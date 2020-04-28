Amend Camouflage Garment Laws
As a designer this has got to be the dumbest law on the statute books in Barbados and I have been addressing this issue since the “90s. Although locals are harassed in every sense for wearing anything camouflage, tourist can be seen wearing camouflage clothing here in Barbados at will and allowed to do so.
Every time that I address this issue in the media or on Facebook it is taken with a negative attitude by Barbadians. As I have all respect for the law and abide by all rules but from a point of view as a garment designer of clothes this is a bad law. Camouflage was first designed to help soldiers fight in the jungle hence the green colours for the jungle and the brown colours for the desert.
Camouflage garments are worn all over the world and there is no reason why Barbados had to go to the extreme when they first thought about implementing this law and I hope that before I die that I will see this one law changed or amendments made to it.
I have always maintained that camouflage clothing is high profile and that anyone wearing it to commit a robbery would stick out like a sore thumb and would be easily recognized and fingered and that Khaki is the universal uniform for armies and anyone could easily use this form of clothing to commit a robbery passing as a soldier.
I have always maintained that anyone, could easily pose as a Muslim and commit a robbery here in Barbados and if they are allowed to hide their face and go into any business establishment then I really do not see anything wrong in the wearing camouflage of clothing as it also an expression of fashion and style.
What really is so ridiculous about this law is that it is not only the wearing of clothes but shoes, belts or anything that they consider to be camouflage. You mean to say that someone will wear just a camouflage belt, a pair of shoes or even a cap to a lesser extent and go into a place and rob it? This is why I have always maintained and stated that it is the dumbest and most stupid law that the government of Barbados ever legislated.
The law regarding the wearing of this material is not only dumb, but the knuckleheads living under it as well. To allowed that Tom fool to dictate such shit on a people speaks loudly to the docility of the people. @ Piece the legend, you see what I mean about there being too many pussies about not under a skirt. The other law passed recently is the restrictions on Drones, what are they so afraid about, a drone flying overhead might spy some politician getting bull or whick?
LikeLike
This law is one of the most sensible laws on the books. Camouflage was made for war and hunting. Why would any sensible designer want to use camouflage fabric to make clothing. Let who want to wear camouflage join the army. Maybe they should change the penalty to a day of boot camp training at the BDF for each piece they wearing.
Barbados has many bushy and wooded areas. You would not be singing this tune if you out for a stroll taking in the beautiful scenery and get robbed by a man you can’t see because he hiding in the bushes wearing camouflage.
Spend your time creating a unique fabric design instead of trying to push camouflage.
LikeLike
Camouflage comes in all colours yellow, pink, blue, grey, blue… you get the drift.
LikeLike
A related point has been made on BU and elsewhere many times and it concerns dwindling numbers applying to enter the police force and BDF. Some of it can be tracked to applicants bearing tattoos on visible body parts.
LikeLike
(Quote):
This law is one of the most sensible laws on the books. Camouflage was made for war and hunting. (Unquote).
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
What should be done to those ‘pale skin’ visitors who bought their camouflage clothing and accessories from one of the upscale stores on Knightsbridge and proud to show them off in sunny Barbados?
Would the wearing of a camouflage bikini on the beach as if dressed in ‘coloured breeches’ be a breach of this silly law?
What should be done to those people who turn up in Bermuda-length trousers (pants), even with no earrings, to conduct business with government agencies in tropical Barbados but are refused entry by a squadron of idiots because some other higher brand of idiots dressed like sweltering monkeys in ‘woolly’ business suits have mandated the stupid enforcement of these silly backward plantation slave rules?
LikeLike
@Miller, now that is what I would call critical analyzing, of course the one calling by that name or similar can only see men crawling from the bushes to rob and do whatever.
LikeLike