Was the CCJ Wrong about Guyana?
Posted on July 10, 2020 by David
2 comments

The following pieces of documentation will be of interest to members of the BU family who are keenly following events unfolding in Guyana. Was the CCJ wrong in its recent judgement?

Credit: Pachamama

Letter to Guyana's Chief Election Officer from GECOM and his reply
APNU+AFC is heir to the long tradition of election-rigging by the People’s National Congress (PNC.) PNC has never won an election in Guyana without rigging it. Historically, the US and UK have assisted them, but this time around, the PNC is on its own.
Has there ever been a non controversial election in Guyana? Although this one seems to have grabbed top billing.
