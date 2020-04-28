 Amend Camouflage Garment Laws

As a designer this has got to be the dumbest law on the statute books in Barbados and I have been addressing this issue since the “90s. Although locals are harassed in every sense for wearing anything camouflage, tourist can be seen wearing camouflage clothing here in Barbados at will and allowed to do so.

Every time that I address this issue in the media or on Facebook it is taken with a negative attitude by Barbadians. As I have all respect for the law and abide by all rules but from a point of view as a garment designer of clothes this is a bad law. Camouflage was first designed to help soldiers fight in the jungle hence the green colours for the jungle and the brown colours for the desert.

Camouflage garments are worn all over the world and there is no reason why Barbados had to go to the extreme when they first thought about implementing this law and I hope that before I die that I will see this one law changed or amendments made to it.

I have always maintained that camouflage clothing is high profile and that anyone wearing it to commit a robbery would stick out like a sore thumb and would be easily recognized and fingered and that Khaki is the universal uniform for armies and anyone could easily use this form of clothing to commit a robbery passing as a soldier.

I have always maintained that anyone, could easily pose as a Muslim and commit a robbery here in Barbados and if they are allowed to hide their face and go into any business establishment then I really do not see anything wrong in the wearing camouflage of clothing as it also an expression of fashion and style.

What really is so ridiculous about this law is that it is not only the wearing of clothes but shoes, belts or anything that they consider to be camouflage. You mean to say that someone will wear just a camouflage belt, a pair of shoes or even a cap to a lesser extent and go into a place and rob it? This is why I have always maintained and stated that it is the dumbest and most stupid law that the government of Barbados ever legislated.