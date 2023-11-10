Prime Minister Mia Mottley delivered a ministerial statement last Tuesday to amend the local tax structure in the context of constant changes from the international environment to avoid resultant pressures. The nature of the local economy means government has to be compliant with tax and related legislation to avoid being blacklisted by the capitalist north.
The following is a query received from BU family member John A about the new tax system to take effect from January 2024.
With Section 2 4 and 5 payment of corporation tax monthly should prove a challenge. Some companies may make money for 4 months of the year then lose for 8 months in the tourism sector for example. That’s why corporation tax is based on 12 months of business.
Many retail businesses see December recording the highest sales and revenue of the year. It is also the last month of the year. If for example 50% of profit generated comes from December sales, where is cash flow going to come from to pay 1/12th of this in each month for the Q1 of the same year with cash flow already stretched covering normal operational expenses in your lowest revenue period?
How is Section 2 of the change going to work?
Here is EY’s communication of the change:
Today’s Nation editorial.
Source: Nation
Economist Marla Dukharan has been always vocal on the unfair OECD practices directed at small states, especially Black states.
Source: Barbados Today
What “rules have been changed in the middle of the game” What!!??…
Rot!!
The ‘Rules’ are, and have been crystal clear from the very start of the game.
What are being changed – practically on a DAILY basis, are the TACTICS being used by the ‘rule makers’.
The ‘RULES’ of the albino-centric game are represented by the ‘Golden Rule’-
“He who has the gold – rules, …and he does so in such a way as to acquire as much of the total gold as is humanly, (and even demonically) possible.
To the extent that we REFUSE to see this global REALITY, and we
-continue to run after their BAIT,
-to in-debt ourselves to them,
-follow THEIR rules,
-kow-tow to their guidelines
-and wallow in their false praise…
… we can only be described as brass bowls, who are resigned to being used as receptacles of albino-centric shiite…
OUR OWN golden rule is well documented…
“Do unto others as we would have them do unto us.”, and it sets us APART by our INSTINCTIVE behaviors. This inherent trait make us into complete BRASS BOWLS when we CHOOSE to adopt the albino-centric, shiite, foreign ‘rules’….
and ALL the results show we ALWAYS end up being brass bowl victims…
YET we persist to dig ourselves deeper and deeper into the mire of materialism, greed, hate and envy – where we are such POOR performers.
…RATHER than leverage OUR OWN ‘gold’…where we are unbeatable.
What a place!
What a curse!
It is sack cloth and ashes….. or BUST!
@David
This piece should concern every person in BIM* as 2023 ends & #24Dawns!!!
As I am sure you are aware, there is a “BACKLASH” here in Britain regarding “OFFSHORE TAX HAVENS” & folks like the “ARCHIE COMIC BOOK PRIME MINISTER” we have & his wife & family who are “BILLIONAIRES” and the “ISSUES” over their “NONDOM_STATUS” for Tax Purposes…
More & more, in a time such as this with a “COST OF LIVING CRISIS” socio-engineered by the “ELITES” as “PAYBACK” for the £400 Billion given during the #PlanDEMIC to the British public as soft loans & handouts that has also resulted as you flip the coin that more “BILLIONAIRES” & “MULTIMILLIONAIRES” were created during the last 3 years than at any other time in human history…
The “CRY” of “UNFAIR” is also being heard & echoed across “EUROPE” et al as the working class, servile plebs cannot heat their house properly this winter (with increased mortgage rates, spiralling food & living costs) with the added albatross around their necks of having to live on rations while the “FILTHY RICH” (operate word – “filth”) and the “INFAMOUS” laugh all the way to their secret offshore havens (where their wealth is hidden under complex financial structures & instruments) away from prying eyes!!!
Institutions like the “TAX JUSTIC NETWORK” ET AL cite the following for starters:
“As power and wealth concentrations have become ever more top-heavy, social cohesion and democracy have become pushovers. Illiberal and anti-democratic actors, domestic and foreign, are on the offensive, corrupting our institutions, our media and our political processes. Inequality on its own is toxic enough: historically it has overturned empires, dictatorships, theocracies and democracies, and at times led to war. As inequality spreads, the likelihood of bloodshed rises..”
“But the issues and mechanisms that the tax justice movement focuses on – tax havens, shell companies, offshore trusts, corporate tax cheat structures – are especially corrosive. The threats to our collective security lie on many levels, each more insidious and pernicious than the others…”
SEE: https://taxjustice.net/2020/10/23/tax-havens-harm-our-well-being-and-security/
Al Jazeera News cite: “The United Kingdom’s exotic network of “Treasure Island” tax havens could be facing the biggest threat to its existence in half a century after the United States and its allies pledged to squeeze more tax out of large, profitable multinational companies…” (MEANING IN SIMPLE SPEAK – BARBADOS ET AL MUST FORCE COMPLIANCE IF NECESSARY)!!!
“The often distant islands of Britain’s former empire have served as the premier jurisdiction for everyone from cash-rich Chinese officials to Russian oligarchs to Western firms to hedge funds seeking lower taxes – or complete secrecy…”
SEE: https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/6/7/why-uks-network-of-treasure-island-tax-havens-is-in-trouble
The OECD’s push at “ENDING PROFIT SHIFTING” is a veneered attempt at curtailing “TAX AVOIDANCE” but we all know the real deal here!!!
SEE: https://www.oecd.org/about/impact/ending-offshore-profit-shifting.htm
POST COVID MEANS THE WORLD IS A DIFFERENT PLACE – hence the reason, everything appears to be “GOING TO HELL IN A PANCART” as I cited earlier this week, and the OECD* is trying to give voice to GEN Y & Zers as this DOCX shows:
https://www.oecd.org/about/civil-society/youth/Shaping-the-Covid-19-Recovery-Ideas-from-OECD-s-Generation-Y-and-Z.pdf
In my mind, when institutions parlay “FAIRNESS” as a “GET OUT OF JAIL CARD” – as usual, only one group of people benefit and we know who they are and it is not the average citizen!!!
@TB
Unfortunately this is the way of the world. The third world or developing countries will always be viewed as economic pariahs. We are a market whose consumers are made addicted to products and services delivered by the north.
Our people love it notwithstanding our education which incidentally is facilitated by the north. It is a cycle of indoctrination isn’t it.
THE ANTHEM OF THE GLOBALISTS – “BUILD BACK BETTER” – POST-COVID!!! But what in God’s Name is BBB? Maybe @Bush Tea et al can shine some light on this issue…
@John A
We may quibble about how the corp tax should be prorated to account for seasonality but the core of the problem remains doesn’t it.
@ David
Let’s be honest here and admit the PM has little to no wriggle room on this issue. The offshore sector we enjoyed for decades is an economic dinosaur. Problem is what will we replace it with revenue wise that is not tourism based?
This week they are going behind Google in Ireland for a wash of money in taxes. This is their second attempt to get taxes from them there.
I feel the increase to 9% is also the first step and this will again increase over the next few years. What I find laughable though is England complains about Ireland, but they are doing the dog in Cayman with the same offshore companies.
@John A
A scan of the domestic market gives no optimism we have alternatives. Where are the green shoots?
The best way to reduce income tax is to reduce income, by becoming economically inactive.
A person who is neither employed nor unemployed is economically inactive.
@ David
The problem is that most see the offshore sector as not affecting them so why worry if it goes. These companies rent houses, buy cars employ people and services, eat at restaurants, shop at supermarkets and the list goes on and on.
Think of all those houses Bajans bought as investment properties to rent to this sector, what happens to them when they pull out? No Bajan can pay $7000 in rent a month for them so what is their owner’s plan B?
I will when we stop playing silly games.
The other issue we have to consider is WHEN NOT IF, the standard global tax of 15% is introduced why would a company come to a country that is way more expensive to do business in than their home country? Not to mention the fact we have the glorious reputation of being one of the most difficult places in the world to do business in The Ease Of Doing Business Report. They will tolerate our tardiness when they are paying a 1% tax rate, but if they are paying the same as home why would they.
@John A
https://barbadosunderground.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/greed-658×1024.png
@ David
Listen that article by Minister Straughn needs to be looked at seriously by every home owner in this island!
So wunna want 1 price for everything then? The insurance and land tax and bank valuation wunna want the same then? Well answer the below for me.
If I built a house for $500,000 in 2001 and decided to self insure which is my right, what price wunna using there?
If I built the same house above and have no plans to sell it, but pass it to my son what price you using as your sales price?
Finally what price you using for land tax now let me hear? If the house worth $700k IF I WAS SELLING IT WHICH I AM NOT, wunna going tax me on something that will never occur too then?
So the plan is to now make me insure my house for $750k because that is what you feel it worth, then tax me on $750K because somebody feel that is what I MIGHT get for it if I sold it? Very good what’s next you going start charging duty on cars based on their selling price and not their imported value?
Listen in case wunna forget you charge transfer tax on the selling price ALONG with land taxes every year so you already collecting tax on the sale price along with vat on the transaction and stamp duty. What happen wunna forget that too?
Look let’s be honest this is just another money grab based on taxing a sales price that has not even occured yet, on top of all the other taxes you collect when the sale does actually occur.
Imagine trying to pass a wolf off as a sheep because both got 4 legs. Lol
@John A
A good guess is the the methodology will be standardized to determine replacement cost/fair market value. What you plan to do with property is therefore irrelevant.
David, I understand the reasons given for the changes. My interpretation thereof is that people are undervaluing their properties for the purpose of paying less home insurance; challenging the BRA’s valuation for property taxes; and would want the highest valuation of the property if they want to sell. So, they’re essentially using three different valuations for the same property. Aligning the valuations, in my opinion, is perhaps the best option. Property owners could have a certified valuation of their properties.
@Artax
Agree in the main with your comment. The government needs to remove the subjectivity from land value. For too many years the value of property has been manipulated.
David, since vehicles were mentioned, you cannot purchase a vehicle (legitimately) or insure it without a valuation certificate from a reptuable individaul or garage that is certified and authorised to issue such certificates. Insurance companies usually include a list of garages, with insurance renewal notices.
@Artax
Previous comment applies. For too long there has been a racket surrounding buy and sell of vehicles.
So we will tax people on what we feel they would get if it sold as opposed to taxing them on the cost of their owning it?
If I have the proof of what I paid for the land and the cost of building the house, that then is my taxable base. You can’t tax me on what you feel it will sell for sorry. When it does sell you can tax me on the sale then as is done now.
Also what happens to the old bajan family that may live on a beach or on a parcel of land with a nice view of the island? Do we hit them now at what the upmarket development to the right sold for?
You know what we need to do instead of grabbing more, we need to fix the hemorrhaging that is occurring in our tax collection. Let us try not to find ourselves in 5 years having to forgive another 500 million in uncollected vat in other words. We are already the heaviest taxed in the region why wunna dont improve you tax collection systems and rope in all that making real money and not paying a blind cent first?
You don’t want to fix the holes in the bucket but instead you want to pelt more water in it as a solution.
OECD- Organisation For Economic Co-operation and Development (of which Barbados is not even a member). Is this group really about Development and Co-Operation or is it more of an International Tax Collection Agency?
Why can’t Barbados have a bi-lateral agreement with any Business Entity which decides to set up shop on the island where both entities would operate on a ‘Chinese win-win’ basis. Barbados…..here are our laws/ rules/statues/requirement and Business Entity present their side. Both parties sign off and get busy. Why involve greedy blood-sucking OECD? Why take monies away from ‘Developing Nations’ to fatten the deep pockets of ‘developed nations?’
What if a Russian Entity sets up Operation in Barbados, do OECD’s laws apply?
Why are the Shipping and Insurance Business untouched? Who owns such businesses?
———————————————————
MONTHLY PRE-PAYMENT TAX
Monthly pre-payments for the’current’ FY will be based on the previous year’s tax base x the new applicable rate, (net the relevant tax credits). So if I made 3x more last year (month..not clear) than what I made in the present month of FY24, I will be taxed on that? Who agreed to that ass-backward shyte?
———————————————————-
Now here comes Zacheus talking in circles about the ‘circumnavigation’ of land taxes. I can see that there are going to be real problems with this one. Bet you he consults with some blood-sucking entities on how to best bleed the land and property owners in Barbados. Just wait for it. Come to shyte down Zacheus!
I personally have a problem with paying taxes of any sort but Land Tax is definitely criminal and anti-GOD. We came and found Mother Earth. No one built,created,neither innovated EARTH but we are required to pay to live on Earth? The madness of the hour!
NO TO ALL TAXES!
There is a difference between playing inside of Carnegie Music Hall and playing on the street outside CMH. It is with amazement that I watch our pied piper play on the world stage and her fans following blindly behind her and echoing nonsense. Do those fans not realize the difference between a charade and a show, the difference between the main act and the opening act, the difference between an orchestra and a wandering ministrel?
The big countries have her running all over the place and using her as a symbolic voice for the weak; then they ignore her weak squeak, close the doors and impose all types of regulations and restrictions on us.
I am somewhat amused that a high-ranking banker, who most likely ignored plebes who came into the bank begging for a loan does not realize the difference between a mendicant/borrowing nation and a lending nation. My dear, be it men or nations the models and the relationships are similar. Why does she find it so difficult to accept our role nations?
To repeat a quote that I saw here earlier ‘those that have the gold makes the rules’. It makes no sense whining.
@Hopi
I saw three ads for workers because Bajans were not qualified. I made a comment and one of the “Bajans” in the group attempted to jump on me (poor fellow). But that is why I have little hope of us solving our problems. I believe we have the brains to do so, but we lack the will and honesty. We need to face reality.
You can post an item about a thieving lawyer and not a soul made a comment. You can see these ads for ‘qualified foreigners’ being posted, but no one wonders who is the official approving these requests and why is he doing so. No one wants to call out (possible) corruption.
Why? Because it may be a friend or a relative who is in the position. Hypocrisy and lying to ourselves are the main reason we cannot escape the death spiral. I had a roommate who greeted each day with the prayer “Reality is a bitch”. It is time you all start facing and dealing with the bitch.
Earlier I posted a piece on the “SUPERFICIAL BAJAN” thread which I think is quite applicable to your interaction with a certain Bajan mindset. Bajans will always welcome the import over their own. Its a psychological illness akin to witchcraft.
In spite of the fact that ‘our’ dearly beloved PM (elected and then re-elected) was served beatdowns on a daily, I was still willing to give her a pass. Today, I might just be joining the choir,though off-key.
Its quite evident that she’s enamoured with the World Stage more so than her home stage, forgetting that its her own who propelled her to that bigger platform.
With her constant harping about climate change, she’s definitely pushing the globalist agenda. She’s a WEF girl. You cannot serve two masters simultaneously. Soon she’ll be remiss in one of those houses.
If my vision is not obscured, I’d swear I’ve seen her wearing a Kabalah bracelet, just like the hollywood clique. For me that’s a red flag.
I know for sure that just like ‘they’ve’ created this unsustainable reality for us, we can change this narrative and create a different reality for ourselves.
@ Hopi
My question to Mr Straughn is this. Is our cashflow as a country so bad that you now need to try and collect corporation tax monthly?
Profit is not a linear item. One has peak months of profit and other months where most lose money. How then can you expect to look at a companies profit based on a year and divide it by 12, then expect people to find the money to pay it monthly?
Secondly you do realise that the corporation tax being charged will be nearly double going forward? Not because you are making more money, but because the tax rate is moving from 5% to 9%.
There is a reason why audited finacials globally are based on a financial year consisting of 12 months. That way it takes into account all fluctuations in profit and expenses over a year. But we is Bim and brek as tail, so we going be different and reinvent the wheel. Stupes
You’ve stolen my thunder. Your 1st para was my intended preamble, somehow it slipped by….The monthly collection of taxes as opposed to quarterly collection. Who’s hard up for revenue like that? Is the OECD directing him to collect at such time or is this the crackhead in him?
I do understand the cycles of business and the effect on revenue earning. Having run a small business myself taxes were always paid in quarterly.
I think the Corp tax is being doubled because the EU has been deprived of easy access to stolen resources from Africa. Take into consideration the fact that the Sahel Region has kicked France off the dole. Now that’s Billions that are not entering the French coffers. Not just natural resources but that entire region will be printing their own currencies and not using the FRANC.
Germany’s Olaf Scholz just visited Nigeria and Ghana, looking for energy assistance and Germany once the manufacturing giant of Europe no longer occupies such a position. So Germany is hurting.
Europe is in big trouble! Hence the need to grab tax revenue before you can even count it.
Now we see why some businesses get creative with their accounting to the point where some even keep two books. LOL!