freemasons and the moneyed-power-structures of Secret Societies who are the High Priests in the Synagogue of Satan.

The 3rd angel of Rev 14:8-12 and the 4th angel of Rev 18:2-8, are startling prophetic denunciations that our world has entered a period of such dense darkness where a “lie” is as thick as a block of cheese that can be cut with a dull knife. What’s even more lamentable is that most would rather believe that ‘lie’ as “truth!” In the prophetic eye of The Divine, planet earth is in an irredeemably ‘Fallen Condition’ and has become a despotically morbid ‘pit for every unclean and hateful bird’ as we have seen in the last two years.

“London has fallen!” “Washington has fallen!” “Rome has fallen” and all the nations of the world are in a cataclysmically similar fallen state of dilapidation. Never before have evil drawn such confederated strategic alliances, fomenting new forms of weaponized cognitive warfare that uses the social organs of the state to polarize spurious logic; polarize a one-sided narrative; polarize opinionated groups and polarize global society in two-substratum groups (them against us) – the ‘vaxxed’ against the ‘unvaxxed’; the 1% against the 99%; light versus darkness and truth assailed by dubious spin.

What a contrast of extremes! Who would have thought that hyper-reality would be grinding to an irreversible halt? In a crazed, rocket-fuelled age of space travel, there are empty food shelves, diminishing global trade, tapering consumption and drying-up leisure travel. In the menacingly sinister, Marxist prognostications of Klaus Schwab, (World Economic Forum high priest) who opined: “You will own nothing and you will be happy about it” has a miasmic odour of predictability that scares most.

This is the modern scholarship the globalists want to debunk! It is aptly termed ‘Mass Formation Psychosis’. The concept is as primordial as Old Testament theological harbingers go, pointing us all the way back to the ancient days of the Patriarch Noah. His efforts were to warn and to assuage a global world away from the brink of terminal extinction. The apocalyptic diluvian fate of the 99.99% of the then known world would be plunge blindly headlong into a tsunami of an deluge due to a post-Edenic psychosis of denial – forever perishing through mass formation dissonance and totemic annihilation.

The world today is now in a Vesuvius-type denial not knowing that ‘denial’ is an island buried in Atlantis!

The vagaries of human history are littered with mass formation psychoses! 1930’s Nazi Germany is such a classic example. The German people in concert with Eastern Europeans and the Catholic Church allowed Adolf Hitler to run amuck by their complicity in the treatment of Ashkenazim Jewry, in what were Nuremberg-replete examples of medical tyranny, medical apartheid and medical dehumanization, where the harrowing records do precious little justice.

Multiple examples can be found in modernity: the Maoist Revolution; the Cambodian Genocide; Vietnam War; 1994 Rwandan Genocide; Iraq War; Syrian War and a sleuth of other human tragedies bearing the awful weight of sordidness, sin and shame.

According to Belgian psychologist, Professor Mattias Desmet, the entire world today has been hypnotized into a state of mass psychosis and this can be seen across the last 200 years. Desmet believes “this free-floating anxiety” so patently apparent is not only self-destructive, given the gravity of our current biosocial situation, but it flowers the seed-bed for 21st century totalitarianism to flourish. This condition is one of a four-part cycle. The other three facets hinge on mass human isolation; trapped in a metaverse of meaninglessness & pointlessness where social media is the preferred shrine of worship; and, the human algorithm of ‘free-floating frustration and aggression’ towards anything or anyone outside of a proscribed moral or medical framework.

When Dr. Robert Malone, eminent vaccinologist and creator of mRNA technology was deplatformed by Twitter just before the holiday season and had subsequently quoted Professor Desmet’s ‘mass formation psychosis’ theory, there was an outcry and a rush by Thomson Reuters et al to scrub his comments from social media but also to #FactCheck him with a ‘Fake-Label’. Those of us who were watching from the side-lines saw a classic example of cognitive dissonance on steroids.

Social theorist Leon Festinger (1957) theory on cognitive dissonance posits that as human beings we have an innate algorithmic drive to hold our attitudes and behaviours in a nucleus of harmonious consistency with one another. What Festinger (1964) found is that dissonance occurred when forced compliance behaviour made people do what they inherently didn’t want to do but did anyway; also, that decision-making was a double-edged sword where it seems like “damn if you do and damn if you don’t” and to get around tough decisions involved reducing the dissonance, by employing mental manoeuvres to ‘spread apart the alternatives’. And finally, there’s the issue of ‘effort justification’ where after we spent all our efforts in maximizing a particular task and to suddenly begin to see it unravel (as in Project Veritas’ document submissions on Anthony Fauci’s LIES on Gain of Function Research Funding in complicity with Wuhan Virology Lab, in Wuhan, China) now coming apart at the wheels – in what we are beginning to witness, that can only be described as “Mass Formation Dissonance.”

Although the coining of this term, ‘mass formation dissonance’ has discernible application at a time such as this, the insalubrious narrative remains the same, as the globalist forces continue to sing from the same hymn sheet – pushing the same lurid script and narrative, so as not to undermine their stated goals and outcomes, while a vast majority toe the line without hardly a question.

In an April 2021 VT by the ‘Academy of Ideas’ entitled “The Manufacturing of a Mass Psychosis – Can Sanity Return to an Insane World?” Philosophical challenges were thrown up that assaulted the moral vacuums we are currently living through. The quintessence of who we are as human beings created in the image and likeness of a Loving God runs deeper than the mere superficialities of where our next meal comes from; whether freedom is purchased by compliance to a medical procedure and whether a looming crisis on the horizon will determine whom we shall worship (on pains of death) or whether we will take up muskets to kill our own brothers when mandated to.

Any critically thinking human being in 2022, having gone through the last two years, and some will know that as a moral species, they know that something is truly not right in our world. The darkness has deepened! When at its darkest, the light ought to shine brightest – even bright lights are going out. The ‘principalities and rulers of the darkness of this present age as well as the spiritual wickedness in high places’ is a war that Lucifer AKA Satan and his followers are waging against Christ and His followers. They see Jesus The Messiah, as their avowed enemy! He is not Yeshua Hamaschiach (Jesus The Christ – Son of The Living God) but Jesus Belthemitus Maledictus.

So as the stage is being set for the final Luciferian conflagration, which some call the ‘New World Order’; Agenda 2030; the New Underworld Order or (Underverse) or as is duly noted: the Metaverse; there’s no denying that every country is in the vice-grip of dark actors who are intent on playing Russian-Roulette with the lives of its global citizens. Their verbiage is often empty and vacuous and discernibly you know that the agenda of the ‘Brotherhood’ is their sole modus operandi, to ensure global hegemony and social control at any cost.

In conclusion, Bertrand Russell in his book, “The Impact of Science on Society (1952, p. 61-62) clearly validates and confirms not only the mass psychosis and dissonance of the 21st century populace but places it into a very lurid context for all to see:

“It is to be expected that advances in physiology and psychology will give governments much more control over individual mentality than they now have even in totalitarian countries. Fitche laid it down that education should aim at destroying free will, so that, after pupils have left school, they shall be incapable, throughout the rest of their lives, of thinking or acting otherwise than as their schoolmasters would have wished… Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of belief that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible…”

In the next instalment (time permitting), we will look at how over the last 400 years, major wars have always followed major pandemics and this time around will be no different. Individuals will have to choose sooner or later which hill they want to die on…

Semper Fidelis

Festinger, L. (1957). A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance, Stanford, CA: Stanford University Press.

Festinger, L. (1964). Conflict, decision, and dissonance (Vol.3). Stanford University Press.