Covid 19 Update – 02.02.2021 Posted on February 2, 2021 by David 2 comments Prime Minister Mia Mottley will address Barbadians at 11:30AM, 02.02.2021. Her address comes on the eve of another ‘lockdown’ designed to combat the surge in COVID 19 infections. Attached are the usual 2 charts showing progress in Covid incidence up to 29th Jan. The data was taken from the latest (last night’s) Worldometer updates. There have been major developments re. Covid-19 incidence during last week. The Barbados authorities reduced Active cases by 360. The rationale for the underlying major releases from quarantine was explained in Government’s Press releases. A new shutdown starting from 3rd February for 15 days was announced. The Barbados Chart above shows significant fluctuations in daily cases that might be primarily reflections on major problems encountered in the last 2 weeks in testing. Those problems seem to have now been corrected. However, the overall picture seems to be that there has been a trending down of new cases over the past week, suggesting that the Covid contact tracing and testing teams are in the process of regaining the upper hand in the fight against Covid-19. The other major development is the announcement that the British variant is here, not unexpectedly. We all need to follow the Protocols to the utmost best of our individual situations, to have a chance of controlling Covid-19- Lyall Small Please share this blogEmailWhatsAppTweetPrintShare on TumblrTelegramMorePocketLike this:Like Loading... Related tagged with COVID 19 Barbados News
LikeLike
More Power
Power of the Breath
Here is the first set of Lockdown Homework Assignments for Old Grandparents / Adults / Teenagers / Juniors / Infants Children / Babes and Sucklings on BU for Barbados Locals Only
More will follow once the protocols for Lockdown has been set
p.s. ignore Hal’s whining about Style of Presentation, Subordinating PM, Governor General, BLP politics of Covid and giving his brain (slang for head / blow jobs)
LikeLike