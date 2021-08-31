A Native Head of State 55 Years Too Late

Barbadians have become a people trapped in a singular mindset. We live in an Information Age where a fusillade of information is constantly coming at us. A prerequisite to ensuring quality decision making demands we have to process large bytes of information in quick time. Whether we like it or not this is the world we have to exist and compete for our daily bread.

In order to give of our best leaders at every level of society must exercise the best approaches to harness the collective intelligence of Barbadians. As an intelligent people we strive to build an equitable society where all Barbadians can carve out a quality life. The prevailing economic and social challenges we have been managing in recent years made acute by the pandemic, demands we see evidence of payback on billions allocated to the education budget post independence.

The decision by the Mia Mottley government to transition to a Republic should command the support of sensible Barbadians. To complete the switch from Queen Elizabeth (or her heirs and successors) to a local daughter of the soil (incumbent GG Dame Sandra Mason will be nominated at the appropriate time) an amendment to the Constitution is required. In an ideal world much needed constitutional reform as articulated in commissions undertaken should be debated and the Barbados Constitution amended. The blogmaster sides with the government the time is now to complete the switch of the head of state and circle back to other reforms all agree must be done. Following the #blm event Lord Nelson was sequestered to the Barbados Museum and it time to delete the Queen of England from the Barbados Constitution.

It is disappointing and surprising to have to listen to educated Black Barbadians espousing the view that moving Nelson statue or the proposed changing of the Queen of England as Barbados head of state will not put money in pockets or food on tables for Barbadians. It is charitable of this blogmaster to describe such a view as myopic and simplistic.

Volumes have been scribed about the value of symbols co-opted to shape human behaviour – in this case a native President as a figure head and the infinite possibilities how this might awaken aspirational desires in our people, especial the young to shape a brighter future.

We have to problem solve to provide food and shelter today but we must not forget the need to plan for the future. We have to continually search out ways to inspire and our our people to propagate leaders of the future- the visual of a native head of state is one mandatory, giant step in the journey that should have been started decades ago.