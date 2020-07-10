Was the CCJ Wrong about Guyana?

The following pieces of documentation will be of interest to members of the BU family who are keenly following events unfolding in Guyana.
Was the CCJ wrong in its recent judgement?

Credit: Pachamama

gecom letter to CRO

Letter to Guyana’s Chief Election Officer from GECOM and his replyOffice of CEOoffice of ceo 2

  • Daniel Platt
    July 10, 2020 8:42 PM

    APNU+AFC is heir to the long tradition of election-rigging by the People’s National Congress (PNC.) PNC has never won an election in Guyana without rigging it. Historically, the US and UK have assisted them, but this time around, the PNC is on its own.

  • David
    July 10, 2020 8:57 PM

    Has there ever been a non controversial election in Guyana? Although this one seems to have grabbed top billing.

