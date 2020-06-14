Senator Caswell Franklyn Speaks – The Needs of the Many …

In December 1995 a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital gave me a dire prognosis for my mother, he said: take her home and make her comfortable for the last, since there is nothing more we could do. I could therefore empathise with Elizabeth Thompson, upon receiving bad news about her mother.

At such a time any loving daughter would want to be close to her mother. No one could fault Liz, she loves her mother and felt a need to be with her, which is commendable. But these are not normal times and I have great difficulty understanding why the Government would set aside the carefully thought out procedure to allow Liz the opportunity to import another case of corona virus, on the pretext that she needed to see her ailing mother.

I am not heartless, I really understand her need but as Spock of Star Trek fame would say:

“The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few”, or in this case the needs of the one.

The Government is here to protect all of the people of this country and it should never have compromised that solemn duty for one of its friends. Her needs should not have taken precedence over the needs of every man, woman and child in this country.